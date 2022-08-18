Read full article on original website
nbc25news.com
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reacts to judge's ruling to allow abortion access in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer reacted to an Oakland County Circuit Court judge's ruling to allow legal access to abortions in the state. Ruling: Michigan judge rules to keeps abortion access in place for now. Despite this ruling , Whitmer said the fight for abortion right advocates...
Michigan Democrats, suddenly upbeat, hold nominating convention in Lansing
LANSING — An upbeat Michigan Democratic Party held its state convention at the Lansing Center Saturday and Sunday, nominating Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at the top of the ticket for the Nov. 8 general election. Midterm elections are often bad news for the party in power in Washington, D.C. That...
wdet.org
GOP Michigan lawmaker’s primary residence called into question after redistricting
Subscribe to MichMash on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. After the recent redistricting that took place in the state, Michigan lawmakers have had to grapple with living in a new district — in some cases one that isn’t as friendly to their political party as before.
Garrett Soldano chooses not to run for Michigan lieutenant governor
"I appreciate the encouragement and support over the past 72 hours," wrote Soldano. "I have decided not to run for LT. Governor."
Detroit News
James Craig says he would support U.S. Taxpayers nominee before Tudor Dixon
Lansing — Former Detroit police Chief James Craig says he won't support Republican nominee Tudor Dixon or Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November election for Michigan's top office. It's possible, the former lawman suggested in an interview Monday, that he could back U.S. Taxpayers Party candidate Donna Brandenburg,...
hourdetroit.com
Ex-Chief Craig: “I’m not supporting Tudor Dixon”
Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, who was on track to win the GOP gubernatorial nomination this year before being derailed by a forged-signature scandal, says he does not support Republican nominee Tudor Dixon and never considered becoming her running mate, despite numerous inquiries. He also criticizes her abortion policies.
GOP infighting, Dixon’s running mate, abortion latest: The week in Michigan politics
MLive elections reporter Ben Orner here with what you need to know in Michigan politics. That’s me on the left with our snazzy team of reporters:. The Michigan Democratic convention is today in Lansing, but it’s the Republican convention next Saturday you should keep an eye on. The...
Detroit News
Michigan Dems prep for fall election as GOP awaits unpredictable convention
Lansing — Michigan Democrats pushed to unify voters behind top-of-the-ballot incumbents Sunday, while state Republicans — a week ahead of their own nominating convention — made veiled comments over social media about the team they'd nominate for the November general election. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, standing beside Lt....
wgvunews.org
Michigan GOP governor nominee Dixon picks running mate
Michigan Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon has chosen former state Rep. Shane Hernandez of Port Huron as her running mate in her bid to unseat Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Hernandez served two terms in the Michigan House ending in 2020, when he ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. House. He chaired...
Detroit News
Michigan to use $63 million from feds to aid homeless, at-risk tenants
The Michigan State Housing Development Authority board has agreed to use more than $63 million in federal funds to aid homeless individuals and provide services to at-risk individuals and families across the state. The money, available through the American Rescue Plan, will be used to develop affordable rental housing, prevent...
Detroit News
Tudor Dixon, Shane Hernandez make campaign debut at Dream Cruise
Bloomfield Hills — Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon campaigned with her new running mate, Shane Hernandez, for the first time Saturday at the Oakland County Republican Party's eighth annual Dream Cruise party. Dixon named Hernandez as her running mate Friday an hour before the Michigan GOP's deadline. Hernandez, who...
2 Michigan university presidents among nation’s highest paid in 2021
ANN ARBOR, MI - The presidents of Michigan’s two largest universities are among the 20 highest earners in 2021, according to financial data obtained by the Chronicle for Higher Education. Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley came in at No. 10 on the list, collecting $1,151,258 in total pay...
Local Reaction to Ruling on Blocking County Prosecutors from Banning Abortion
An Oakland County Judge on Friday blocked county prosecutors from enforcing the state’s 1931 abortion law. Charlevoix County Prosecutor Allen Telgenhof says the thought of having to enforce an abortion ban is something he never thought he would have to do. “I went to law school many years ago,...
Michigan GOP sides with disavowed Hillsdale delegates for state convention
Turns out the political convention held in a parking lot was the proper one after all. In an ongoing fight for influence in the Hillsdale County Republican Party, the Michigan GOP has picked a side as it pertains to next week’s state convention. The state party Friday chose to...
thecentersquare.com
Michigan quick hits: Whitmer loses Line 5 remand motion
(The Center Square) – Two different courts, two different outcomes for Gov. Whitmer’s administration. The second attempt of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel to move their case against Enbridge’s Line 5 from a federal court to state court fell short on Thursday. The Whitmer...
National teacher shortage affecting West Michigan school districts
“This year coming up is going to be tough on a lot of districts because they're not able to find the teachers that they need to fill all those classrooms," CMU's Paula Lancaster said.
Detroit News
Cash infusion could help Michigan college students
Carmen Samaniego has been employed as a hair stylist for years but decided to change careers during the lockdown in the pandemic, when she wasn't able to see clients for months; her income dried up and she became concerned about her ability to support her two young sons. Samaniego enrolled...
abc12.com
New Michigan school bus laws take effect as students head to class
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The upcoming school year will be the second with two new laws in effect governing school buses. Police have an easier time ticketing drivers who pass school buses when they have flashing red lights activated and a stop sign extended from the side. A law allows police to issue tickets based only on video evidence from buses.
Detroit News
Detroit home involved in legal battle against discriminatory housing practices named national historical site
A Detroit home involved in a landmark civil rights case nearly a century ago has been added to the National Register of Historic Places. The National Parks Service program recently announced the new designation for the Orsel and Minnie McGhee house, citing its connection to the civil rights movement and African American life in Detroit.
wosu.org
Most Ohio reporters say they'll skip Vance rally over concerns about media policy
A rally, sponsored by a far-right organization, is scheduled tonight in the Youngstown area, featuring Ohio U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, both Republicans. But a lot of reporters say they are skipping the event. The application for a "press pass" for the event, sponsored by...
