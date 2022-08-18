ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, MI

Detroit News

James Craig says he would support U.S. Taxpayers nominee before Tudor Dixon

Lansing — Former Detroit police Chief James Craig says he won't support Republican nominee Tudor Dixon or Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November election for Michigan's top office. It's possible, the former lawman suggested in an interview Monday, that he could back U.S. Taxpayers Party candidate Donna Brandenburg,...
DETROIT, MI
hourdetroit.com

Ex-Chief Craig: “I’m not supporting Tudor Dixon”

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, who was on track to win the GOP gubernatorial nomination this year before being derailed by a forged-signature scandal, says he does not support Republican nominee Tudor Dixon and never considered becoming her running mate, despite numerous inquiries. He also criticizes her abortion policies.
Detroit News

Michigan Dems prep for fall election as GOP awaits unpredictable convention

Lansing — Michigan Democrats pushed to unify voters behind top-of-the-ballot incumbents Sunday, while state Republicans — a week ahead of their own nominating convention — made veiled comments over social media about the team they'd nominate for the November general election. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, standing beside Lt....
MICHIGAN STATE
wgvunews.org

Michigan GOP governor nominee Dixon picks running mate

Michigan Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon has chosen former state Rep. Shane Hernandez of Port Huron as her running mate in her bid to unseat Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Hernandez served two terms in the Michigan House ending in 2020, when he ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. House. He chaired...
Detroit News

Michigan to use $63 million from feds to aid homeless, at-risk tenants

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority board has agreed to use more than $63 million in federal funds to aid homeless individuals and provide services to at-risk individuals and families across the state. The money, available through the American Rescue Plan, will be used to develop affordable rental housing, prevent...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Tudor Dixon, Shane Hernandez make campaign debut at Dream Cruise

Bloomfield Hills — Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon campaigned with her new running mate, Shane Hernandez, for the first time Saturday at the Oakland County Republican Party's eighth annual Dream Cruise party. Dixon named Hernandez as her running mate Friday an hour before the Michigan GOP's deadline. Hernandez, who...
MICHIGAN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Michigan quick hits: Whitmer loses Line 5 remand motion

(The Center Square) – Two different courts, two different outcomes for Gov. Whitmer’s administration. The second attempt of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel to move their case against Enbridge’s Line 5 from a federal court to state court fell short on Thursday. The Whitmer...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Cash infusion could help Michigan college students

Carmen Samaniego has been employed as a hair stylist for years but decided to change careers during the lockdown in the pandemic, when she wasn't able to see clients for months; her income dried up and she became concerned about her ability to support her two young sons. Samaniego enrolled...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

New Michigan school bus laws take effect as students head to class

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The upcoming school year will be the second with two new laws in effect governing school buses. Police have an easier time ticketing drivers who pass school buses when they have flashing red lights activated and a stop sign extended from the side. A law allows police to issue tickets based only on video evidence from buses.
MICHIGAN STATE

