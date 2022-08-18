ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 1

Related
beckersasc.com

Montana clinic with surgery center seeks nurses as it nears opening

The Billings Clinic in Bozeman, Mont., is expected to open on Sept. 13, but staff shortages in the healthcare industry are making it challenging to recruit nurses for the new facility, local news outlet KBCK reported Aug. 15. The three-story facility includes a 24-hour surgery center, urgent care, physician offices...
yourbigsky.com

Top 5 ranked public schools in Billings

The first day of school is finally here, which begs the question, what are the top-rated schools in Billings? According to Public School Review, Billings has 47 public schools serving over 19,000 students. There are also 14 private schools serving more than 1,600 students in the city. The average teacher-to-student...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Lifestyle
Billings, MT
Lifestyle
Billings, MT
Health
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Health
Sheridan Media

Teepee Capital of the World, Crow Fair 2022

Parades, dancers, drums, rodeos, horse races and numerous vendors, are some of the events at the 103 Annual Crow Fair in Crow Agency, Montana. Some sources say the fair started in 1904, when the U.S. Government gathered the Crow together to teach them how to grow vegetable gardens. Danielle Arnoux who is of Crow and Blackfoot heritage, said the Indians tell a different story.
Montana Talks

A Southern Route for Amtrak Gaining Speed in Montana?

Is a proposal to restore Amtrak passenger rail service picking up speed in Montana? Jason Stuart is the vice chair of the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority. I caught up with him prior to the start of the Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit happening now in Billings. He says the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Native American
yourbigsky.com

Local sandwich shops to check out in Billings

Are you looking for a place a local place to eat? Here are a few sandwich shops serving originally made sandwiches, wraps, and more!. Chalet Market has been a part of the Billings community since the 1980s and has been enjoyed by many. They also have gluten-free and vegetarian options. Chalet Market has two locations: one on 24th St. W. and a downtown location in the First Interstate Bank Building. On top of artisan sandwiches, they also have a selection of desserts and sell Made in Montana products at each location.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Tragic drowning in Lewis and Clark County

A teen from Laurel drowned in the Canyon Ferry Reservoir after the Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s deputies tried to save him with CPR. 14-year-old Kayden Bitter was swimming with his family in Lewis and Clark County Monday when the family noticed him missing as they were getting ready to serve lunch. Sheriff Dutton tells YourBigSky.com ABC FOX, the boy was not wearing a life jacket and had existing medical conditions that could have contributed to the accident. Family members found him floating about 10 feet off the shore and pulled him from the water and medical crews were able to find a pulse initially. The boy was taken to a local hospital and then to a hospital in Missoula, where he died on Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
KULR8

MT WFO BILLINGS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...Scattered strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west. central Sweet Grass and central Park Counties through 445 PM MDT... At 416 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered strong. thunderstorms near Livingston, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

DEVELOPING: Heavy smoke billowing from massive barn fire

Update Monday, August 22 3:15pm: 822 Rock Moss drive. Fire crews continuing to fight a huge barn fire in Lockwood. According to Yellowstone County Sherriff Department, there are no injuries, but structure is totaled. No word on cause. Billings firefighters are responding as mutual aid to assist Lockwood Fire with...
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy