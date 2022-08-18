Read full article on original website
Related
beckersasc.com
Montana clinic with surgery center seeks nurses as it nears opening
The Billings Clinic in Bozeman, Mont., is expected to open on Sept. 13, but staff shortages in the healthcare industry are making it challenging to recruit nurses for the new facility, local news outlet KBCK reported Aug. 15. The three-story facility includes a 24-hour surgery center, urgent care, physician offices...
School districts forced to get creative to combat Montana teacher shortage
It’s a growing crisis: a nationwide teacher shortage, and Montana is not immune. Last week, there were still over 1,000 classroom jobs open across the state. It’s forcing districts to get creative.
yourbigsky.com
Top 5 ranked public schools in Billings
The first day of school is finally here, which begs the question, what are the top-rated schools in Billings? According to Public School Review, Billings has 47 public schools serving over 19,000 students. There are also 14 private schools serving more than 1,600 students in the city. The average teacher-to-student...
KULR8
Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit looking to reinstate passenger train service to Montana
BILLINGS - The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority is holding its first Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit to discuss restoring transformational rail services across the region. The summit started early Monday afternoon and will continue through Tuesday to discuss possible efforts to re-establish and expand passenger rail services through the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheridan Media
Teepee Capital of the World, Crow Fair 2022
Parades, dancers, drums, rodeos, horse races and numerous vendors, are some of the events at the 103 Annual Crow Fair in Crow Agency, Montana. Some sources say the fair started in 1904, when the U.S. Government gathered the Crow together to teach them how to grow vegetable gardens. Danielle Arnoux who is of Crow and Blackfoot heritage, said the Indians tell a different story.
A Southern Route for Amtrak Gaining Speed in Montana?
Is a proposal to restore Amtrak passenger rail service picking up speed in Montana? Jason Stuart is the vice chair of the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority. I caught up with him prior to the start of the Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit happening now in Billings. He says the...
Rail summit could be major milestone in efforts to restore passenger service
The two-day summit will look at not only Montana service, but the expansion of passenger service in surrounding states
Scammers peddling fake gold target people in public places in Billings area
The Billings Police Department said there have been two reports in recent weeks of scammers peddling gold in public places.
IN THIS ARTICLE
yourbigsky.com
Local sandwich shops to check out in Billings
Are you looking for a place a local place to eat? Here are a few sandwich shops serving originally made sandwiches, wraps, and more!. Chalet Market has been a part of the Billings community since the 1980s and has been enjoyed by many. They also have gluten-free and vegetarian options. Chalet Market has two locations: one on 24th St. W. and a downtown location in the First Interstate Bank Building. On top of artisan sandwiches, they also have a selection of desserts and sell Made in Montana products at each location.
Absaroka Porsche Club hosts 14th Annual Euro Car Show
Vintage and contemporary exotic cars were back in Billings as the 14th Annual Euro Car Show took place at Veterans Park.
yourbigsky.com
Tragic drowning in Lewis and Clark County
A teen from Laurel drowned in the Canyon Ferry Reservoir after the Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s deputies tried to save him with CPR. 14-year-old Kayden Bitter was swimming with his family in Lewis and Clark County Monday when the family noticed him missing as they were getting ready to serve lunch. Sheriff Dutton tells YourBigSky.com ABC FOX, the boy was not wearing a life jacket and had existing medical conditions that could have contributed to the accident. Family members found him floating about 10 feet off the shore and pulled him from the water and medical crews were able to find a pulse initially. The boy was taken to a local hospital and then to a hospital in Missoula, where he died on Monday.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Back to school and back to rain showers
As many of the schools go back to class, we lose a lot of the summer heat. At the same time, clouds and the chance of heavy rain increases throughout the week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KULR8
No Summers Off: Breanna Williams, Taylee Chirrick lead AAU team to national title
BILLINGS- As we prepare for the first fall sporting events of the academic season this week, we take a final look back at the summer, and what a summer it was for Billings basketball standouts Breanna Williams and Taylee Chirrick. Williams from Billings Skyview, and Chirrick from Billings West are...
If we have to work, it might as well rain; here are your chances
Tomorrow will be another warm day with temperatures in the 80s, low to mid 90s. More chances of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours.
KULR8
MT WFO BILLINGS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...Scattered strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west. central Sweet Grass and central Park Counties through 445 PM MDT... At 416 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered strong. thunderstorms near Livingston, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50...
montanasports.com
'He's like 8 feet tall:' Billings West looking to left tackle Jacob Anderson to lead
BILLINGS — Over the last few years, football - even at the high school level - has gotten much more complicated, especially on offense. It’s a world when speed often kills, but sometimes it still just pays to be really, really big. That's why Billings West is relying...
yourbigsky.com
DEVELOPING: Heavy smoke billowing from massive barn fire
Update Monday, August 22 3:15pm: 822 Rock Moss drive. Fire crews continuing to fight a huge barn fire in Lockwood. According to Yellowstone County Sherriff Department, there are no injuries, but structure is totaled. No word on cause. Billings firefighters are responding as mutual aid to assist Lockwood Fire with...
Update: Victim of Billings road-rage incident dies
One man was hospitalized after a suspected road rage incident led to a shooting on 4th ave. and 32 st. near downtown Billings around 8 p.m. Saturday.
KULR8
Billings teen facing charges after bullet holes were found in an apartment
BILLINGS, Mont. - A 13-year-old is facing charges of assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment following a reported shooting in Billings. At 3:44 am Sunday, Billings police responded to a shooting on Burnstead Dr. An apartment was found to have several bullet holes in it. An investigation lead to...
Comments / 1