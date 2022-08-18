ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Glenwood Springs council notebook: public speaker requirements, campaign contributions and more

City council stops requiring speakers to state their address. People coming up for public comment at city council meetings are no longer required to say their address. After multiple public complaints from residents at a previous council meeting, the city of Glenwood Springs got rid of the rule that requires residents to say their address.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Goats on the graze on Roaring Fork Valley BLM lands starting this week

Get ready to share some of the area Bureau of Land Management trails with several hundred four-legged vegetarians beginning this week. The land agency is again making use about 1,000 goats to help reduce wildfire fuel and improve wildlife habitat at three different locations in the lower Roaring Fork Valley, the BLM’s Colorado River Valley Field Office announced.
CARBONDALE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Bus route info, free and reduced lunches, bell times for Roaring Fork Schools parents and families

Roaring Fork School District bus routes are ready and available on its website. The district is heavily recruiting bus drivers. The highest need is for Special Needs bus route drivers. These are easy vehicles to drive, with flexible schedules and an amazing and small group of students on board. All training can be completed in a few hours, and the district is paying $23/hour to start. The district is also hiring for regular bus drivers and offers paid Commercial Drivers License training. Applicants must be able to read, write and speak English.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Business briefs: Several area new hires announced

Jordan DeCrow new assistant athletic club director at Hot Springs. Glenwood Hot Springs Resort has hired Glenwood Springs native Jordan DeCrow as its assistant athletic club director. DeCrow most recently served as assistant athletic director of Glenwood Springs High School and continues to serve as assistant coach for the girls’...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
westernslopenow.com

Grand Junction High School Shelters in Place; Central High School Receives Threat

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)–It has been an unfortunate start to the school year for District 51. Only two weeks in and already there have been three incidents involving gun facsimiles. Grand Junction High School was the latest to go under a shelter in place, after a student found a gun an alerted authorities. The shelter in place lasted about 8 minutes Friday morning (August 19), until the school resource officer on duty gave the all clear. The witness who found the gun and a suspect were questioned by police–and the suspect was cleared of any wrongdoing. The gun was determined to be a BB gun.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Garfield County housing market’s fever starting to break

The housing market spiked during the pandemic; now, data shows it’s finally starting to get to a manageable place. “It’s almost like everybody’s taken a big breath, which is actually very nice,” said Erin Bassett, real estate agent for Coldwell Banker and spokesperson for the Glenwood Springs Association of Realtors. “If you want to sell your house, it’s still a great market to do that. It’s still a seller’s market.”
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Post-pandemic student assessment scores lag for Roaring Fork District schools

A significant drop in test scores for Roaring Fork School District students following the pandemic looms as one of the first big challenges for the new superintendent and chief academic officer. As the 2022-23 school year began Aug. 17, the district received its results from the spring Colorado Measures of...
CARBONDALE, CO
nbc11news.com

Body found in Columbine Park

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department stated Monday that a dead body was found in Columbine Park on Saturday morning. The deceased, an adult woman, was pronounced dead on scene shortly after GJPD officers arrived. The GJPD stated that it does not believe the death to...
nbc11news.com

One person dead in fatal car crash

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department responded to a single vehicle crash that occurred in the area of E Road and Duffy Drive on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at approximately 11:40 p.m.. Two adult men were traveling eastbound on E Road when a rollover occurred. The...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Do you recognize this man?

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Crime Stoppers in Mesa County need your assistance in identifying this man who is wanted for harassment. On Wednesday, August 15, 2022, a female was shopping at Walmart on North Ave. when she noticed a man attempting to place his cell phone under her dress and take a photo. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, around 20 to 25 years old, with dark curly hair.

