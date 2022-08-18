Read full article on original website
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Community profile: Carbondale resident Michael Wirth breaks the Elks Traverse record
Dehydration set in before Michael Wirth decided to temporarily abandon his running vest filled with water. The sun glared hot, furthering his urge to throw up. Yet Wirth needed to save time summiting Pyramid Peak, and his water supply simply weighed too much. Wirth endured and kept going. Dusk eventually...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood Springs council notebook: public speaker requirements, campaign contributions and more
City council stops requiring speakers to state their address. People coming up for public comment at city council meetings are no longer required to say their address. After multiple public complaints from residents at a previous council meeting, the city of Glenwood Springs got rid of the rule that requires residents to say their address.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Goats on the graze on Roaring Fork Valley BLM lands starting this week
Get ready to share some of the area Bureau of Land Management trails with several hundred four-legged vegetarians beginning this week. The land agency is again making use about 1,000 goats to help reduce wildfire fuel and improve wildlife habitat at three different locations in the lower Roaring Fork Valley, the BLM’s Colorado River Valley Field Office announced.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Bus route info, free and reduced lunches, bell times for Roaring Fork Schools parents and families
Roaring Fork School District bus routes are ready and available on its website. The district is heavily recruiting bus drivers. The highest need is for Special Needs bus route drivers. These are easy vehicles to drive, with flexible schedules and an amazing and small group of students on board. All training can be completed in a few hours, and the district is paying $23/hour to start. The district is also hiring for regular bus drivers and offers paid Commercial Drivers License training. Applicants must be able to read, write and speak English.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
PI Editorial: Supporting affordable housing for less than a cup of coffee
Editor’s note: To clarify, Mayor Jonathan Godes continues to support the 2.5% lodging tax that will go to voters in November. Voters have the chance to add one more arrow to the (hopefully) expanding quiver of affordable housing solutions this fall. On the ballot will be a simple question:...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Possible threat involving man on Rio Grande Trail prompts Carbondale Community School lockdown
Carbondale Community School went on lockdown for a period of time Monday morning following a report of a male walking down the nearby Rio Grande Trail by the bus park-and-ride station with a handgun. Carbondale Police responded at 11:06 a.m. and contacted a man fitting the description, and determined there...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Business briefs: Several area new hires announced
Jordan DeCrow new assistant athletic club director at Hot Springs. Glenwood Hot Springs Resort has hired Glenwood Springs native Jordan DeCrow as its assistant athletic club director. DeCrow most recently served as assistant athletic director of Glenwood Springs High School and continues to serve as assistant coach for the girls’...
Flash flood warning forces closure on I-70 through Glenwood Springs
Interstate 70 from Glenwood Springs to Dotsero is closed due to a flash flood warning for the area, according to a tweet from Garfield County emergency management. The warning was issued by the National Weather Service for exit 116 in Glenwood Springs to exit 133 in Dotsero, and will remain in effect until 4:30 PM.
westernslopenow.com
Grand Junction High School Shelters in Place; Central High School Receives Threat
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)–It has been an unfortunate start to the school year for District 51. Only two weeks in and already there have been three incidents involving gun facsimiles. Grand Junction High School was the latest to go under a shelter in place, after a student found a gun an alerted authorities. The shelter in place lasted about 8 minutes Friday morning (August 19), until the school resource officer on duty gave the all clear. The witness who found the gun and a suspect were questioned by police–and the suspect was cleared of any wrongdoing. The gun was determined to be a BB gun.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Garfield County housing market’s fever starting to break
The housing market spiked during the pandemic; now, data shows it’s finally starting to get to a manageable place. “It’s almost like everybody’s taken a big breath, which is actually very nice,” said Erin Bassett, real estate agent for Coldwell Banker and spokesperson for the Glenwood Springs Association of Realtors. “If you want to sell your house, it’s still a great market to do that. It’s still a seller’s market.”
Colorado burn scars under a high flood threat Sunday
Several burn scar areas in Colorado are under a high to moderate flood threat Sunday as slow-moving storms could produce heavy rainfall and flash flooding.
Human West Nile Virus Cases Detected Around Colorado – How To Protect Yourself
New human cases of the West Nile virus have been detected around Colorado. Last month, health officials from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) confirmed the first case of West Nile virus in 2022 in a person from Delta County (July 29). At the time, the virus...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Post-pandemic student assessment scores lag for Roaring Fork District schools
A significant drop in test scores for Roaring Fork School District students following the pandemic looms as one of the first big challenges for the new superintendent and chief academic officer. As the 2022-23 school year began Aug. 17, the district received its results from the spring Colorado Measures of...
nbc11news.com
Body found in Columbine Park
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department stated Monday that a dead body was found in Columbine Park on Saturday morning. The deceased, an adult woman, was pronounced dead on scene shortly after GJPD officers arrived. The GJPD stated that it does not believe the death to...
nbc11news.com
One person dead in fatal car crash
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department responded to a single vehicle crash that occurred in the area of E Road and Duffy Drive on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at approximately 11:40 p.m.. Two adult men were traveling eastbound on E Road when a rollover occurred. The...
KJCT8
Extra police and security presence at Central High School due to unsubstantiated threat
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Parents dropping their kids off at Central High School this morning may have seen a higher than normal amount of security and police on campus, but District 51 staff have confirmed that the reason for the added security was out of “an abundance of caution.”
KJCT8
Do you recognize this man?
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Crime Stoppers in Mesa County need your assistance in identifying this man who is wanted for harassment. On Wednesday, August 15, 2022, a female was shopping at Walmart on North Ave. when she noticed a man attempting to place his cell phone under her dress and take a photo. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, around 20 to 25 years old, with dark curly hair.
