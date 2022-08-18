ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

Homeowners fighting arbitration in D.R. Horton Homes litigation

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There’s a ruling in favor of homeowners who are suing D.R. Horton homes for defective housing and air conditioning. It means homeowners can continue to challenge being forced to enter into arbitration. Arbitration is a way to resolve a dispute out of court. It’s...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Unequal Education: Special education policies differ from state to state

Portland, Ore. (InvestigateTV) – As the mother of three young boys, life for Oregon mom Edith Goodwin is always unpredictable. Her children, she said, have unique personalities that require different skills to manage. That’s not just true with how they play, but also how they learn. For Goodwin...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy