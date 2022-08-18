Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Homeowners fighting arbitration in D.R. Horton Homes litigation
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There’s a ruling in favor of homeowners who are suing D.R. Horton homes for defective housing and air conditioning. It means homeowners can continue to challenge being forced to enter into arbitration. Arbitration is a way to resolve a dispute out of court. It’s...
KPLC TV
State Rep. Larry Selders charged with DWI; troopers say he was doing burnouts
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana state representative was arrested for DWI on Sunday, Aug. 21, according to Louisiana State Police. LSP reported Larry Selders, 40, of Baton Rouge, was charged with driving while impaired (1st offense), reckless operation, and driving under suspension. Reports show Selders was seen driving...
KPLC TV
Unequal Education: Special education policies differ from state to state
Portland, Ore. (InvestigateTV) – As the mother of three young boys, life for Oregon mom Edith Goodwin is always unpredictable. Her children, she said, have unique personalities that require different skills to manage. That’s not just true with how they play, but also how they learn. For Goodwin...
