YouTube isn’t cool with videos of Tesla FSD beta testing on kids
The tests were meant to prove that Tesla’s Autopilot and “full self-driving” (FSD) beta software — the automaker’s advanced driver assistance systems which have automated driving features but do not enable the cars to drive themselves — would automatically detect pedestrians, and children, that are walking or standing in the road and avoid hitting them.
Tesla increases FSD beta cost to $15,000 in North America
The celebrity executive said the current price of $12,000 will be honored for orders made before September 5, but delivered later. Musk also tweeted Tesla owners can upgrade their existing car to FSD in two minutes. Musk did not say whether there would be a planned price increase for the subscription option for FSD, which falls at $199 per month.
Manchin’s ultimatum may turn the US into a battery powerhouse
That was the gist of U.S. Senator Joe Manchin’s discussions with the automotive industry regarding EV tax credits. Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, had grown increasingly concerned about China’s dominance of the lithium-ion battery market, and he told car companies that they needed to move vast swaths of the global battery supply chain out of China.
Polestar CEO sees value in EVs, even when they’re parked
While some of that success can be credited to the design and performance of the vehicles, Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath understands the company will have to offer more than beautiful metal on four wheels. These days, automated driving technology, bidirectional charging and other features are on his mind. Speaking on...
