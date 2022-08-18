Popular Raleigh Restaurant Closing After Nearly 10 Years

Photo: Getty Images

A popular restaurant in downtown Raleigh is closing its doors at the end of the month after serving the community for nearly a decade.

Garland has been treating the City of Oaks to its Indian and Asian cuisine at its West Martin Street location since it opened in 2013, thanks to husband and wife co-owners Paul Siler and Cheetie Kumar , the latter of whom also serves as chef, WRAL reports.

Kumar and Siler penned the farewell announcement in a post on the restaurant's Instagram page , saying it was "with many emotions" they announced the decision.

"Operating on Martin Street for more than a decade and being an important part of Downtown Raleigh has brought us more joy and fulfillment than we could have dreamed," the post states. "We have evolved over this time and feel so proud of becoming a part of this community."

Though the last day of regular service at Garland will be August 27, they teased that there will be pop-up dinners, shows and other events in the near future at the building. Additionally, Kumar plans to partner with Anisette Sweet Shop for a collaborative concept opening late 2022 or early 2023, the outlet reports.

"Our priority has always been to take care of our incredible staff, the many local purveyors, and our guests who we have had the pleasure of welcoming into our spaces," the post reads. "We will continue to be dedicated to our local foodways, a healthier food and beverage industry, the arts, and our community in our next incarnation(s)."

The post concluded with hope for the future and a heartfelt note of gratitude for all who stopped by the restaurant at one time or another over the years.

"Thank you for supporting us, and we look forward to our next chapter," the post stated, adding that more details will be shared at a later time.

If you'd like to stop by Garland before it closes its doors on Saturday (August 27), they are located at 14 W. Martin Street. Learn more about the restaurant and check out the menu at Garland's website .