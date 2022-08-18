ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byron, IL

ROCKFORD, IL
Byron, IL
ROCKFORD, IL
ROCKFORD, IL
ROCKFORD, IL
ROCKFORD, IL
POPLAR GROVE, IL
If you’re in need of free backpacks or school supplies for your kids this year, several Stateline businesses and organizations can help! We’ve put together a list of places offering backpack and school supply giveaways so your kids can start the school year off with everything they need.
WIFR

Local church hosts community picnic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Christian Union Full Gospel Church Ministries hosts its 4th Annual community picnic to keep the community together and get kids ready for school. Hundreds attended and several who got there early received a free backpack. In addition to food, games and music, attendees also got a free hair cut from one of five barbers who volunteered their time. Organizers say this is a chance give back to the kids and build fellowship within the community.
WIFR

Rockford sushi restaurant closed for the weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local sushi restaurant announces they will be closed for the weekend because of a lack of cooks. Marc’s Fusion on 4133 Charles St. in Rockford announced it on their Facebook page Friday. They will be closed Friday August 19 and Saturday August 20. Marc’s...
ROCKFORD, IL
If You See One Of These Bugs In Rockford–Kill It Immediately

This may be the first time that I've ever written the words "kill it immediately" for publication (that you know of). However, this is also the first time that I've seen bug experts (or, entomologists, to be precise) also saying "kill it immediately," so there's that. The bug that will...
ROCKFORD, IL
How Safe Is Rockford, Illinois For A First Time Visitor?

On the surface, Rockford seems like a pretty decent city to explore. The fact that we even have to ask how safe this town is makes me very sad. I've lived in Rockford my entire life and don't think I have ever told my out-of-town friends not to visit. More times than not I just say come for the weekend because there's so much more to do and see than during the work week - like City Market!
Adoption fees waived for ‘Clear the Shelter’ event at WCAS

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’ve been thinking about adopting a rescue pet, here’s your sign. The Winnebago County Animal Shelter is hosting it’s annual Clear the Shelters event from 11 to 4 p.m. Friday, August 26 and 11 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, August 27 at their main shelter located at 4517 N. Main St. in Rockford.
ROCKFORD, IL

