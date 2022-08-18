Read full article on original website
Infamous Ghosts Will Be Haunting the Streets of Downtown Rockford This Friday
Everybody loves a good ghost story, but what if I told you that you have the chance to witness some super spooky ghost stories come to life in Rockford this weekend?!?. (I've got goosebumps just thinking about it!) Take a Spooky Tour With Haunted Rockford. When it comes to our...
Perry, Wilnau to lead speedy Genoa-Kingston offense
Perry, Wilnau to lead speedy Genoa-Kingston offense.
Veterans, first responders spend the day on Rockford lake
Veterans and first responders got to enjoy a day out on the lake Sunday.
Rockford families can get free groceries, but there is a catch
Some families are eligible for free groceries.
Boy injured in Monday afternoon shooting in Rockford
Rockford Police say a juvenile has been injured in a shooting on Oakley Street Monday afternoon. Boy injured in Monday afternoon shooting in Rockford.
Average Rockford gas price falls to $4
Gas prices continue to fall in the "Forest City."
Organization raises money to fix sinkhole in Poplar Grove woman's yard
A sinkhole formed about a year ago at Kelli Cipolla's home on North State Street, and nearly took the life of her dog. Organization raises money to fix sinkhole in Poplar Grove woman's yard.
Car crashes into building on Auburn St. in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police ask the public to avoid the area Monday while they clean-up an accident on Rockford’s west side. Just before 2 p.m. first responders dispatched to what appears to be a single-vehicle crash near Auburn and Evergreen streets. Limited information has been released about the...
Victim beaten with a gun in Rockford laundromat
Emmanuel White, 19, has been arrested after police say he used a gun to beat a victim at a Rockford laundromat.
Rockford's public pools close Sunday
As one season begins, another ends.
Jumping Fun Is Coming to an End At One Popular Rockford Kids’ Attraction
If you have kids, I'm willing to bet that you have spent more hours than you can count watching your children jump their crazies away at GAR South Trampoline Park & Training Center by the CherryVale Mall. My oldest daughter Ella celebrated her 4th birthday at this trampoline park, and...
Fundraiser to fix Poplar Grove sinkhole
A resident with a sinkhole in her backyard has people rallying to help.
Backpack and School Supply Giveaways in the Stateline
If you’re in need of free backpacks or school supplies for your kids this year, several Stateline businesses and organizations can help! We’ve put together a list of places offering backpack and school supply giveaways so your kids can start the school year off with everything they need.
Last day of Winnebago County Fair
Sunday is the last day to check out the Winnebago County Fair.
Local church hosts community picnic
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Christian Union Full Gospel Church Ministries hosts its 4th Annual community picnic to keep the community together and get kids ready for school. Hundreds attended and several who got there early received a free backpack. In addition to food, games and music, attendees also got a free hair cut from one of five barbers who volunteered their time. Organizers say this is a chance give back to the kids and build fellowship within the community.
Rockford sushi restaurant closed for the weekend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local sushi restaurant announces they will be closed for the weekend because of a lack of cooks. Marc’s Fusion on 4133 Charles St. in Rockford announced it on their Facebook page Friday. They will be closed Friday August 19 and Saturday August 20. Marc’s...
If You See One Of These Bugs In Rockford–Kill It Immediately
This may be the first time that I've ever written the words "kill it immediately" for publication (that you know of). However, this is also the first time that I've seen bug experts (or, entomologists, to be precise) also saying "kill it immediately," so there's that. The bug that will...
How Safe Is Rockford, Illinois For A First Time Visitor?
On the surface, Rockford seems like a pretty decent city to explore. The fact that we even have to ask how safe this town is makes me very sad. I've lived in Rockford my entire life and don't think I have ever told my out-of-town friends not to visit. More times than not I just say come for the weekend because there's so much more to do and see than during the work week - like City Market!
New Illinois BBQ Joint Serves Turkey Legs Almost as Big as Your Head
When it comes to good eats, the bigger the better. How could you go wrong attempting to eat something as big as your head, right?. So here's the deal, last weekend I had the chance to dine out at a brand new restaurant in the Rockford area. Located in Byron,...
Adoption fees waived for ‘Clear the Shelter’ event at WCAS
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’ve been thinking about adopting a rescue pet, here’s your sign. The Winnebago County Animal Shelter is hosting it’s annual Clear the Shelters event from 11 to 4 p.m. Friday, August 26 and 11 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, August 27 at their main shelter located at 4517 N. Main St. in Rockford.
