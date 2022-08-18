Read full article on original website
Fire destroys multiple homes in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - On Sunday, there were two separate fire incidents within the City of Red Bluff, one of which destroying multiple homes. The first fire was dispatched at 4:55 p.m. as residential structure fire on the 500 block of Johnson Street. There was a “pretty significant plume,” according...
Redding man arrested for DUI after rollover crash
REDDING, Calif. - A man was arrested for driving under the influence after a rollover crash Sunday night in Redding, according to police. Police said 35-year-old Roderick Grossen, of Redding, was driving southwest on Lakewood Drive when he drove off the road and crashed into a brick mailbox. The vehicle...
Six Rivers Lightning Complex reaches 80% containment, over 27,000 acres burned
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The Six Rivers Lightning complex has reached 27,025 acres with 80% containment, says The U.S. Forest Service. Officials say low humidity played a factor in keeping the fire at a low to moderate intensity Monday. Combined with reduced smoke and clearer skies, aircrews were able to help out early in the day, supporting ground resources.
Missing Redding man has been located
REDDING, Calif. 2:42 P.M. UPDATE - Redding Police have located a missing man who was last seen on Saturday in Redding. Officers said Simon Meyers, 53, was located. They said he was not seen since Saturday.
Trinity County Sheriff's Office announces $10K reward for information leading to missing man
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The Trinity County Sheriff's Office said a $10,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to authorities locating a missing man. The sheriff's office said the reward is information that leads to it locating 60-year-old Frederick “Kevin” Montes who was last seen around May 13.
7 cited, 3 arrested during DUI and license checkpoint in Redding Friday
REDDING, Calif. - On Friday, the Redding Police Department, with the Anderson Police Department and the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a DUI and driver’s license from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. in the 500 block of North Market Street. North Market Street DUI and license checkpoint. Redding...
TCSO: Man arrested for assault, puts gun in victim’s mouth
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence in Tehama County on Saturday, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the incident on Saturday around 11:30 a.m. for a report of domestic violence. Authorities learned that a...
Man arrested after threatening Walmart employees with box cutters
REDDING, Calif. - A Redding man was arrested after police say he was threatening Walmart employees with a box cutter after the store closed. Just before 1 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to the Redding Walmart after receiving a report that a man was threatening employees. As officers were responding,...
2 arrested in Anderson on drug charges, 2 others arrested on outstanding warrants
ANDERSON, Calif. - Four people were arrested in Anderson on Sunday afternoon after officers said they responded to a report of a disturbance. Anderson Police Department said they responded to a home it says is a known narcotic home on Nathan Drive. Officers detained all the people inside the home...
Storm Tracker Forecast: Toasty start to your work week, with impacted air quality ahead
It's going to be a good morning to open up your windows and you might even want to throw on a light extra layer, but you'll still want to dress in light layers, get your sunglasses handy, and pack extra water before you head out the door Monday. The area of low pressure that brought our modest cooling influence over the weekend is tracking north into the Pacific Northwest and a ridge of high pressure is building into northern California from the Pacific today. This will drive clear skies and warming temperatures in your Monday forecast. Air quality impacts are still abundant in areas closest to the 6 Rivers Complex burning in Trinity County. Unhealthy to very unhealthy air quality is being reported in western Shasta County and Trinity County to start the day, while the rest of our region has good air quality being reported this morning. Air quality will become more impacted with west winds driving some smoke into the valley later this afternoon through early Tuesday. Skies are clear of clouds but patchy smoke is expected to linger over portions of our region today. We'll stay sunny through your Monday. The lack of clouds and lighter winds have allowed for cooler temperatures for the start of your Monday morning. Valley and foothill areas have dipped into the 60's to 70's, while our mountain zones have dipped into the 40's to 50's overnight. Winds are mostly light and out of the northeast, but will shift to become out of the south to 10mph this afternoon. Humidity will dip to below 25 percent, but the lighter winds will help to keep our fire danger moderate today. High temperatures will end up slightly above average, with valley areas projected to climb into the 98 to 105 degree range. Our foothill and mountain areas are projected to have temperatures ranging from the mid 80's to mid 90's Monday afternoon.
Storm Tracker Forecast: Modest Cooling Ahead
A pretty tame week is ahead when it comes to the weather. The heat is sticking around, but instead of being “very hot” it will just be “hot”. The heat advisory is still in effect through 7pm tonight. Around the valley, temperatures are all above 100, with some places just under 110 degrees. When it comes to the air quality, most of the valley is sitting in the moderate range. For some, primarily around Redding, this may increase to the unhealthy for sensitive groups range as the smoke settles to the surface. Temperature wise, most places in the valley will bottom out in the lower 70s.
