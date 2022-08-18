ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 6

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Flies around moldy plantains, roach in the salsa verde: 6 South Florida restaurants temporarily shut

Plantains with “mold build up” at a Caribbean chain, a pair of live roaches crawling in an oven and a roach landing in salsa verde were among the reasons state inspectors ordered six South Florida restaurants shut last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
FLORIDA STATE
travelawaits.com

6 Charming Small Towns To Visit On Florida’s Gulf Coast

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. With a population of more than 22 million, Florida is the third most populous state in the union. And, it’s still growing as people continue to move to the Sunshine State. Maybe it’s because of all the beautiful beaches, the warm weather, or the cultural and outdoorsy pursuits. Whatever it is, you don’t have to live in Florida to take advantage of all it has to offer.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Nevada State
State
Georgia State
State
Minnesota State
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Florida

If you happen to live in Florida or you travel to Florida often and you are looking for new restaurants where you can enjoy high-quality food then you are in the right place because that's what we are talking about today - four amazing pizza spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already been to them. Are you curious to see which pizza places to this list and if your favorite place is among them? Here they are.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVE TO FORM EAST OF FLORIDA

Conditions Conducive For Development Says National Hurricane Center. “Potential Tropical Cyclone Four” Still Heading Towards Texas. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 8 PM Saturday, August 20, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A tropical wave is expected to form east of Florida over the next few days, then […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#Travel Beach#What To Do#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#Beaches#Ocean Beach#Beach Park#North Beach#Umbrellas#Belleair Shore Beach#Plaintiff
University of Florida

Growing Artichokes in Florida – A New Crop with National Awareness

It has been an exciting year for our artichoke trials in Hastings!. After completing three years of variety trials, we came out with some exciting findings and have been sharing our results!. Back in 2017, our retired director, Gary England, teamed up with Dr. Shinsuke Agehara to explore the opportunity...
HASTINGS, FL
995qyk.com

This Tampa Bay City Is The Most Dog-Friendly City In America

Gee, another research study showing that we live in one of the best places in the country! This Tampa Bay city is the most dog-friendly city in America!. Smart Asset did a study where they compiled specific data from 100 cities to find out which was the friendliest for our four-legged friends. They used seven metrics to come up with the final results. Those metrics are:
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
995qyk.com

Florida Man Picks Wrong Hiding Spot For His Meth During Police Stop

You can’t make this stuff up! A Florida Man picked the wrong hiding spot for his meth during a police stop. When Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies made this traffic stop, we bet they didn’t expect it to go this way. The Florida Man in this tale, John Schneider, was taken out of his vehicle and brought to the front of the deputy’s patrol car to be patted down. While being searched, Schneider dropped a baggie under the vehicle. The deputy saw the baggie which contained a half of pound of meth! Schneider said the meth wasn’t his but the deputies weren’t buying his story. “I mean, whatever, you might as well try to lie,” the deputy said, laughing. “You ain’t got nothing to lose.” Deputies found more meth in Schneider’s shoe! Here’s the video of the whole interaction:
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
floridainsider.com

Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25 years of bringing joy with free cakes in the Tampa & St. Petersburg area!

On Thursday, September 1, Nothing Bundt Cakes bakeries throughout the state of Florida are giving away free Confetti Bundtlets, the brand’s individually packaged miniature Bundt Cakes, to the first 250 guests at each location to celebrate its 25th birthday. Clearwater, Carrollwood, Riverview, St. Petersburg, Tampa, and Wesley Chapel stores are participating in the festivities.
TAMPA, FL
country1025.com

New England Has 4 Of The 15 Best Islands In The US

We live in New England, we know how lucky we are. Mountains, beaches, woods, and beautiful historic cities are all within a very reasonable distance, no matter where you live. We know we live in the best place on earth, and are always happy to share that opinion. Well, here’s another reason to brag. Travel + Leisure has named 4 slands in New England in their Best of 15 list! Tally it up. 26.6% of the best of the best are in New England.
MAINE STATE
850wftl.com

How many condominiums have fully funded reserves in Florida?

(TALLAHASEE, FLA) — The Florida legislature just passed a law that requires all condominiums to fully fund reserves by January 1, 2025, according to attorney Eric Glazer who specializes in community association law. To figure out how much money to set aside, condo boards are being asked to hire...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy