You can’t make this stuff up! A Florida Man picked the wrong hiding spot for his meth during a police stop. When Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies made this traffic stop, we bet they didn’t expect it to go this way. The Florida Man in this tale, John Schneider, was taken out of his vehicle and brought to the front of the deputy’s patrol car to be patted down. While being searched, Schneider dropped a baggie under the vehicle. The deputy saw the baggie which contained a half of pound of meth! Schneider said the meth wasn’t his but the deputies weren’t buying his story. “I mean, whatever, you might as well try to lie,” the deputy said, laughing. “You ain’t got nothing to lose.” Deputies found more meth in Schneider’s shoe! Here’s the video of the whole interaction:

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO