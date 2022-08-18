Read full article on original website
3 Illinois siblings indicted in kidnapping, forced labor scheme
CHAMPAIGN Ill. — Three siblings accused of running a years-long forced labor scheme involving minors were federally indicted Thursday. According to a news release, Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan allegedly conspired to bring two minor victims from Guatemala to the United States to work in their homes.
wcsjnews.com
Aurora Man Convicted of Armed Robbery & Other Charges Looking at Life in Prison
A Livingston County man is looking at life in prison after being convicted during a jury trial on August 18th. Jarvis Postlewaite, 38, of Aurora was convicted by a jury on the charges of Armed Robbery and Armed Habitual Offender, both class X felonies and for the Unlawful Possession of a Firearm/Felon, a class two felony.
kcur.org
5 years after his execution was halted, Marcellus Williams has gotten no resolution from Missouri
On Aug. 22, 2017, Marcellus Williams was hours away from being executed. Williams had been convicted of the 1998 murder of former St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Felicia Gayle, who was found stabbed to death in her home in University City. He’d maintained his innocence, but courts had upheld the conviction and the death sentence multiple times.
Man impersonates first responder in St. Clair County, Ill.
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A fire department in St. Clair County, Illinois is warning residents that a man is impersonating a first responder. Marissa Fire Department Explorers Post 8499 wrote in a Facebook post Monday that a man going by “Dakoda Brewer” is telling people “he can and will respond to their emergency calls […]
East St. Louis man abducts child, then busted with fentanyl and cocaine
A federal judge has sentenced an East St. Louis man for a drug bust that stemmed from a child abduction.
U.S. Marshals conclude operation against violent crime in Wisconsin
The U.S. Marshals say they cleared over 800 warrants and charges during a two-month operation to crack down on crime in Milwaukee and eastern Wisconsin.
freedom929.com
STILL CIRCULATING IN ILLINOIS
(NEWTON/OLNEY) Authorities continue to warn all regional residents of the scam circulating in our downstate area dealing with text messages that appear to originate from the U.S. Postal Service. However, these text messages are a SCAM. The message indicates there are issues with packages needing to be delivered from the USPS and it lists a fraudulent Tracking Number with a link provided to click on. DO NOT click on this link! Folks should disregard this text and immediately delete it. The U.S Postal Service will always provide a paper notice if there are issues with deliveries. It’s also noted that fake Amazon text messages are also circulating. This information should be shared with others, including family, friends, co-workers, and neighbors.
mymixfm.com
2nd woman tied to ‘Felony Lane Gang’ sentenced in Illinois for bank fraud
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A Knoxville, Tennessee woman is the second member of a gang known for stealing valuables from parked vehicles in the St. Louis region and using stolen IDs to get money from those victims’ bank accounts to be sentenced for her crimes. Prosecutors with...
Central Illinois Proud
No suspect yet in overnight weekend shooting
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning involving a juvenile male victim and an unknown suspect. Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Wright Street just before 1 a.m. Sunday to respond to a report of a person being shot. Upon arrival, they found a juvenile male who had been shot.
4 human trafficking victims rescued in Wisconsin, 8 arrested
Four human trafficking victims in Wisconsin were located and eight individuals were arrested in August during a nationwide FBI sex trafficking operation.
Drugs and ammo send two to jail in Mt. Vernon
MT. VERNON, Ill. (WEHT) — A search warrant led to the arrests of a felon and a woman in Mt. Vernon, Illinois early Friday morning. Around 6:15 a.m., multiple agencies searched a home at the 900 block of Salem Road. Officials say this was part of an ongoing narcotics investigation in the area. Two people […]
Man charged with 1st-degree murder in death of Cahokia Heights woman
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A man has been charged in the death of a Cahokia Heights woman in April. Cedric D. Allen, 29, has been charged with first-degree murder for the death of 33-year-old Camesha McCline, Illinois State Police announced Friday. On April 20, East St. Louis and...
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Department of Corrections to release 17 inmates sentenced in Tazewell County during Q4
Illini Central Community Unit School District 189 in Mason County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Illini Central Community Unit School District... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:43. 13:43. 09:25.
kttn.com
Former city clerk and former assistant city clerk of small Missouri community accused of stealing $660,000
Two former employees of the small St. Louis County city of Flordell Hills were accused in a grand jury indictment Wednesday of stealing a total of $663,000 over six years, well over the city’s typical annual budget. Maureen Woodson, the former city clerk, and Donna Thompson, the former assistant...
4 staff members hospitalized after inmates attack at Michigan prison
BARAGA COUNTY, MI -- Four staff members were injured Thursday after a group of prisoners at Baraga Correctional Facility attacked and beat them while in the yard. According to WLUC-6, the staff were monitoring the inmates at the maximum security prison when five of the prisoners attacked them. Staff members...
Man sentenced for 2019 murder
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man will spend 27 years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to murdering a woman in 2019. Henry Graham, 21, was charged with First Degree Murder in connection to the death of 29-year-old Tara Jackson in a motel room in early January of 2019. Witnesses told investigators that they […]
Despite being ordered for release, man spends 18 extra days in Georgia jail
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Curtis Lee Fletcher, 50, was arrested in January 2018 and charged with burglary. Fletcher got out on probation in 2019 after pleading guilty to one count of criminal damage. He ended up back in jail last year on a probation violation. Last month, a judge terminated the balance of his probation […]
Mystery Person Won $1.3 Billion Lottery From This Illinois Store
If you happened to buy a lottery ticket from a certain Illinois convenience store, you might be nearly a billionaire now and not even now it. CBS News is reporting that there was only 1 winner from the $1.3 billion dollar mega-millions jackpot Friday night. That winner who remains a mystery purchased their ticket from a Des Plaines, Illinois Speedway store.
