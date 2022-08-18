Georgetown ISD projects enrollment growth of more than 1,000 students for 2022-23, plus other district data

Read full article on original website
Mathnasium Georgetown helps students master arithmetic
Center director Rebecca Salinas has been with Mathnasium Georgetown since 2017. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact Newspaper) Mathnasium Georgetown is a math-only learning center that has been helping local students with kindergarten through 12th grade arithmetic since 2015. Mathnasium Georgetown Center Director Rebecca Salinas said she is proud to lead a group...
Filings for Round Rock ISD November election show all races contested
Thirteen people have filed for candidacy in the Round Rock ISD board of trustees regular election, according to district filings. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) All races in the Round Rock ISD board of trustees election in November will be contested, candidacy filings show. The deadline to file an application for...
Education in Austin: TEA revives school ratings & Austin ISD considers bond measures
The Texas Education Agency eliminated D and F rankings for the 2021-22 school year, instead deeming these schools "not rated." This gives schools some extra time to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. (Courtesy Texas Education Agency) The Aug. 19 episode of the Austin Breakdown focuses on education in...
Rock ISD to offer pre-K for select 3-year-olds through partnership with United Way
Classes will take place directly at the child care centers with RRISD and United Way providing curriculum, teachers, aides and support. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Starting in the 2022-23 school year, Round Rock ISD will partner with nonprofit United Way for Greater Austin to offer an early childhood prekindergarten program for eligible 3-year-olds.
University Avenue lane in Georgetown closed for 2 weeks
Sidewalk and curb improvements will have the eastbound lane on University Avenue closed until Sept. 6. (Courtesy city of Georgetown) Starting Aug. 22, one eastbound lane on University Avenue at the intersection of Austin Avenue and Main Street will be closed until Sept. 6, according to a release from the city of Georgetown.
Union Merchant now open in downtown Georgetown
Union Merchant at 224 E. Eighth St., Georgetown, opened in early June. (Courtesy Union Merchant) Union Merchant, a locally owned wine bistro and shop, opened in downtown Georgetown earlier this summer. The shop offers a variety of wines, beer and proper food pairings such as meats, cheese and other snacks. Union Merchant is open Wednesday and Thursday from noon-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon-9 p.m., and Sunday from noon-6 p.m. at 224 E. Eighth St., Georgetown. 512-379-8379. www.unionmerchantgtx.com.
Pflugerville, Hutto ISDs earn B scores in 2022 TEA accountability ratings
Districts and schools across Texas received accountability ratings Aug. 15 for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Pflugerville and Hutto ISDs each earned a rating of B from the Texas Education Agency in the agency's 2022 accountability ratings released Aug. 15. Both districts...
PfISD board approves $367M November bond package that includes teacher housing component
The Pflugerville ISD board of trustees discussed a November bond package worth more than $320 million during an Aug. 18 meeting. (Brian Rash/Community Impact Newspaper) In addition to a $190 million general bond proposed in early August, Pflugerville ISD officials voted to add a number of new propositions to a package that will come before voters Nov. 8.
Lake Travis ISD will pursue $703 million bond election to address growth
Student population has risen almost 20% in Lake Travis ISD since 2015. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact Newspaper) Editor's note: Following the publication of this story, the Lake Travis ISD board of trustees approved a resolution Aug. 17 to hold a bond election in November. As the student population continues to rise...
GUIDE: 7 microschools enrolling students in the Cedar Park, Leander, Georgetown areas
Oak Ridge Learning allows children to participate in "self-governed freeplay" to develop their social and intellectual abilities. (Courtesy Oak Ridge Learning) In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new form of alternative education, microschools, has begun to form all over the country. In the North Austin, Leander, Cedar Park and Georgetown areas, there are seven schools that offer this unique style of education.
Kyle City Council calls for $294 million road bond on November ballot after more than a year of planning
The Kyle City Council officially called for a $294 million road bond Aug. 22. (Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) The Kyle City Council held a special meeting to officially call for a $294 million road bond election in November, just under the Aug. 22 deadline. The council voted 4-1 to call the election with Council Member Yvonne Flores-Cale voting against the motion. Council Member Ashlee Bradshaw was not present.
Next Level Urgent Care now open in Round Rock
Round Rock's Next Level Urgent Care provides care for chronic and acute illness, fractures, lacerations, contusions and other non-life-threatening injuries from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. seven days a week. (Courtesy Next Level Urgent Care) Next Level Urgent Care opened Aug. 19 at 3200 Greenlawn Blvd., Round Rock. The clinic provides care...
Multiuse Georgetown ISD center to prepare students for life after high school
Expected to break ground Sept. 14, Georgetown ISD's future-ready learning center will house several programs, including advanced career and technical education classes and Richarte High School. (Rendering courtesy Georgetown ISD) The first construction project financed by Georgetown ISD’s 2021 bond package—a $97 million future-ready learning center—is set to break ground...
Motions to censure trustees Bone and Weston fail at Round Rock ISD board meeting
Motions to censure two RRISD trustees failed on Aug. 19, with two 3-3-1 votes, with Place 1 Trustee Kevin Johnson abstaining and the "no" votes represented by Place 4 Trustee Cory Vessa, Place 2 Trustee Mary Bone and Place 7 Trustee Danielle Weston. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The Round Rock...
Leander ISD projected to pay $36.2M in recapture—highest amount in district history
The projected $36.2 million recapture payment will be Leander ISD's highest payment ever and first since 2014-15. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Leander ISD is expecting to pay $36.2 million back to the state in recapture for the 2022-2023 school year—the district’s first recapture payment in eight years. LISD’s large...
Here's a breakdown of Austin ISD's 2022 TEA accountability ratings
Bowie High School, AISD's largest school, received an overall rating of A in its 2022 accountability ratings. (Zach Keel/Community Impact Newspaper) Austin ISD received an overall B rating, 88 out of 100 points, from the Texas Education Agency's 2022 accountability ratings. Ratings reports for districts across Texas were released by the TEA Aug. 15.
Georgetown ISD to add new course on child trafficking, exploitation prevention to health curriculum
Georgetown ISD has adopted a new curriculum for the 2022-23 school year to include instruction relating to the prevention of child abuse, family violence, dating violence and human trafficking. With a favorable recommendation from the School Health Advisory Council and GISD Counseling Services, the approval of the Love146: Not A...
Round Rock, Pflugerville, Hutto home prices continue trending down in July
Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto had a combined 425 closed sales in July. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact Newspaper) Median home prices in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto decreased for the second month in a row in July, according to data from the Austin Board of Realtors. The ABoR's monthly report for...
Hays, San Marcos CISDs see student test scores back on the rise
Hays CISD and San Marcos CISD students have shown some improvement in the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness for 2022 following a downward trend in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic learning loss. (Graphics by Rachal Elliott/Community Impact Newspaper) At a Hays CISD board meeting May 16, Superintendent...
