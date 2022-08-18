Read full article on original website
10 new troopers for the Illinois State Police
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) commissioned 10 new Troopers over the weekend from Cadet Class 137. This brings the total number of ISP troopers added since 2019 to 305. The new troopers will report to eight patrol districts throughout the state. District 1 Sterling, 1...
1 injured in Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police are investigating after shots were fired Monday night. We're told it happened near Clay and South 15th streets around 9 p.m. Springfield Police say a gunshot victim did arrive at HSHS St. John's Hospital Monday night. This is a developing story. We'll bring...
District 186 schools receive upgrades
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — District 186 members toured new additions to several Springfield schools on Saturday. Franklin Middle School, Black Hawk Elementary School, Southeast High School, and Fairview Elementary are receiving upgrades and additions. "The students when they first saw the furniture the cafeteria and the new classrooms it...
Taylorville awarded $3 million to rebuild downtown
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The City of Taylorville has been awarded a Rebuild Downtown and Main Streets Capital grant. The grant is $3 million and will be used to make improvements to the downtown area. The proposed improvements include:. ADA access to all commercial properties. Pedestrian-friendly streetscapes encourage visitors...
Couple arrested for distributing meth in Christian County
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Taylorville police say they've arrested one of the main sources of methamphetamine distribution in Taylorville and Christain County. The department's Community Action Team spent months investigating a man who lives in Hewittville, which is just outside Taylorville. During the investigation, they learned that 50-year-old James...
Mayor looking for other options after city doesn't get grant for Y-Block
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The City of Springfield is looking to revitalize the area around the Governor's Mansion known as the Y-Block. The city did not receive the $3 million grant to make the changes so Mayor Jim Langfelder is looking for other options. The Y-Block downtown has been...
EPA suspends household hazardous waste collections
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There is a temporary suspension of all Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) collection events and locations in Illinois. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) says it is suspending collections due to a fire at the current disposal facility in Ohio. The facility had a fire...
Illinois State Police car hit by DUI driver
ASHKUM — Another Illinois State Police (ISP) squad car was hit last week in a Scott's Law violation. It happened at 2:34 a.m. on Saturday on US Route 45. ISP says this makes 16 Scott's Law violations this year. Illinois State Police say 24-year-old Austin M. Gray, of Chebanse,...
Wanted Montgomery County man captured
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WICS) — On Monday, Montgomery County deputies conducted a traffic stop and were able to capture a wanted man. Mitchell R. Hancock, 36, was arrested for having an outstanding Montgomery County warrant, an outstanding Sangamon County warrant, possession of a stolen vehicle, and a violation of the Sex Offender Registration Act.
New student loan repayment available for health care professionals
CHICAGO (WICS) — The Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) has launched the application for a student loan repayment assistance program to support qualified mental health and substance abuse professionals. The loan is designed as an incentive for the recruitment and retention of those who practice in underserved or rural...
Body found after camper fire identified
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. A 49-year-old killed in an early Sunday morning fire in Decatur has been identified. Macon County Coroner Michael Day identified the victim as Cory J. Ballinger of Decatur. We'll bring you more information as it becomes available. ORIGINAL:. A person is dead after an...
Man accused of strangling woman, slamming head against floor
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Shelbyville man has been arrested on a charge of aggravated domestic battery. The Shelby County State's Attorney says that on August 16, James. R Griffith, 42, strangled a household member and caused bodily harm by striking the victim in the face with his fist, elbowing her, slamming the victim’s head against the floor, and throwing the victim into a wall and a door.
Esports competition heats up at Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Local gamers had the chance to show off their skills at the Illinois State Fair. On Saturday, The University of Illinois Esports team hosted an esports competition for people ages 11-18. The competition was part of the STEAM expo. Players had the opportunity to play...
2 dead in Morgan County car crash
ALEXANDER, Ill. (WICS) — A single-vehicle accident left two people dead in Alexander. It happened Saturday night at 10:07 on Old Route 36 East at Orleans Road. The traffic investigation reveals the car was heading east when it went off the road and struck a power pole before landing upside down in a field.
2022 Friday Night Rivals Preview: Maroa-Forsyth Trojans
Maroa, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - It's game week! For our Friday Night Rivals season opener we'll be at Pleasant Plains High School as the Cardinals host Maroa-Forsyth. So let's look into the away team. The Maroa-Forsyth Trojans once again should be a force in the Sangamo Conference. Kaiden Maurer returns as the starting quarterback. Four year starter Aiden Riser moved over to running back.
2022 Friday Night Rivals Preview: Athens Warriors
Athens, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - We're six days away from the high school football season. That means we're almost to the end of our Friday Night Rivals Preview tour. Athens may be young in age with only seven seniors on the team, but that doesn't mean their players don't have a ton of experience. Many juniors started last season while they were sophomores.
2022 Friday Night Rivals Preview: Williamsville Bullets
Williamsville, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - The Williamsville Bullets are our next stop on the Friday Night Rivals Preview Tour. Jake Seman returns as QB1 and is rated as one of the best, if not the best quarterback in the state. While Colin Ripperda is back leading the defense. He led the team in tackles the past two seasons.
