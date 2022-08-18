Read full article on original website
The Daily South
How to Soften Butter
Diving in on a baking project? Don't forget to soften the butter first!. Softened butter is used in a variety of recipes, from yellow cake and pound cake to your favorite cookies and buttercream frosting. Softened butter is also used to make compound butter, which can easily enhance the flavor and look of a dish.
Tomato Orzo Salad with Tahini Dressing
Pasta salads have always been at the center of my summer celebrations. And what’s not to love? They are adaptable and a canvas for creativity. For me, a good pasta salad has simple ingredients, loads of texture, and bright, crisp flavors. Because pasta salad is often served as a side, the flavor profile should complement summertime favorites like ribs, hamburgers, or sausages, but still be delicious enough to stand on its own. For me, this sweet-and-savory tomato and pineapple version with an orzo base checks all of those boxes, and then some.
The Daily South
Soup Beans Are a Beloved Appalachian Staple
For people raised in the Southern Appalachian Mountains, perhaps no meal is more comforting and satisfying, or less expensive and fussy, than a big pot of pintos cooked in the style known as soup beans. Soup beans are not soup, but these slowly simmered beans are soupy, bathed in a...
The Daily South
Southern Tomato Sandwich
It's probably safe to say that most Southerners with tomatoes in their garden (or with generous friends who grow tomatoes) mark the official beginning of summer with their first tomato sandwich. It's a delicious kickoff to a season of produce goodness, a ritual enjoyed often and with great enthusiasm while tomatoes are at their peak. It's one of the simplest sandwiches you can make, and to enjoy a true taste of summer in the South, you really do need to keep it simple.
I made a classic baked potato with 3 different appliances, and I'll never use my oven again
I tried making baked potatoes in the microwave, air fryer, and oven to see which cooking method produced the best results. Here's what I learned.
How To Polish Your Stainless Steel Sink With Flour
Stainless steel is a popular choice when it comes to kitchen sinks and appliances because it’s durable, affordable and low-maintenance — but it has its drawbacks. The reality is that stainless steel sinks are prone to dulling and damage from water spots and soap scum. They are also easily scratched. Additionally, this can be a tricky surface to clean because ordinary multipurpose cleaners may leave a streaky residue behind. So how can you polish stainless steel sinks to keep them sparkling?
Three Easy HomeMade Dog Treats
Dog TreatsRODNAE Productions (Pexels) Looking for a way give our best friend a treat? Then you can check three recipes to make delicious dog treats at home!. Three Ingredient Pumpkin Treat - Servings: 20 treats.
Healthy Recipe: Mexican Black Bean Salad
I love cilantro. This easy, flavorful Mexican Black Bean Salad is heaven to me since it features both cilantro leaves and seeds. Yes, in case you didn’t know, coriander is cilantro seed. Cilantro has mildly antiseptic properties, not a bad thing when you’re in treatment, but what I love is that the spiciness and taste of this delicious black bean salad will help you blast away the taste blues.
12tomatoes.com
Buttermilk Quick Bread
Homemade bread is one of those scents that fills the kitchen with the most lovely aroma. It’s considered one of the most welcoming scents in a home. And, while we love the flavor and texture of homemade bread, making it can be a daunting task. The rise time, punching down the dough, rising again, kneading…it all adds up to a long process. That’s where quick breads can come to the rescue.
A Superior Brunch Recipe for Tostada Benedict
One of chef David Henriquez’s favorite things about his adopted city is the easy access to the ingredients he grew up with in his native Honduras. Miami, he says, makes it easy for him to recreate his childhood favorites. But when it came time to craft a brunch offering for South Beach’s Habitat, one that would show off the richness of the local fare, the chef had different source material in mind. Instead of digging into his Honduran background, he opted to add Cuban inspiration to an American classic for a version of eggs benedict like no other.
12tomatoes.com
French Onion Potatoes
A side you’ll keep coming back to. Growing up, my stepdad cooked dinner for us every single night, and while most all of them were incredible one of my very favorite things he made were simple potato wedges tossed in onion soup mix. They were SO flavorful — just on the cusp of being too flavorful — and crispy and crunchy and soft on the inside. Lucky for us, they were in regular dinner rotation. These French Onion Potatoes take their cues from those potatoes, but add in a few extras to make them much more reminiscent of actual French onion soup. They’re an instant family staple, the kind of side you come back to again and again and again, just like my stepdad’s potatoes.
recipesgram.com
Creamy Chocolate Tiramisu
If you like tiramisu dessert, then this chocolate tiramisu will satisfy your taste buds! Rich and creamy and very easy to prepare – this recipe is definitely one of my favorite desserts that I usually prepare for weakened of holidays. As an Italian, I really like to experiment with the classic Italian desserts and this one is just perfect. Here is the recipe:
Food & Wine
The Bestselling Nonstick Pan That Amazon Shoppers Call 'a Tough Little Skillet' Is Just $14
Whether you need to make breakfast in a pinch, whip up a quick lunch between meetings, or are just an overall messy cook — having a versatile small pan in your kitchen makes whipping up (and cleaning) meals that much easier. Luckily, thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by this nonstick pan for speedier cooking and cleanup, and it's just $14.
How to Make Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls As Moist As Fresh-Baked Cinnabons
When it comes to hacks for canned cinnamon rolls, this one is as easy as it is effective.
thesouthernladycooks.com
CAJUN CHEESE CRACKERS
Cajun cheese crackers make a great snack or appetizer to serve at any gathering. Make them for the holidays as a gift for a friend. These Cajun cheese crackers are quick and easy and good! You can double or triple the recipe to make a lot. Take them to tailgating events or just make them when you are watching a great movie on t.v. They are addictive. You can change up this recipe to suit your own taste. Make it really hot if you want. Great little snack to prepare for watching ballgames when you have friends drop by to visit. They keep well in an airtight container. My family loves them and they are requested often.
The Daily South
Crispy Onion Rings with Kickin' Ranch
Few Southerners can resist the temptation of a perfectly crispy fried onion ring. While many of our favorite barbecue joints have onion rings on the menu, there's nothing better than making them at home so you can enjoy the ultimate Southern appetizer at its crispiest state, fresh from the fryer and almost too hot to handle.
12tomatoes.com
Stuffed Cookies Are Game Changers To Your Everyday Cookie
Thick, chewy, and an explosion of another filling stuffed into an already great cookie — it’s sorcery to an indescribable degree. Stuffed cookies are game changers to your baking repertoire, the problem is, you seldom see a good recipe for these types of cookies. The reason? It seems like there are more kitchen failures than kitchen successes, but here are some ways to circumnavigate these baking blunders, and you’ll be on your way to whipping up some great stuffed cookies.
Making self-rising flour
Most recipes that I prepare list flour as an ingredient. I prefer using self-rising, but there's been several times, within the past few years, when the stores that I shop at haven't had self-rising flour. So, I will make my own and today I will tell you how I do it. No, I am not grinding my own wheat, etc..
The Daily South
Vegetarian Skillet Chili
It's hard to beat a warm bowl of hearty, beef-filled chili, but this speedy vegetarian chili delivers the same cozy flavor in a fraction of the time. A tasty blend of mushrooms and white beans stand in for the meat in this recipe, adding texture and heartiness. Like traditional chili, this version gets a big flavor boost from go-to ingredients like cumin, tomatoes, garlic, and onion, which simmer along with the mushrooms and beans, allowing them to soak up all the rich flavor.
The Daily South
Stuffed Ham-and-Cheese Croissant Casserole
French toast meets breakfast sandwich in this ooey gooey ham-and-Swiss breakfast casserole. The mini croissants add buttery richness that is balanced with a bite of sharp Dijon mustard and Swiss cheese. You can get creative and mix up the croissant fillings. Substitute sausage for the ham and American or Cheddar...
