selmasun.com
Selma superintendent sets 40-day initiative to bring back 400 lost students
The Selma City Schools system is promoting a 40-day initiative to communicate with parents and the community how the system is improving education to bring more students back to the district. One major goal of the initiative is to increase enrollment that has dropped by almost 400 students since before...
WSFA
Meet the newly crowned Miss Alabama Volunteer
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you ask newly crowned Miss Alabama Volunteer Madison Neal if she thought she was going to win, she would say no. “No, no because I’ve lost so many times,” said Neal. The Troy University graduate was awarded almost $10,000 in scholarship money to...
alabamanews.net
Help Us “Stuff the Truck” on Saturday, August 27!
Alabama News Network is joining Tie and Doll, Inc. again this year to “Stuff the Truck” to help students in Montgomery Public Schools who may not have enough to eat. This is the 8th annual event, which is on Saturday, August 27, from 10-2. It is held each year outside the Sturbridge Winn-Dixie at 7946 Vaughn Road in Montgomery. Food is collected to put into book bags and given to students who may otherwise only get their school lunch to eat because of hardships at home.
wdrb.com
Montgomery to mark 66th anniversary of Bus Boycott
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Montgomery is marking the 66th anniversary of the Montgomery Bus Boycott with a series of celebrations and events next week. Rosa Parks, an African-American woman, was arrested Dec. 1, 1955 after refusing to give up her seat to a white passenger on a segregated bus in Montgomery. Her action helped ignite the yearlong boycott of the bus system by Black passengers and ushered in the civil rights movement.
WSFA
Downtown Montgomery’s business booming again
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Business is once again booming in downtown Montgomery. Like most cities, the Capital City saw a downturn in large-scale gatherings during the pandemic. However, back-to-back events are filling the city’s calendar over the coming weeks, good news for the city’s tax base and for downtown businesses....
WSFA
EatMGM Restaurant Week returns Aug. 26 - Sept. 4
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s eighth annual restaurant week is less than a week away. From August 26 - September 4, EatMGM will offer deals, contests, and social media promotions. The event is organized by Experience Montgomery, a division of the city’s chamber. “As our local restaurant community...
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey tours Montgomery school’s new STEM lab, says she has ‘clean bill of health’
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey made her first announced public appearance in almost three weeks this morning and told reporters she had a “clean bill of health.”. The governor did not directly answer whether she has undergone a medical procedure in recent weeks. Ivey toured the new Science, Technology, Engineering...
alabamanews.net
Dilapidated Houses & Neglected Property Remain a Problem in Selma
Dilapidated houses and neglected properties continue to be a major problem in the city of Selma. An effort is underway to address the problem — but progress has been slow. Some people in Selma take care of their property — and some people don’t. Right now there are literally hundreds of dilapidated houses and neglected properties littering the Queen City.
wvtm13.com
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey responds to questions about rumored health concerns
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — While visiting an elementary school Monday morning, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey was asked about recent rumors of possible health issues. Watch Ivey's response in the video above. "It seems like some of you just want to will these rumors into reality and into existence," said Ivey,...
alabamanews.net
Hunters Bag Big Gator on Cahaba River in Dallas Co.
Alligator hunting season wrapped up at sunrise Sunday in the West Central Zone — which includes Dallas and Wilcox counties — and a portion of Monroe County. Austin Rouse — along with his son — his father — and his father-in-law — have been gator hunting on the Cahaba River in Dallas County over the past two weekends.
Courthouse News Service
Feds accuse Alabama auto parts maker of using child labor
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (CN) — The U.S. Department of Labor filed a complaint against an Alabama automotive parts manufacturer Monday, alleging the facility employed “oppressive child labor” in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act since at least last November. According to its website, some 650 employees of...
wtvy.com
GoFundMe opened after man killed in Montgomery construction incident
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The community has come out in support of the family of a construction worker who died after an incident in Montgomery County. Jose A. Prado, 23, of Dothan, was critically injured while working at a construction site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road. Officials say Prado was taken to UAB hospital in Birmingham but died from critical injuries.
alabamanews.net
Former Longtime Montgomery TV Broadcaster Kim Wanous Dies
Former longtime Montgomery TV broadcaster Kim Wanous has died at the age of 75. He died Tuesday at his home in Prattville, surrounded by his family. Wanous had an award-winning TV career that spanned more than four decades. He worked for WCOV Channel 20 starting in the 1960s. After leaving that station in the mid-1980s, he joined the “Action 8 News” team here at WAKA as news anchor, serving until the mid-1990s.
WSFA
$15M awarded after child dies in Alabama DHR custody
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has awarded $15 million in damages for the wrongful death of a child who was in the custody of the Alabama Department of Human Resources at the time of his death in 2013. The Montgomery County Circuit Court jury deliberated for over...
WSFA
Alabama Democrats select new Montgomery family court judge candidate
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s the conclusion of the controversy following the removal of the Democratic nominee for family court judge in Montgomery. Under new leadership, the Alabama democratic party has selected a replacement for Sebrina Martin, who was removed from her seat last month. But some are confused by the process to select a new candidate that took place behind closed doors.
WSFA
Jeremy Johnson finds stability after ‘up and downs’ in turbulent playing career
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It hasn’t been long since Jeremy Johnson began his coaching stint over at Montgomery Catholic. It’s been almost a month with the Knights as the running backs coach, and he is continuing to learn every day. “It’s a different environment for me, but it’s...
WSFA
Sheriff: Man found dead under RV in Georgiana Saturday
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was found dead in Georgiana Saturday, the Butler County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed. According to Sheriff Danny Bond, deputies were called to an RV on Morgan Street in Georgiana after a report that someone had been found dead. When deputies arrived, they found a man under the front of the motor home.
alabamanews.net
Prattville Fire Damages Several Businesses
A fire in downtown Prattville has left several businesses with damage. The fire was reported at Uncle Mick’s Cajun Market and Café shortly after 9PM last night. People say they heard popping sounds and saw smoke. It took about an hour for the fire to be put out.
Lindy Blanchard withdraws from lawsuit challenging Alabama’s electronic voting machines
Former Alabama gubernatorial candidate Lindy Blanchard has asked a court to dismiss her claims in a lawsuit challenging Alabama’s use of electronic vote-counting machines. Blanchard filed the request last week in Montgomery County Circuit Court. It does not state a reason. The motion said the other plaintiffs would proceed...
WSFA
1 dead, 2 injured in Covington County crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and two others are recovering after a Friday morning crash in Covington County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Larry E. Reno, 79, of Hanceville, was critically injured when the 2007 Toyota Yaris he was driving struck a 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer, ALEA said. Following that crash, authorities said the Toyota collided head-on with a 2017 Hyundai Sonata. Reno was transported to Andalusia Health and later died of his injuries, according to ALEA.
