Public Safety

Travel advisory warns of kidnappings, violent crime in various parts of Mexico

By Salvador Rivera
 4 days ago

SAN DIEGO ( Border Report ) — The U.S. State Department on Wednesday issued a travel advisory for American travelers heading to Mexico, warning them of “high-risk crime and kidnapping.”

The travel advisory follows a weekend of vandalism, looting and other crimes in Northern Baja California, including the city of Tijuana, as well as the border city of Juarez, Chihuahua.

U.S. government employees in Mexico are facing stricter rules as well.

They aren’t allowed to travel alone, can’t go into remote areas, cannot travel between cities after dark, can’t use taxis, but must use dispatched services such as Uber.

The State Department published a list of Mexican states with various levels of concern.

Do not travel to:

Reconsider travel to:

Exercise increased caution when traveling to:

Exercise Normal Precautions When Traveling To:

The State Department has other advice for travelers who still plan on going to Mexico:

  • Keep traveling companions and family back home informed of your travel plans. If separating from your travel group, send a friend your GPS location. If taking a taxi alone, take a photo of the taxi number and/or license plate and text it to a friend.
  • Use toll roads when possible and avoid driving alone or at night. In many states, police presence and emergency services are extremely limited outside the state capital or major cities.
  • Exercise increased caution when visiting local bars, nightclubs, and casinos.
  • Do not display signs of wealth, such as wearing expensive watches or jewelry.
  • Be extra vigilant when visiting banks or ATMs.
  • Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive Alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.
