Police respond to ‘shots fired’ at Maryland shopping mall

By Graeme Massie
 3 days ago

Police say they have responded to “shots fired” at a Maryland shopping mall.

Hyattsville Police Department tweeted that its officers were “responding to a report of shots fired at the Mall at Prince George’s” on Thursday.

But the department then quickly added that the incident was “not an active threat and the scene is secure at this time.”

However, they warned the public to continue to avoid the area.

One person was critically injured in the incident after a shooting took place during an apparent fight in the mall’s food court, according to News4.

Hyattsville police later confirmed that one person had been killed in the incident and said they do not believe it was “a random act.”

“Hyattsville Police confirm a shooting death at the Mall at Prince George’s around 4:00 p.m. The victim was a man who was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers do not believe this was a random act. The mall and surrounding areas are secure,” they stated on Twitter.

“Detectives are on scene working to identify suspect(s) and investigate further.”

