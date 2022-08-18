ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiny Washington Area Among The Most Humid Places In The U.S.

By Zuri Anderson
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Humidity can be a make-or-break decision for people looking for new homes . The muggy air and thick heat can make both tourists and locals sweat buckets. There are some parts of the U.S. that don't have to worry about this, while others grapple with heavy humidity regularly.

House Method , a research company, ranked the most and least humid cities in the U.S. Researchers conducted a survey using data from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Association (NOAA) on each city's humidity. They determined rankings based on average annual humidity.

A small Washington area broke into the Top 15: Quillayute ! This is not to be confused with the Native American tribe of the same name, nor the river.

Located in Clallam County, this spot has an 89% average annual relative humidity. That's more than some Florida cities, according to researchers.

Here are the 15 most humid cities in the country:

  1. Lake Charles, LA
  2. Jackson, MS
  3. Meridian, MS
  4. Brownsville, TX
  5. Port Arthur, TX
  6. Victoria, TX
  7. Gainesville, FL
  8. Baton Rouge, LA
  9. Corpus Christi, TX
  10. Houston, TX
  11. Quillayute, WA
  12. St. Paul Island, AK
  13. Fort Myers, FL
  14. Jacksonville, FL
  15. Orlando, FL

"It’s important to remember that you don’t always need high heat to have high humidity," according to the website. "While heat is a major factor in producing humid climates, a location with enough rainfall (like Washington state) or a location exposed to high winds along large bodies of water (such as St. Paul) can produce humidity."

Check out the full study on House Method's website.

