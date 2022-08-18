Read full article on original website
Highly potent, illegal THC being commonly found in area smoke shops and hemp stores
This from Stribbers Brooks Johnson and Ryan Faircloth, “Newly legal low-dose THC edibles are increasingly easy to find at smoke shops and hemp stores around the metro. But intermingled with the legal products on many store shelves are highly potent delta-8 vapes, gummies and flower – prohibited under state law. Minnesota retailers have little incentive to quit selling non-compliant products given the lack of a licensing structure and dedicated funding to enforce the state’s peculiar legal THC market. ‘The enforcement is almost non-existent’, Jason Tarasek with Minnesota Cannabis Law said at a conference last week.”
140 MPH Motorcycle Chase on I-494 Captured by MnDOT Cameras
South St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A motorcyclist was arrested Sunday morning following an ultra high-speed chase in the Twin Cities. The website MN Crime posted the video of the chase using Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras that shows the pursuit near where it began near South St. Paul when the motorcyclist passed a State Trooper on I-494 at more than 100 mph. At one point during the chase, the State Trooper informs the dispatcher that the pursuit was continuing in moderate traffic on eastbound I-494 at 140 mph.
mprnews.org
Vehicle access to popular Minnesota state park will be limited in September
Vehicle access to a popular Minnesota state park near the Twin Cities will be very limited for two weeks in September. The Department of Natural Resources says a bridge repair project will close most of the main road into Afton State Park, along the St. Croix River, from Sept. 12 through Sept. 26.
VIDEO: Mattress Mayhem On Minnesota Motorway
Road hazards come in all sizes and some are easier to see than others. The attention of drivers on I-35E in Minneapolis was tested recently when a mattress ended up in the northbound lane. In the video below, you will see the camera is pointed north before the operator noticed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motorcyclist killed as he merged onto I-694 in Twin Cities
A motorcyclist was killed in Brooklyn Center Sunday evening when he was struck by another driver as he merged onto I-694. The Minnesota State Patrol says the driver of a Harley Davidson attempted to enter eastbound I-694 from northbound I-94 "at a high speed." He proceeded to cross traffic, and...
Hudson Star-Observer
Hudson firm laying off nearly 100 workers
Phillips-Medisize laid off nearly 100 employees on July 12 after a “major customer” informed the company it would “immediately and substantially reduce the production of its products,” at its Hudson location, according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) the company submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
The World’s Largest Salmon Was Just Spotted in Minnesota
If you happened to be up in Bloomington earlier this week, you would have witnessed the largest salmon in the world when it was here in Minnesota. Given that Minnesota is the Land of 10,000 Lakes, you'd think that witnessing the world's largest salmon might require you to head out on a body of water, right? Well, not so much. Because THIS large salmon was spotted at the Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport-- and it's a plane, not a fish. Okay, it's a plane with a special paint job that makes it look like the world's largest salmon.
SE Minnesota Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash
Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash near Cannon Falls Saturday night. The crash report says 46-year-old Jason Janssen of Cannon Falls was driving a motorcycle west on Highway 19 when he collided with a westbound SUV. The collision occurred about a mile east of Cannon Falls High School around 8 PM.
fox9.com
Family sues after contractor skips out on $11K job in Woodbury
(FOX 9) - Two Woodbury families are out of a lot of money after they say they hired the same local contractor to work on their homes, and he stopped showing up after being paid. On April 6, Kristi and Josh Parah hired Troy Robinson’s Absolute Roofing and Remodeling for...
Minnesota Man Tries To Take A Bath, Gets Arrested
A Minnesota man was just trying to take a bath, when all of a sudden, he was arrested by police. Wait, what?. Well, as with most things these days, there's MORE to the story. A lot more. And it's all very strange. Because this Minnesota man didn't get arrested for just taking a bath. It's WHERE he was trying to take a bath that got him in trouble.
Late harvest force some apple orchards to push back opening dates
While many apple orchards in Minnesota are opening up for the fall season this weekend, a couple won't be joining them. Minnetonka Orchards in Minnetrista has announced that it's pushing back its opening date by two weeks to Labor Day weekend, while Emma Krumbee's Orchard & Farm in Belle Plaine won't be opening until next Saturday, Aug. 27.
North Dakota troopers seek help finding Twin Cities man
MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities in North Dakota are asking the public's help in finding a missing Twin Cities man. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tweeted Friday that troopers are trying to contact friends, family and a acquaintances of John Christopher Hanggi, whom officials described as being from the St. Paul area. Anyone with information on Hanggi's whereabouts is asked to call North Dakota officials at 1-800-472-2121.
Six-week resurfacing project begins on I-35W in north metro
BLAINE, Minn. -- Heads up for drivers in the north metro: a six-week project to repair concrete on Interstate 35W is underway.Starting Monday, it means northbound traffic is down to just one lane from Lexington Avenue in Blaine through the split.Crews expect to wrap up work in the northbound direction by Labor Day, then switch to the southbound lanes.It's been more than 20 years since this stretch of interstate was resurfaced.
Take A Look Inside Minnesota’s Only Level 5 Maximum Security Prison
Take a look inside Oak Park Heights, Minnesota's only level 5 maximum security prison. The prison opened up in 1982 and is located between the cities of Stillwater and Bayport. The correctional facility can have to up 473 incarcerated people there and this place happens to operate at the highest custody level of any facility in Minnesota.
fox9.com
Stalled storms drop inches of rain on parts of Twin Cities metro
(FOX 9) - Parts of the north and east Twin Cities metro were hit hard on Wednesday by storms that dropped a lot of rain in a short period of time creating flash flooding. The heavy rains stalled over areas like St. Paul and Inver Grove Heights in the east and Cambridge and Isanti in the north, dropping inches of rain in a brief period of time.
KIMT
Minnesota Frontline Worker pay
The appeals process for Minnesota's Frontline Worker Program started this week after hundreds of thousands applicants were denied. KIMT News 3's Alek LaShomb spoke with one Rochester resident who isn't sure if he'll see the money.
UPMATTERS
‘Just go over to Kwik Trip’: Sheriff makes recommendation after unique 9-1-1 call
(WFRV) – Not all gas stations are Kwik Trip, and one resident apparently called the sheriff to complain that a Holiday gas station was closed at 3 a.m. The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook about an apparent incident where someone called 9-1-1 to complain that a Holiday gas station was closed at 3 a.m.
Heavy Rain Causes Flash Flooding in Central, Northern Minnesota
UNDATED -- Some heavy rain has fallen over parts of central Minnesota. The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities says, as of 7:00 a.m. Thursday, Cosmos had 4.97 inches of rain, Cambridge had 4.32 inches, Grasston 3.48 inches, East Bethel 3.26 inches, Isanti 3.17 inches, and Maple Grove 3.05 inches of rain.
bulletin-news.com
Man Accused In Mall Of America Shooting Booked In Cook County Jail
The suspect in the earlier this month shooting inside the Mall of America has been formally lodged in the Cook County Jail. The Minneapolis-based Shamar Alon Lark, 21, was apprehended on August 12 at around 2:30 p.m. during a traffic check by the Chicago FBI’s Fugitive Task Force. Rashad Jamal May, 23, of Burnsville, was also taken into custody.
