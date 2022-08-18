ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Foreign Office issues Mexico travel warning after recent resort shooting

The British government is warning tourists in Mexico to be alert to the risk of being caught up in gang-related violence after a recent shooting at a beach resort.On Monday, three people sustained gunshot wounds in Playa del Carmen, which is located between Cancun and Tulum, in an incident suspected to be linked to drug cartels.In its updated travel advice, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) warned of increased violence between criminal gangs in and around tourist hotspots on Mexico’s popular Caribbean coast.It said: “Two foreign tourists were killed in Tulum, more tourists were injured during a shootout in Puerto...
TRAVEL
CNET

US Warns Against Travel to 3 More Nations Due to High Risk of COVID

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The US has added three new countries to its high-risk list for travel due to COVID-19. Amid rising cases, the Philippines, Russia and Nepal were added on Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
NBC News

Violence breaks out in popular Mexican tourist destination

At least 24 cars were set on fire in Tijuana, Mexico, on Friday night. The U.S. consulate warned Americans to avoid the area and shelter in place until further notice. The mayor announced that 3,000 armed police and military personnel responded to the incidents. The federal government accounted for the arrest of seventeen people, three identified as members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. This comes as a string of violent attacks commences throughout Mexico, including 11 killed on Thursday during a prison riot.Aug. 13, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Salazar
BBC

Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report

Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
The Independent

Border Patrol threw away ‘hundreds’ of Sikh migrants’ turbans and told them they could ‘starve’: report

The mistreatment of Sikh migrants at the US-Mexico border is reportedly much more widespread than previously thought.US Customs and Border Patrol agents in multiple sectors have allegedly thrown hundreds of sacred turbans belonging to Sikh border-crossers in the trash, and denied migrants religiously mandated vegetarian meals, instead consigning them to eat apple juice and crackers or telling them they could “starve,” according to an investigation from the Arizona Luminaria, citing unnamed border aid workers familiar with the mistreatment.“One Sikh man, when I handed him a turban to cover his hair started crying and kissed the fabric,” one individual told...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Travel#Us State Department#The U S State Department#Mexico Travel Advisory#Americans#Mexican#The State Department#Colima#Guerrero#Sinaloa#Tamaulipas
Vice

Colombian Drug Lord Sent a Message From US Prison: Please Stop Killing Cops

Colombia’s most-wanted drug lord just sent a message to his old associates from the U.S. prison where he’s currently locked up: Please stop killing police officers. Dairo Antonio Úsuga, better known as “Otoniel,” sent a letter through his attorney calling for the Gulf Clan, a guerrilla group turned drug cartel, to “cease all the attacks against official forces in Colombia because it is harmful for the society.”
Daily Mail

Adult migrant woman found dead in west Texas desert area after she couldn't keep up with her parents

The adult migrant daughter of a couple that had crossed the United States-Mexico border was found dead in the desert by U.S. Border Patrol agents in west Texas on Wednesday. Her parents were taken into custody after they were encountered by the National Guard near U.S. Highway 90 in Sanderson, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement Friday.
SANDERSON, TX
Daily Mail

How China sunk its teeth into US farmland: Firms tied to communist regime own 192,000 agricultural acres across America worth $1.9bn and purchased 300 acres in North Dakota 20 minutes from military base

A Chinese company purchased hundreds of acres of North Dakota farmland mere minutes from a major US Air Force base, prompting national security fears as the communist country adds to its nearly 200,000 acres of US agricultural land worth $1.9 billion. The China-based food producer, Fufeng Group, plans to build...
GRAND FORKS, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Health Services
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
106K+
Post
944M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy