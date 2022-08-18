Read full article on original website
Related
Foreign Office issues Mexico travel warning after recent resort shooting
The British government is warning tourists in Mexico to be alert to the risk of being caught up in gang-related violence after a recent shooting at a beach resort.On Monday, three people sustained gunshot wounds in Playa del Carmen, which is located between Cancun and Tulum, in an incident suspected to be linked to drug cartels.In its updated travel advice, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) warned of increased violence between criminal gangs in and around tourist hotspots on Mexico’s popular Caribbean coast.It said: “Two foreign tourists were killed in Tulum, more tourists were injured during a shootout in Puerto...
CNET
US Warns Against Travel to 3 More Nations Due to High Risk of COVID
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The US has added three new countries to its high-risk list for travel due to COVID-19. Amid rising cases, the Philippines, Russia and Nepal were added on Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
thecentersquare.com
State Department advises Americans not to travel to parts of Mexico due to increased risk of kidnappings, crime
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of State issued a travel advisory warning Americans not to travel to some areas of Mexico due to increased risk of crime and kidnappings. It also warned that the U.S. government won’t be able to help Americans if they become victims of crime while traveling there.
Travel advisory warns of kidnappings, violent crime in various parts of Mexico
The U.S. State Department has issued a travel advisory for American travelers heading to Mexico, warning them of 'high risk crime and kidnapping.'
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
Experts warn California of a disaster 'larger than any in world history.' It's not an earthquake.
A study says that as the Earth warms, a California flood that would swamp Los Angeles, displace millions and cause historic damage gets more likely.
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
NBC News
Violence breaks out in popular Mexican tourist destination
At least 24 cars were set on fire in Tijuana, Mexico, on Friday night. The U.S. consulate warned Americans to avoid the area and shelter in place until further notice. The mayor announced that 3,000 armed police and military personnel responded to the incidents. The federal government accounted for the arrest of seventeen people, three identified as members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. This comes as a string of violent attacks commences throughout Mexico, including 11 killed on Thursday during a prison riot.Aug. 13, 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report
Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
China's Most Advanced Fighter Jets Compared to U.S. F-22 Raptor
As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, Chinese fighter jets patrol the nearby airspace. Here's how they compare to U.S. jets.
Texas rancher moves family to Louisiana after migrant incidents, says Biden has 'destabilized the border'
A Texas ranch owner said President Biden has completely "destabilized the border" and he does not think the situation will get any better until he leaves office. Double M Ranch owner Mike Hayes joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday from El Indio, Texas to share what he has experienced as the border continues to see a surge of illegal crossings.
Border Patrol threw away ‘hundreds’ of Sikh migrants’ turbans and told them they could ‘starve’: report
The mistreatment of Sikh migrants at the US-Mexico border is reportedly much more widespread than previously thought.US Customs and Border Patrol agents in multiple sectors have allegedly thrown hundreds of sacred turbans belonging to Sikh border-crossers in the trash, and denied migrants religiously mandated vegetarian meals, instead consigning them to eat apple juice and crackers or telling them they could “starve,” according to an investigation from the Arizona Luminaria, citing unnamed border aid workers familiar with the mistreatment.“One Sikh man, when I handed him a turban to cover his hair started crying and kissed the fabric,” one individual told...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US officials warn of potential new drug trend 'targeting young users' after officers seized more than 250,000 candy-like fentanyl pills from the US southern border
"This could be the start of a trend with Transnational Criminal Organizations targeting younger users," officials said.
Colombian Drug Lord Sent a Message From US Prison: Please Stop Killing Cops
Colombia’s most-wanted drug lord just sent a message to his old associates from the U.S. prison where he’s currently locked up: Please stop killing police officers. Dairo Antonio Úsuga, better known as “Otoniel,” sent a letter through his attorney calling for the Gulf Clan, a guerrilla group turned drug cartel, to “cease all the attacks against official forces in Colombia because it is harmful for the society.”
Adult migrant woman found dead in west Texas desert area after she couldn't keep up with her parents
The adult migrant daughter of a couple that had crossed the United States-Mexico border was found dead in the desert by U.S. Border Patrol agents in west Texas on Wednesday. Her parents were taken into custody after they were encountered by the National Guard near U.S. Highway 90 in Sanderson, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement Friday.
How China sunk its teeth into US farmland: Firms tied to communist regime own 192,000 agricultural acres across America worth $1.9bn and purchased 300 acres in North Dakota 20 minutes from military base
A Chinese company purchased hundreds of acres of North Dakota farmland mere minutes from a major US Air Force base, prompting national security fears as the communist country adds to its nearly 200,000 acres of US agricultural land worth $1.9 billion. The China-based food producer, Fufeng Group, plans to build...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mexico’s Top Female Narco Accused the Former President of Being a Narco
Sandra Ávila Beltrán, dubbed as the ‘Queen of the Pacific’ as a former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, just appeared with a famous Mexican YouTuber to “clean her name of all the lies spread” about her, but also to call Mexico’s former president a narco.
Pentagon official says 'only a matter of time' before China causes 'major' incident in Indo-Pacific region
A top Pentagon official warned Tuesday that it is "only a matter of time" before a "major incident or accident" occurs in the Indo-Pacific amid China’s "aggressive and irresponsible" behavior, saying that Beijing has "escalated tensions" with its neighbors in the region "at a pace unseen before." Assistant Secretary...
Biden admin quietly approves construction of U.S.-Mexico border wall near Yuma, Arizona
Those were the words Joe Biden used as a mantra throughout his 2020 presidential campaign regarding the construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall. But on Thursday, the Biden administration approved a plan to complete a section of the border wall near Yuma, Arizona. The plan includes filling four major gaps...
A powerful rifle derived from US Army weaponry is going on sale to civilians amid ongoing gun control debates, report says
SIG Sauer's MCX-Spear is a rifle with military heritage that has recently become available to ordinary buyers, per the Daily Beast.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
106K+
Post
944M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1