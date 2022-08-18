NEW LISTING - 312 WALNUT STREET - BRIDGEVILLE DE - NEW PRICE $279,000- This 4 bedroom 2 full bathroom Victorian home on a corner lot has been taken down to the studs and been completely remodeled. It has a nice sized back yard for the family and entertaining. There is now a first floor suite that could easily be used as in an in law suite . All bedrooms are spacious unlike new construction where many of the bedrooms are on the smaller side. Many of the original architectural features have been retained including a beautiful staircase in the Living Room. A lot of the original hardwood floors have been kept and refinished and look wonderful. You can live in quiet & peaceful Bridgeville and still visit the beach in 30-45 minutes. The kitchen has been completely redone with new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, new cabinets and flooring. There is half bath/utility room off the kitchen with a separate entrance. The HVAC systems are brand new. There are 2 systems. One for the upstairs and one for the downstairs. This really saves a lot of the utilities. Keep the upstairs low during the day when it's not needed. All of the electrical and plumbing have been replaced and upgraded. The exit doors have all been replaced. The roof is approximately 8 years old. There is a partial basement and a full attic for storage. BEST THING NO HOA!

BRIDGEVILLE, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO