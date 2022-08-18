ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Centro, CA

Comments / 0

Related
kxoradio.com

Calipatria City Council

(Calipat City Council meeting)....It is Tuesday evening. The meeting will be a Zoom Meeting. Zoom information is available at the City Clerks office. The Council will discuss a resolution declaring the need to continue City Council meetings via Teleconfrencing. They will discuss a Memorandum of Understanding between Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District and the City of Calipatria. The MOU would expire on June 30th 2024. And, the Council will discuss a resolution Amending the contract with CR&R. The amendment would add street sweeping and other benefits to the City, in addition to the solid waste disposal.
holtvilletribune.com

Schools Open Under New Management

CALEXICO — As classes begin this week for Calexico schools, Arturo Jimenez has a goal this year to establish a culture of “connectiveness” in an effort to strengthen the bonds between students, parents, and their teachers. Jimenez wants students from the elementary to high school levels to...
CALEXICO, CA
kyma.com

Man from Mexico treks to border wall for upkeep and maintenance

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One man from Mexico pledged to keep the border clean where one wall ends as it meets the Cocopah reservation. The uptick in crossings has brought more trash to the border and one local from Los Algodones, Mexico takes it upon himself to keep his country clean and make a little money on the side.
YUMA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Imperial County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
El Centro, CA
El Centro, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Imperial County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
L.A. Weekly

Seven Hurt in Multi-Car Crash on Interstate 8 [Winterhaven, CA]

Traffic Collison on Eastbound Interstate 8 Left Seven Hurt. The accident occurred on August 4th, at around 10:30 a.m., on Interstate 8. According to the California Highway Patrol, a semi-truck driver was traveling eastbound on Interstate 8 when he hit one of the vehicles from behind. The impact of the collision caused the other vehicle to accelerate and collided with the third vehicle. Reports state that one vehicle had four passengers. The other vehicle carried three passengers, while the semi-truck carried only the driver.
thedesertreview.com

Real Hope Center shows real hope at El Centro City Council

EL CENTRO — El Centro Council members got an insight into the services provided by the Real Hope Center during a presentation August 16 in the Council Chambers at City Hall. A slide showed the logo of the non-profit organization Real Hope Center and its translation, “Centro de Esperanza Verdadera”, for the predominantly Latino community, which according to the US Census Bureau (Year 2020), comprised 85% of the population in Imperial Valley.
EL CENTRO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hispanic#North Imperial Avenue
calexicochronicle.com

Calexico Council Rejects Airport Project Cost Changes

CALEXICO — City staff will review a series of change orders tied to the ongoing airport taxiway rehabilitation project after some City Council members objected to the contractor’s request for additional funds to cover increased gas expenses. The three separate change orders, submitted by Heber-based Pyramid Construction and...
CALEXICO, CA
kxoradio.com

County Board Of Supervisors

(County Supervisors will hold two meetings Tuesday)....The meetings will be one right after the other. The first meeting is the regular weekly Board meeting. It will begin at 10 am with special presentations. The Board will recognize Rosa Stoto, Office Supervisors 2 for Planning and Building, as the July Employee of the Month. There will be employee milestone recognitions and recognition of Retirees for the month of August. Jurg Hueberger, Director of the Local Agency Formation Commission will make a presentation regarding a Study on the Imperial Irrigation District as proposed by AB 1021. Janette Angulo, Director of Public Health and County Fire Chief Aflfredo Estrada Jr. will deliver a presentation regarding Heat Illness Prevention. Registrar of Voters Linsey Dale will update the Board on the Registrar of Voters activities. And they will discuss the Organizational Provider Agreement with Womanhaven, Inc and Behavioral health, for fiscal years 2022-2025 in an amount not to exceed $1,680,000. The Board will also discuss several issues from the County Fire Department. The second meeting is a Budget Hearing and it will begin at 1:30 pm.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kxoradio.com

IID Board Meets Tuesday

(IID Board of Directors hold a special meeting)...The meeting will be held Tuesday morning. It will be a special Closed Session meeting, beginning at 8:30 in the morning. According to the agenda, it will be a conference between the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors and the Real Property Negotiator. They will discuss the terms and conditions of sale for property that would be sold to Hell's Kitchen Geothermal. If any action is taken, it will be announced following the Closed Session.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
SignalsAZ

Yuma Primary Election Results Made Official

The Yuma City Council on Wednesday canvassed the City’s results of the Aug. 2 primary election, making the results both final and official. Voters had their first opportunity of this cycle to elect or nominate candidates for the offices of Mayor, three at-large seats on the City Council, and Presiding Municipal Court Judge.
YUMA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kxoradio.com

Salton Sea Authority Board Of Directors.

(Salton Sea Authority Board to meet)....The meeting will be held Thursday, August 25th. It begins at 10 am and will be held at the Imperial County Board of Supervisors Chambers. The meeting can be attended in person or via Zoom. To view the agenda for the meeting go to SSA Board Meeting August 25, 2022 at saltonsea.com/meetings.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
calexicochronicle.com

FOOTBALL: Vikings Run Grounds Eagles

HOLTVILLE — It didn’t take long for the Holtville High School football team’s new double-wing offense to find success, scoring on the third play of the game in the Vikings’ 53-13 blowout win over Southwest at Birger Field here on Friday, Aug. 19. Holtville scored on...
holtvilletribune.com

FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Wildcats Edge Scripps Ranch

BRAWLEY — The Brawley Union High football team took advantage of two third-quarter touchdowns and beat Scripps Ranch of San Diego, 27-20, at Warne Field here on Friday, Aug. 19. The Wildcats broke open a 13-13 halftime tie with two rushing touchdowns in the period to build a 27-13...
BRAWLEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy