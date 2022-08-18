Read full article on original website
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office welcomes back students for first day of school
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - According to a CBS news poll, about 67% of parents say they're scared for their children to go back to school after the elementary school shooting in Uvalde Texas that killed 19 children. The Imperial County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) was at schools today welcoming...
Calipatria City Council
(Calipat City Council meeting)....It is Tuesday evening. The meeting will be a Zoom Meeting. Zoom information is available at the City Clerks office. The Council will discuss a resolution declaring the need to continue City Council meetings via Teleconfrencing. They will discuss a Memorandum of Understanding between Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District and the City of Calipatria. The MOU would expire on June 30th 2024. And, the Council will discuss a resolution Amending the contract with CR&R. The amendment would add street sweeping and other benefits to the City, in addition to the solid waste disposal.
Schools Open Under New Management
CALEXICO — As classes begin this week for Calexico schools, Arturo Jimenez has a goal this year to establish a culture of “connectiveness” in an effort to strengthen the bonds between students, parents, and their teachers. Jimenez wants students from the elementary to high school levels to...
Man from Mexico treks to border wall for upkeep and maintenance
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One man from Mexico pledged to keep the border clean where one wall ends as it meets the Cocopah reservation. The uptick in crossings has brought more trash to the border and one local from Los Algodones, Mexico takes it upon himself to keep his country clean and make a little money on the side.
Seven Hurt in Multi-Car Crash on Interstate 8 [Winterhaven, CA]
Traffic Collison on Eastbound Interstate 8 Left Seven Hurt. The accident occurred on August 4th, at around 10:30 a.m., on Interstate 8. According to the California Highway Patrol, a semi-truck driver was traveling eastbound on Interstate 8 when he hit one of the vehicles from behind. The impact of the collision caused the other vehicle to accelerate and collided with the third vehicle. Reports state that one vehicle had four passengers. The other vehicle carried three passengers, while the semi-truck carried only the driver.
‘Dangerous days’: These will be the hottest California counties in 2053, study finds
(NEXSTAR) – California, along with Arizona, Florida and Texas, make up a new list of the top 20 counties projected to see the most days per year with temperatures above 100° F, according to a new study. In 2023, the roughly 180,000 residents of Imperial County in Southern...
Real Hope Center shows real hope at El Centro City Council
EL CENTRO — El Centro Council members got an insight into the services provided by the Real Hope Center during a presentation August 16 in the Council Chambers at City Hall. A slide showed the logo of the non-profit organization Real Hope Center and its translation, “Centro de Esperanza Verdadera”, for the predominantly Latino community, which according to the US Census Bureau (Year 2020), comprised 85% of the population in Imperial Valley.
Tracking below normal temperatures and more rain chances for the weekend
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Due to the extra rain we received over the past several days here in Yuma it brought a slight improvement to our drought. Yuma was in the extreme now it moved down to severe, still not great but nice to see some improvement. More monsoonal...
Calexico Council Rejects Airport Project Cost Changes
CALEXICO — City staff will review a series of change orders tied to the ongoing airport taxiway rehabilitation project after some City Council members objected to the contractor’s request for additional funds to cover increased gas expenses. The three separate change orders, submitted by Heber-based Pyramid Construction and...
County Board Of Supervisors
(County Supervisors will hold two meetings Tuesday)....The meetings will be one right after the other. The first meeting is the regular weekly Board meeting. It will begin at 10 am with special presentations. The Board will recognize Rosa Stoto, Office Supervisors 2 for Planning and Building, as the July Employee of the Month. There will be employee milestone recognitions and recognition of Retirees for the month of August. Jurg Hueberger, Director of the Local Agency Formation Commission will make a presentation regarding a Study on the Imperial Irrigation District as proposed by AB 1021. Janette Angulo, Director of Public Health and County Fire Chief Aflfredo Estrada Jr. will deliver a presentation regarding Heat Illness Prevention. Registrar of Voters Linsey Dale will update the Board on the Registrar of Voters activities. And they will discuss the Organizational Provider Agreement with Womanhaven, Inc and Behavioral health, for fiscal years 2022-2025 in an amount not to exceed $1,680,000. The Board will also discuss several issues from the County Fire Department. The second meeting is a Budget Hearing and it will begin at 1:30 pm.
IID Board Meets Tuesday
(IID Board of Directors hold a special meeting)...The meeting will be held Tuesday morning. It will be a special Closed Session meeting, beginning at 8:30 in the morning. According to the agenda, it will be a conference between the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors and the Real Property Negotiator. They will discuss the terms and conditions of sale for property that would be sold to Hell's Kitchen Geothermal. If any action is taken, it will be announced following the Closed Session.
Yuma Primary Election Results Made Official
The Yuma City Council on Wednesday canvassed the City’s results of the Aug. 2 primary election, making the results both final and official. Voters had their first opportunity of this cycle to elect or nominate candidates for the offices of Mayor, three at-large seats on the City Council, and Presiding Municipal Court Judge.
Salton Sea Authority Board Of Directors.
(Salton Sea Authority Board to meet)....The meeting will be held Thursday, August 25th. It begins at 10 am and will be held at the Imperial County Board of Supervisors Chambers. The meeting can be attended in person or via Zoom. To view the agenda for the meeting go to SSA Board Meeting August 25, 2022 at saltonsea.com/meetings.
FOOTBALL: Vikings Run Grounds Eagles
HOLTVILLE — It didn’t take long for the Holtville High School football team’s new double-wing offense to find success, scoring on the third play of the game in the Vikings’ 53-13 blowout win over Southwest at Birger Field here on Friday, Aug. 19. Holtville scored on...
FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Wildcats Edge Scripps Ranch
BRAWLEY — The Brawley Union High football team took advantage of two third-quarter touchdowns and beat Scripps Ranch of San Diego, 27-20, at Warne Field here on Friday, Aug. 19. The Wildcats broke open a 13-13 halftime tie with two rushing touchdowns in the period to build a 27-13...
