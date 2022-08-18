ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

lynnwoodtimes.com

$8.2 million awarded to replace Pilchuck Creek Bridge 626

EVERETT, Wash., August 22, 2022 – After receiving an $8.2 million grant from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Federal Local Bridge Program, Snohomish County plans to replace Pilchuck Creek Bridge 626 – located on Pacific Hwy north of 236th St NE near Silvana. The county reduced traffic to one lane and imposed weight restrictions on the bridge last summer while seeking funding for a replacement. Construction of the new bridge is anticipated to begin in 2027.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Helping over 400 Ukrainian families find peace in Snohomish County

ARLINGTON, Wash., August 21, 2022—Farhad, his wife Natalia, and two children, lived relatively simple lives in their home city of Odessa, Ukraine. Farhad worked as a cabinetmaker and Natalia worked teaching English at a nearby elementary school. They were your typical Odessan family but, on February 24, 2022, everything changed.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
whatcomtalk.com

PeaceHealth Caregiver-Athletes Prep for Bellingham Bay Marathon

With views of Bellingham Bay, the San Juan Islands, and the North Cascades, the Bellingham Bay Marathon is an iconic Pacific Northwest road race. On September 24 and 25, the annual event and its four categories — 5K, 10K, half marathon and full marathon — will once again attract hundreds of participants from near and far. Among these are a number of local PeaceHealth caregiver-athletes, each of whom has their own preparation, motivation, and goals for being part of the race.
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcomtalk.com

John L. Scott Helps Empty Nesters Downsize

Homes accumulate many memories over the years, and along with them come trinkets, sports equipment, blankets, clothes, papers, projects, and so much more. When your kids leave the house and enter adulthood or you’d like to simplify your life, you can take the opportunity to downsize. Real Estate Broker Nicole Tingvall with John L. Scott recently sat down with WhatcomTalk to illuminate the benefits of downsizing and walk through the process for seniors in the Whatcom County community.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Melanie R Travel

Whatcom Falls Park and Whatcom Creek Loop Trail in Bellingham, Washington

If you are looking for a trail with beautiful waterfalls, abundant wildlife, and nice amenities on your trip to Bellingham, Washington this park is for you!. Whatcom Creek Loop Trail begins immediately from the parking lot, with the first main waterfall less than a quarter mile nearby. The parking lot is pristine and provides a restroom and seating area for anyone looking to relax in the stark green scenery or meet a friend for a picnic.
BELLINGHAM, WA
q13fox.com

Day 6 of San Juan oil spill brings new troubles

SAN JUAN, Wash. - Already six days into an oil spill clean-up, difficult conditions are slowing attempts to plug a leaking fishing vessel off the coast of San Juan Island. The Aleutian Isle sank last Saturday, going down with an estimated 2,600 gallons of diesel, and oil. Five crewmembers were...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
whatcomtalk.com

Peoples Bank Invites Local Nonprofits to Apply for $25,000 Impact Grant

As part of Peoples Bank’s mission to actively engage in strengthening, energizing, and supporting the local community, the company is accepting applications for its annual Impact Grant through August 31, 2022. The Peoples Bank Impact Grant provides a maximum of $25,000 to a single organization for a specific project,...
BELLINGHAM, WA
myeverettnews.com

Head Of Providence Swedish North Puget Sound Steps Down – Chief Nursing Officer Named Interim Chief Executive

This news in Saturday from Providence Swedish on changes that affect the operations in Everett, Washington. After more than 30 years with the Providence family of organizations, Darren Redick, chief executive of Providence Swedish North Puget Sound, has decided to step away. Kristy Carrington, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, chief nursing officer (CNO) for the Providence North Division, has agreed to serve as interim chief executive.
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Armed robbery in Everett leads to pursuit and crash

A suspected armed robbery in Everett led to a pursuit and crash in north Seattle on Monday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. At about 11:30 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery with a weapon in the 800 block of 128th Street Southwest.
EVERETT, WA

