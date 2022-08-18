Read full article on original website
$8.2 million awarded to replace Pilchuck Creek Bridge 626
EVERETT, Wash., August 22, 2022 – After receiving an $8.2 million grant from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Federal Local Bridge Program, Snohomish County plans to replace Pilchuck Creek Bridge 626 – located on Pacific Hwy north of 236th St NE near Silvana. The county reduced traffic to one lane and imposed weight restrictions on the bridge last summer while seeking funding for a replacement. Construction of the new bridge is anticipated to begin in 2027.
Whatcom discusses post-flood repairs, housing needs and new forecasting measures
Whatcom County Council hears uncertainties about how and where to rebuild — and whether to rebuild at all in some places — after flooding.
Noticed low-flying helicopters? Here’s why they may be doing nothing wrong
The Federal Aviation Administration has clear guidelines on what helicopters can and can’t do.
Helping over 400 Ukrainian families find peace in Snohomish County
ARLINGTON, Wash., August 21, 2022—Farhad, his wife Natalia, and two children, lived relatively simple lives in their home city of Odessa, Ukraine. Farhad worked as a cabinetmaker and Natalia worked teaching English at a nearby elementary school. They were your typical Odessan family but, on February 24, 2022, everything changed.
CBP officers help save Canadian man’s life near Whatcom County border crossing
The officers saw the man, who was riding a bicycle near the border crossing, fall and administered life-saving care until EMS arrived.
PeaceHealth Caregiver-Athletes Prep for Bellingham Bay Marathon
With views of Bellingham Bay, the San Juan Islands, and the North Cascades, the Bellingham Bay Marathon is an iconic Pacific Northwest road race. On September 24 and 25, the annual event and its four categories — 5K, 10K, half marathon and full marathon — will once again attract hundreds of participants from near and far. Among these are a number of local PeaceHealth caregiver-athletes, each of whom has their own preparation, motivation, and goals for being part of the race.
Washington reports first human case of disease from ticks caught locally
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man in Whatcom County was discovered as Washington’s first local human case of the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis on August 8, 2022. The man is in his 80s and is now recovering after hospitalization for the severe disease, according to the Washington state Department of Health.
Expect delays, closures on these heavily-traveled Whatcom roads this week
Pavement repairs and culvert replacements among projects scheduled this week.
School buses are back on the road. Here’s when cars must stop ... and the exceptions
Let’s try to clear up some of the confusion.
Owner of Bellingham Regal movie theater confirms its considering bankruptcy after COVID
The company says it is attempting preserve a business that has struggled to rebound from the impact of COVID-19 restrictions.
John L. Scott Helps Empty Nesters Downsize
Homes accumulate many memories over the years, and along with them come trinkets, sports equipment, blankets, clothes, papers, projects, and so much more. When your kids leave the house and enter adulthood or you’d like to simplify your life, you can take the opportunity to downsize. Real Estate Broker Nicole Tingvall with John L. Scott recently sat down with WhatcomTalk to illuminate the benefits of downsizing and walk through the process for seniors in the Whatcom County community.
Washington mountain climbing victim identified as Anacortes dentist
An Anacortes dentist died while summiting the 7,201-foot Mount Pugh in the North Cascades last weekend. The man was identified this week by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office as 56-year-old Matthew Gifford, who died Aug. 13. According to a Facebook post from his dental practice, Gifford Dentistry, he...
Two former Faithlife employees turn their love of bikes into a new business venture
While keeping a Bellingham flavor, 99 Spokes is quickly expanding its global reach.
Leash laws, $250 fines and other laws to know as a dog owner, according to Whatcom experts
What are my rights if I get attacked by someone’s dog? Can my dog be unleashed? We asked local experts your dog questions.
Whatcom Falls Park and Whatcom Creek Loop Trail in Bellingham, Washington
If you are looking for a trail with beautiful waterfalls, abundant wildlife, and nice amenities on your trip to Bellingham, Washington this park is for you!. Whatcom Creek Loop Trail begins immediately from the parking lot, with the first main waterfall less than a quarter mile nearby. The parking lot is pristine and provides a restroom and seating area for anyone looking to relax in the stark green scenery or meet a friend for a picnic.
Day 6 of San Juan oil spill brings new troubles
SAN JUAN, Wash. - Already six days into an oil spill clean-up, difficult conditions are slowing attempts to plug a leaking fishing vessel off the coast of San Juan Island. The Aleutian Isle sank last Saturday, going down with an estimated 2,600 gallons of diesel, and oil. Five crewmembers were...
Peoples Bank Invites Local Nonprofits to Apply for $25,000 Impact Grant
As part of Peoples Bank’s mission to actively engage in strengthening, energizing, and supporting the local community, the company is accepting applications for its annual Impact Grant through August 31, 2022. The Peoples Bank Impact Grant provides a maximum of $25,000 to a single organization for a specific project,...
Head Of Providence Swedish North Puget Sound Steps Down – Chief Nursing Officer Named Interim Chief Executive
This news in Saturday from Providence Swedish on changes that affect the operations in Everett, Washington. After more than 30 years with the Providence family of organizations, Darren Redick, chief executive of Providence Swedish North Puget Sound, has decided to step away. Kristy Carrington, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, chief nursing officer (CNO) for the Providence North Division, has agreed to serve as interim chief executive.
Washington man hospitalized with first locally acquired case of anaplasmosis
A Whatcom County man has been hospitalized with the first locally acquired human case of the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis, according to the Washington State Department of Health. The 80-year-old man is now in recovery after he was hospitalized after working in the brush in Mason County, where he was likely...
Armed robbery in Everett leads to pursuit and crash
A suspected armed robbery in Everett led to a pursuit and crash in north Seattle on Monday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. At about 11:30 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery with a weapon in the 800 block of 128th Street Southwest.
