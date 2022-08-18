SUNCOAST - If the price of your home has jumped in the past year, you have quite a bit of company here with you. Manatee, Sarasota, and Charlotte counties were among the top 10 metro areas with the largest year-over-year price gains in the second quarter of 2022. This is according to the National Association of Realtors.

