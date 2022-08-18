ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evansville firefighter’s widow charged with murder

By Seth Austin
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JEli8_0hMZOuId00

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Elizabeth Fox-Doerr and Larry Richmond Sr. have been charged with the 2019 murder of Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr.

Evansville Police say Robert Doerr was shot and killed outside his home in the 2700 block of Oakley Street on February 26, 2019. Elizabeth Fox-Doerr, Robert Doerr’s widow, has been incarcerated since July 12 for the charge of perjury , and Larry Richmond Sr. has been incarcerated for federal guns charges since 2019.

“This senseless selfless act will forever leave a void of Robby’s family, his friends and his co-workers,” Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin said.

  • Elizabeth Fox-Doerr (Courtesy: Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x9idk_0hMZOuId00
    Larry Richmond Sr. (Courtesy: Vanderburgh County Sheriff)

Fox-Doerr was charged after her husband’s death with obstruction of justice and false informing after police accused her of deleting a phone call record from her phone before calling 911. Those charges were dropped in October of 2019.

Evansville Fire Department divisional fire chief Mike Larson says they continue to mourn the loss of their brother as he was more than just a firefighter. He was a son, brother, father and a grandfather.

“We are relieved that the long wait is over and the individuals involved in this murder are being brought to justice for not only Robby’s murder but the pain they have caused his family, his friends and our department,” chief Larson explained.

According to the affidavit provided by Evansville Police, Fox-Doerr’s phone tolls show a phone call took place between her phone and a phone owned by Larry Richmond Sr. between 6:46 p.m. and 6:51 p.m. that was deleted from her phone. The first 911 call reporting shots fired at Doerr’s home came in at 7:05 p.m., according to documents.

During an interview, police say Fox-Doerr admitted to deleting the phone call with Richmond Sr. prior to her husband arriving home. Documents say Fox-Doerr told police she withheld this information from police, because she “knew he had been in trouble before,” and also mentioned she didn’t want investigators to think she was having an affair with Richmond Sr.

Police say they found a letter written by Robert Doerr addressed to his wife that described issues of infidelity with comments of “ever since he came back into your life” and “I see his text on your phone.” Larry Richmond Jr. allegedly told police that his father admitted to having an affair with Fox-Doerr and that he witnessed the two kissing in his car. An inmate also reached out to investigators and said Richmond Sr. discussed the murder of Robert Doerr with him and also said he was having an affair with Elizabeth, and Robert knew of it.

Who is Larry Richmond Sr?

Police say Larry Richmond Jr. stole a gun from his place of employment sometime in September of 2018 and gave it to his father. On February 24, 2019, police say Richmond Jr. and Richmond Sr. had a text conversation discussing trading the stolen gun.

According to the affidavit, a Task Force Officer with the FBI was able to reviewed filed cached location data that was stored on Richmond Sr.’s phone. The Task Force Officer was able to locate the catch location data during the 6 p.m. hour of February 26, 2019, which the affidavit lists below:

  • 06:24:10 p.m. to 06:28:39 p.m. – A total of 6 location hits near the intersection of Fulton Parkway and N. Third Avenue.
  • 06:29:24 p.m. to 06:30:54 p.m. – Location hits along First Avenue heading south
  • 06:31:40 p.m. to 06:39:17 p.m. – 15 location hits east of First Avenue, approximately 67 meters southwest of Robert Doerr’s home in the 2700 block of Oakley Street
  • 06:40:02 p.m. to 06:41:04 p.m. – Location hits are to the west of First Avenue and continue to hit in the area of a large vacant field.
  • 06:41:10 p.m. to 06:41:19 p.m. – The hits are near a lake that is south of Fulton Parkway and west of Third Avenue.
  • 06:52:52 p.m. to 07:14:47 p.m. – No location data until after a powered on event at 07:14:37 p.m.. Location data then this at the Circle K gas station in the 3100 block of N. First Avenue. The affidavit says video surveillance shows Richmond Sr. at the Circle K during this time.

Elizabeth Fox-Doerr and Larry Richmond Sr. were both charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder. You can read Larry Richmond Sr.’s affidavit in the window below:

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
city-countyobserver.com

Shooting/Attempted Murder investigation 700 blk of E Riverside

On August 22nd, just after midnight, Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of E Riverside for a victim who had been shot. When officers arrived on scene, they located two adult male victims with gunshot wounds. Both victims were alert and conscious and transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: No suspect found after standoff

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials with the Evansville Police Department (EPD) have released more information on a standoff. Officers believed a suspect who fled from a traffic stop went into a home on Margybeth Avenue near Green River Road. Police say they got a search warrant for the home, but the suspect was not inside […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Three people shot overnight in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police are investigating after three people were shot overnight in Evansville. Officers were called to the 700 block of East Riverside Drive just after midnight. Police say when they got there, they found two people who had been shot. Both were quickly taken to local hospitals. While officers were beginning that […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Family searches for answers after deadly hit-and-run in Owensboro

A family searches for answers in the aftermath of a hit-and-run last week that killed an Owensboro, Kentucky man. This past Monday, officers with the Owensboro Police Department responded to Sutton Lane in reference to a man lying in the road. The incident that led to 25-year old Jacob Simpson...
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
City
Richmond, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
wamwamfm.com

Pizza Delivery Goes Bad in Evansville

Pizza delivery goes bad. Now four people are facing charges after the altercation at an Evansville hotel. It was at Bally’s Hotel on Riverside Drive on Thursday. The room was being rented out by 26-year-old Melecia Williams. Also in the room were Miranda Moore, David Arndell, and Marcus Osborne. That night, they ordered a pizza. When the pizza man arrived, Osborne attempted to trade some weed for pizza.
wevv.com

Arrest made after bank robbery on Evansville's north side

Evansville Police are investigating a robbery at Old National Bank on First Avenue. 47-year old Derrick Staser was arrested on Robbery and Intimidation charges just after 1:30 Thursday afternoon. Authorities say, they were called to the bank for a hold-up alarm. Police say Staser showed a note to the bank...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Doerr
wevv.com

Man, woman and child shot at in Evansville late Wednesday night

Multiple teens may have been involved in an attempted shooting in Evansville, Indiana late Wednesday night. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a shooting in the area of South Morton Avenue and Powell Avenue late Wednesday around 11 p.m. While in the area, an officer got flagged...
wamwamfm.com

Man Arrested for Armed Robberies in Vincennes

Knox County – A criminal investigation conducted by the Indiana State Police and Vincennes City Police has resulted in the arrest of a Worthington man for Robbery and Intimidation. Indiana State Police and Vincennes Police investigated two armed robberies that occurred at the Sunshine Spa, located at 1876 Hart...
VINCENNES, IN
freedom929.com

AN OLNEY MAN HAS BEEN CHARGED

(OLNEY) While the investigation continues, an Olney man has been arrested and is in custody for the shooting death of 41 year old Christopher Laird late last Friday night in Olney. 42 year old Robby G. Gantenbein made his first appearance in a Richland County Courtroom earlier this week and was officially charged with First Degree Murder and is being held on a $750,000 bond. Gantenbein will return to court for a status hearing next week with a preliminary hearing set for September 8th. It was at 11:40 last Friday night that the Olney Police Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Department, and emergency personnel were called to the Richland Street / Monroe Street intersection in Olney where the victim was found with gunshot wounds. Christopher Laird was transported to Carle Richland Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased due to his injuries. The investigation is continuing by the Richland County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Illinois State Police, the Olney Police Department, and Richland County Sheriff’s Office.
OLNEY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Perjury#Fbi#Circle K#Guns#Violent Crime#Evansville Police
WTWO/WAWV

Monroe County Sheriff’s Department investigating death of Indiana University student

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of a female Indiana University student. Wednesday morning, deputies responded to a residence off-campus on report of a person unconscious and unresponsive. Police say a female IU student, who was involved with a campus sorority, was administered three doses of Narcan but […]
MONROE COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Mt. Vernon man sentenced to 15 years for drug dealing

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – Steven R. Robinson, 50, was sentenced to fifteen years in prison on Thursday after being convicted of dealing drugs in Posey County. Court documents say Robinson appeared in the Posey Circuit Court, where he pleaded guilty to dealing in methamphetamine and dealing in synthetic marijuana, also known as K2. Court documents say […]
MOUNT VERNON, IN
vincennespbs.org

Traffic stop leads to multiple charges

A Jasper man is facing numerous charges and citations after a traffic stop. Police stopped a vehicle without taillights at 10:02 PM Thursday on West State Road 56. The driver, 26-year-old Wyatt Jenkins, showed signs of impairment and tested .16 BAC and was taken to the Dubois County Security Center.
JASPER, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
14news.com

Two arrested in Evansville shooting incident, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department arrested two people on Saturday who they say were involved in a shooting incident. According to an affidavit, officers were called to the 1300 block of North Third Avenue for a shots fired run. Officers say once on scene, they met with...
WTHI

New family dining restaurant set to open in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Vincennes will soon have a new place to grab some food. American Table Family Dining is moving into the old Quickies building on Willow Street. That's right next to Goodwill. The restaurant also has an outdoor patio and drive-thru. The restaurant will also offer...
VINCENNES, IN
FOX59

5 arrested in southern Indiana drug bust

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana State Police drug investigation led to five arrests in Gibson County on Tuesday. Police executed a search warrant at home in Princeton, Indiana around 12:30 a.m. Investigators found five people inside the home, as well as a “small amount of meth,” marijuana, anti-depressant pills, a digital scale, small baggies, […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

FOX59

38K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy