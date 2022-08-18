ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon, OH

WTOL 11

Authorities: Body found in Maumee River near Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A man's body was pulled from the Maumee River by Perrysburg first responders Monday afternoon. Perrysburg police and fire responded to the scene near the Maple Street Boat Launch. The 88-year-old man's body was found in the water by the docks just before 2:30 p.m., city of Perrysburg spokesperson Marie Dunn told WTOL 11.
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

Eagle Point name saved from demolition

ROSSFORD – Current and future projects, both construction and demolition, received updates with plans for repair of concrete and drainage issues added to the calendar. City council on Aug. 8 received reports from the public works committee for both the Aug. 5 and July 7 meetings. Council has had an abbreviated summer schedule that delayed the discussion from the July meeting.
ROSSFORD, OH
Mike White

Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas Prices

Ohio Fifth District United States Representative Bob Latta (R) said Wednesday that Americans are paying higher prices for gas for their cars and heating their homes because of “costly and burdensome regulations.” According to his official website, Latta made the remarks at a roundtable meeting in Oregon, Ohio with representatives from the gas industry and the local economic community.
OREGON, OH
sent-trib.com

BG fire busy with calls, including lightning strike, this weekend

The Bowling Green Fire Division responded to 1120 Lyn Road for a report of lightning hitting a tree and the residence filling with smoke on Sunday morning. When crews arrived, there was light smoke and haze, but no active fire showing. A tree in the backyard had been struck by lightning, and the bark was blown off and the tree was cracked. The lightning traveled through the roots which was visible due to the ground being disturbed, and lightning struck the house.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Health department conducts inspections

Wood County Health Inspectors visited food trucks leading up to the fair. The following inspections were done Aug. 1. RoarE-Q LLC, 10232 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green, had one critical offense, which was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness. It was corrected during inspection. Simply D’Lish,...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Toledo Air National Guard Unit Performing Night Flying

(Swanton, Ohio) – The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights Mon., Aug. 22 – Thurs., Aug. 25, weather permitting. Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until about 12:00 a.m. Training flights normally...
SWANTON, OH
13abc.com

Bicyclist killed in crash in Ottawa County

BAY TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A man riding his bike has died from his injuries after he was hit by a car Friday morning in Ottawa County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened on West Fremont Road near South Limestahl Road Friday around 7:45 a.m. John Kuzma,...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Nebraska Avenue I-75 overpass in central Toledo to reopen Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two years ago, the overpass connecting South Erie Street to Collingwood Boulevard was in dire need of an upgrade due to serious deterioration, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Construction crews are now applying the finishing touches and will reopen it on Monday afternoon. While...
13abc.com

Man convicted of shooting his girlfriend at Toledo hotel

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man has been convicted of multiple charges after police say he shot his girlfriend at a Toledo hotel and hid the gun at a nearby restaurant. Dajuan Smith was found guilty of Attempt to Commit Murder and Tampering with Evidence after entering an Alford plea on Monday, August 22. Police say Smith shot his girlfriend at the Quality Inn on Alexis Road in March of 2022, leaving her with life-threatening injuries.
sent-trib.com

Pulling through the weekend

Gary Schyvinch, of Reedsburg, Wisconsin, drives the International 1466 New Attitude tractor during the National Tractor Pulling Championships 9,300 lb. Super Farm Tractors division on Saturday at the Wood County Fairgrounds during the National Tractor Pulling Championships. Schyvinch finished in sixth place with a pull of 338.350 feet.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Delta Man To Serve Nine Months In Prison For Attempted Domestic Violence

A Delta, Ohio man was sentenced on August 19, 2022, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to The Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office. Eduardo Lara, Jr., 50, previously pleaded guilty to Attempted Domestic Violence. He attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member. Judge Jeffrey...
DELTA, OH
13abc.com

Sylvania Twp. home burglarized, trailer with ATV stolen

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sylvania Township police are investigating a break-in at home and the theft of an expensive Honda side-by-side passenger ATV. The theft happened Friday near Durbin road and was caught on surveillance video. “He pulled off with the whole thing cut the security lock I had on...
SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, OH
WTOL 11

Deadly bicycle crash near Port Clinton Friday

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — The Sandusky Highway Patrol Post is investigating a deadly bicycle vs. vehicle crash that occurred on West Fremont Road near South Limestahl Road in Bay Township, Ottawa County. The crash occurred on Friday at approximately 7:45 a.m. Bicyclist John Kuzma, of Port Clinton, was traveling...
PORT CLINTON, OH
WTOL 11

Man reported missing from Riverfront Marina in Monroe, Mich.

MONROE, Mich. — A 79-year-old man was reported missing from the area around the Riverfront Marina in Monroe, Michigan on Friday afternoon, according to the Monroe Public Safety Department. The man is believed to have fallen in the River Raisin. A search is actively underway in the river and...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTOL-TV

Person shot in south Toledo Saturday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police say a person was shot at a gas station in south Toledo on Saturday night. Police were called to the scene around 10:15 p.m. Police on the scene say the shooting happened in front of the Gas and Express Mart gas station on Western Avenue and Hawley Street. Parts of Western were blocked off as police investigated.
sent-trib.com

Mural and expansion planned for Rossford cafe

ROSSFORD — The possible expansion of a local bar and addition of a new building-side mural was approved by council on Aug. 8. Brad Morrison, principal of the Maumee Bay Turf Center, is negotiating to purchase of Danny’s Cafe, and has plans for an expansion and a mural for the side of the building. Council approved both plans.
ROSSFORD, OH

