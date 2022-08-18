Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's "That Motherf----r" News
We now finally appear to know who Tom Brady was referring to when he told HBO's "The Shop" that he couldn't believe one NFL team wanted to keep "that motherf----r" quarterback instead of signing him in free agency. Saturday night, Rob Gronkowski confirmed that he and Tom Brady were ready...
NFL World Is Shocked By Rob Gronkowski's Admission
Rob Gronkowski nearly played for the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2020. According to the former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end, Gronkowski and Tom Brady were set to join the Raiders in 2020, but head coach Jon Gruden nixed the idea. Seriously. “That’s exactly what’s happened," Gronkowski said during the...
Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Sunday Morning
The Saints waved goodbye to one of their quarterbacks on Sunday. According to team analyst and reporter Nick Underhill, New Orleans let go of former Mississippi State QB K.J. Costello. Costello received a training camp invite from the Saints back in May after his brief stint with the Chargers was...
NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate JJ Watt News
Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt has had to deal with some unfortunate injuries in recent seasons. Now, Watt is dealing with COVID-19. The Cardinals announced on Sunday night that Watt has tested positive and will miss both tonight's game and next weekend's contest. "After testing positive for COVID, JJ Watt...
Report: Where Tom Brady Went During Absence From Bucs
Tom Brady is reportedly set to return to the Buccaneers on Monday following a week-long absence from the team. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback left the team during training camp for personal reasons. The Bucs said Brady's departure, which included preseason games, was planned by the quarterback. According to a...
QB Tom Brady infamously insulted has been revealed
Tom Brady infamously insulted a quarterback during a TV appearance last year, and now we know beyond a shadow of a doubt to whom he was referring. Last year, Brady was a guest on LeBron James’ HBO talk show “The Shop.” During his appearance, Brady talked about his free agency experience in 2020 that culminated with him signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Saints punter received questionable NFL drug test after big game
New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin had about as good a game as a punter can have in Friday’s preseason matchup against the Green Bay Packers. So good, in fact, that it apparently attracted the notice of the NFL’s drug testers. Gillikin, entering his second year as the...
Jon Gruden blocked Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski from joining Raiders
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a package deal in 2020, but that apparently only came after Jon Gruden turned away the dynamic duo. UFC boss Dana White joined “UFC with the Gronks” on Saturday night during the UFC 278 fight card. The program was an alternate broadcast of the UFC pay-per-view card, featuring the Gronkowski brothers commentating (similar to the “Manningcast” for “Monday Night Football”).
Panthers rookie QB likely out for season with significant injury
Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Matt Corral’s first professional season is likely over practically before it even began. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters on Saturday that Corral suffered a “significant” Lisfranc injury during Friday’s preseason game against the New England Patriots. The injury could sideline Corral for the entire 2022 season.
Kevin Durant names his new favorite NFL team
Kevin Durant is apparently shifting his NFL allegiances — jokingly, at least. The Brooklyn Nets forward took notice of Los Angeles Rams cornerback Decobie Durant, a rookie fourth-round pick. This was enough for the basketball star to declare himself a Rams fan now in honor of his “cousin.”
Josh Allen wants new nickname for Bills’ ‘Punt God’
The Buffalo Bills have handed their punting job over to rookie Matt Araiza, also known as the “Punt God.” That viral nickname has become quite popular, but Josh Allen is not a huge fan of it. Allen said Monday that he does not really want Araiza’s “Punt God”...
Broncos punter suffers injury during bizarre pregame warm-up
Denver Broncos punter Sam Martin might feel a bit embarrassed after suffering an injury during warm-ups prior to Saturday’s preseason game. Martin was ruled out of the game against the Buffalo Bills with what the Broncos called an ankle injury. According to James Palmer of NFL Network, the injury occurred while Martin was attempting to make a catch in the end zone while playing catch with kicker Brandon McManus.
Aqib Talib shares big news about his broadcasting job
Aqib Talib shared some big news on Sunday regarding his broadcasting future. The 36-year-old former Pro Bowl cornerback was set to serve as an analyst on Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football” TV package this fall. But that will no longer be the case. Talib told NFL Media’s Ian...
Colts owner has another harsh comment about Carson Wentz
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay clearly regrets that the team traded for Carson Wentz last year, and he still is not ready to pass up an opportunity to express that. Irsay spoke this week about the disappointing way the 2021 season ended for the Colts. While he did not mention Wentz by name, he made it clear that he places most of the blame for the poor finish on the veteran quarterback.
Raiders make surprising roster move
The Las Vegas Raiders are making a surprising roster move. The Raiders are going to cut Kenyan Drake, who was entering his second season with the team. Drake had 254 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns last season. He added 30 catches for 291 yards and also returned several kicks.
Colts kicker draws attention for his slick arrival at preseason game
Rodrigo Blankenship sure knows how to make an entrance. The third-year Indianapolis Colts kicker arrived to Saturday’s preseason game against Detroit Lions in style. While most Colts players likely walked to the locker room prior to their 27-26 loss, Blankenship rolled. The 25-year-old was captured arriving on a pair of Heelys.
Josh Allen wrote funny message to Russell Wilson in jersey swap
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been paying attention to the viral video Russell Wilson was involved in recently, and couldn’t help but have some fun with it in a recent jersey swap. Allen and Wilson met after Saturday’s preseason game between the Bills and Denver Broncos and did...
Patriots’ second-round pick suffers significant injury
The New England Patriots received very bad news about a key second-round pick after Friday’s preseason game. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton suffered a collarbone injury Friday against the Carolina Panthers, and will miss significant time. The injury is not expected to be season-ending, but certainly appears likely to linger into the regular season.
Patriots fans were asking the same question during Friday’s preseason game
Where in the world is wide receiver Kendrick Bourne? That’s a question New England Patriots fans couldn’t stop themselves from asking on Friday night. It’s also a question head coach Bill Belichick refused to answer in any great detail following a 20-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers in their preseason game.
Panthers officially name winner in Baker Mayfield-Sam Darnold competition
The Carolina Panthers have officially named a starting quarterback for Week 1. Baker Mayfield has beaten out Sam Darnold for the starting job, the Panthers announced on Monday. That means Mayfield will start against his former team, the Cleveland Browns, in Carolina’s season opener on Sept. 11. Most people...
