Gunfire Damages Property in Brooklyn Park Neighborhood
Brooklyn Park Police Investigate Another Case of Shots Fired. Brooklyn Park police are looking for the shooter responsible for unleashing a barrage of bullets in a neighborhood. The incident happened at around 8:45 a.m. Friday near the 3500 block of Brookdale Drive. Brandon Dittel was still cleaning up Monday morning...
Minneapolis Restaurants Are Empty, Crippled By Safety Concerns
(KNSI) – Violence is keeping people away from restaurants. Nowhere is that more true than in the Twin Cities. The reservation service OpenTable uses 2019 as a baseline for its ‘State of the Industry‘ data. In July, bookings to eat out in Minneapolis were down 54 percent compared to three years ago.
North Minneapolis block party places emphasis on physical, mental health
MINNEAPOLIS -- Thousands made their way through north Minneapolis' North Broadway Avenue Saturday morning and afternoon for a festival the first of its kind."Live Your Healthy Lyfe" brought together health partners like Children's Minnesota, North Memorial Health, Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare, among others, with the goal of bridging the gap between health providers and underserved communities."There's so many people that don't know a lot about health, how to maintain. There's been a lack of trust amongst the community and clinics and hospitals, so we're trying to bring it back," said organizer LaTasha Sims."There's a lot of things that are plaguing us,...
Highly potent, illegal THC being commonly found in area smoke shops and hemp stores
This from Stribbers Brooks Johnson and Ryan Faircloth, “Newly legal low-dose THC edibles are increasingly easy to find at smoke shops and hemp stores around the metro. But intermingled with the legal products on many store shelves are highly potent delta-8 vapes, gummies and flower – prohibited under state law. Minnesota retailers have little incentive to quit selling non-compliant products given the lack of a licensing structure and dedicated funding to enforce the state’s peculiar legal THC market. ‘The enforcement is almost non-existent’, Jason Tarasek with Minnesota Cannabis Law said at a conference last week.”
Vehicle access to popular Minnesota state park will be limited in September
Vehicle access to a popular Minnesota state park near the Twin Cities will be very limited for two weeks in September. The Department of Natural Resources says a bridge repair project will close most of the main road into Afton State Park, along the St. Croix River, from Sept. 12 through Sept. 26.
3 places to eat in St. Anthony Main
MINNEAPOLIS — Located along the Mississippi River, the historic St. Anthony Main neighborhood in Northeast Minneapolis offers stunning views and great patio dining. Executive Chef Charlie Gibbs runs the kitchens at three restaurants in St. Anthony Main and they all serve different cuisines. Those restaurants are Aster Café, Jefe...
Girl, 6, struck by stray bullet while biking with family in south Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 6-year-old girl was hit by a stray bullet Monday evening while riding her bike with family in south Minneapolis.The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. near the intersection of 18th Avenue South and East 24th Street, just south of East Phillips Park. Officers aided the young victim at the scene before an ambulance brought her to an area hospital. She is expected to survive.Investigators say the girl was struck by a stray bullet from a shootout between two men across 24th Street. No other injuries have been reported. Police spoke with witnesses at the scene and are working to find the shooters. So far, no arrests have been made.
Plymouth Moves Toward One-Year Moratorium on Sale of THC Products
The city of Plymouth is moving toward imposing a one-year moratorium on the sale of THC products. A vote is expected at the next city council meeting. The move comes after the city responded to two recent overdose cases. Plymouth police believe both incidents were unintentional. In one case on...
Impressive Minnesota Corn Maze is the Largest in the World
I'd say it's a pretty common tradition here in Minnesota for families to go check out a corn maze in the fall. There are plenty of corn maze options around the state but one, in particular, is the largest corn maze in the world. Yes, it's right here in Minnesota!
2022 Osseo Lions Roar
Lions Roar Days is back this year! The popular Osseo celebration is jam-packed with entertainment, including a bean bag toss tournament, Bingo, classic car show, and craft sale. Lions Roar Days takes place Friday and Saturday, September 9 and 10 in downtown Osseo. Kids can enjoy Leo’s Adventureland that features a petting zoo, face painting, inflatables, and more. Enjoy live music along with food, snacks, and adult beverages. New this year is the Lions Word Scrabble. Look for the stuffed Lions holding up a letter and then solve the puzzle. Cash prizes awarded by Premier Bank of Osseo. And of course don’t miss the family-friendly Lions Roar 5K before you relax and watch the big parade through town. Find a complete schedule of events in the city newsletter at http://www.discoverosseo.com.
Suspect sought in Clearwater, Minnesota bank robbery
A suspect sought in connection with a bank robbery at American Heritage Bank in Clearwater, Minn. on Monday, Aug. 22. Source: Wright County Sheriff's Office. Authorities in Clearwater, Minnesota are investigating a bank robbery. The Wright County Sheriff's Office said the robbery happened around 1:45 p.m. Monday at the American...
EPPD: Man dies from 'self-inflicted' gunshot wound inside Eden Prairie Center
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Eden Prairie Police say a man died inside Scheels at Eden Prairie Center Monday night. In a press conference hours after the incident, Eden Prairie Police Chief Matt Sackett said the man died from a "self-inflicted" gunshot wound, and that it was an "isolated incident."
Newsmakers: AmeriCorps Doubles Effort to Help People in Recovery
AmeriCorps is increasing their efforts in response to rising numbers of drug overdoses and reports of higher alcohol use during the pandemic. The program is doubling the size of their Recovery Corps program, which has been in existence since 2017. “Recovery Corps is aimed to support people who are in...
Judge says police can't trash belongings of homeless people during sweeps
A federal class action lawsuit filed in late 2020 concerning the movement of those who lost their property during homeless encampment sweeps in Minneapolis will go forward. The lawsuit, filed in October 2020 by the ACLU of Minnesota, Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid and Ballard Spahr, involves nine people who were evicted during the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board's sweeps, which followed safety concerns being raised by nearby residents.
Shakopee City Council approves amphitheater near Canterbury Park
The Shakopee City Council on Tuesday approved plans to construct a 19,000-seat amphitheater near Canterbury Park. The amphitheater is poised to become the centerpiece of a massive redevelopment district surrounding the racetrack. According to the plans by Minneapolis-based Swervo Development, the venue will include 11,000 fixed seats and space for...
VIDEO: Mattress Mayhem On Minnesota Motorway
Road hazards come in all sizes and some are easier to see than others. The attention of drivers on I-35E in Minneapolis was tested recently when a mattress ended up in the northbound lane. In the video below, you will see the camera is pointed north before the operator noticed...
Minnesota DNR Holding Confiscated Equipment Auctions
UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding two confiscated equipment auctions this fall. The auctions include confiscated fishing, hunting, and trapping equipment. The online auction includes 316 guns, 67 bows, and a variety of other equipment. The first auction will be on Saturday, August 27th. The bidding...
Gorgeous Minnesota Private Oasis Estate Hits Market For First Time
For the first time since this historic Minnesota home has been built, it will be on the market. There is a beautiful and historic home that sits for sale just north of Stillwater, Minnesota at 17054 Stonebridge Trail North. The 80+ acre state is listed at $4.5 million. The home...
Next few months critical to increasing Metro Transit ridership
MINNEAPOLIS — The next few months are important for Metro Transit. Drew Kerr, a spokesperson for the agency, says late August and early September is a time of year when typically pick up. “When the Vikings are playing and the Twins are in town and the state fair is...
Wedding dress 'garage sale' helping Twin Cities brides
MINNEAPOLIS — The average bride spends $1,800 on a dress, according to Brides.com. "It's extremely hard to sell your dress online, and it's a lot of work to try and buy one from someone online," Freya Wilde co-owner, Andrea Fischer said. Freya Wilde is a wedding dress rental company,...
