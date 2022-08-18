Morristown gets $23M grant to improve S. Cumberland St corridor

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A stretch of roadway that’s a main corridor through Morristown and the Lakeway area in Hamblen County will be getting improvements thanks to a multimillion-dollar grant. The City of Morristown announced that it had been selected as a recipient of the federally funded RAISE Grant, and is one of three cities in Tennessee selected.

Chattanooga and Dunlap are the other two Tennessee cities that will be awarded the RAISE Grant. The Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Discretionary Grant Program is a federal grant to help urban and rural communities move forward on projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, and intermodal transportation to make transportation systems safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable. The City of Morristown received $23,430,325 which is currently listed as the total anticipated cost for the project.

“We are incredibly fortunate to be able to secure funding for such an aggressive project so soon after completing the corridor study within the last year,” Morristown Mayor Gary Chesney said. “It’s not uncommon for concepts like that to sit on a shelf for many years and have to be done in smaller phases. This will have a great impact on an area that has seen its better days and would benefit from a turn back in that direction. This is just another major step to make us happy to say, ‘We are Morristown.’”

The city says the South Cumberland Street corridor had been identified as an area of the city that is in need of safety and aesthetic improvements. Last year, a study of the South Cumberland Street corridor was conducted along with public input.

After the study was completed, the Lakeway Area Metropolitan Transportation and Planning Organization or LAMTPO and the City of Morristown identified some potential improvements that could be made to the South Cumberland Street corridor in order to make it safer for motorists and pedestrians.

The project will be done in two parts. It will include new traffic signal coordination on Buffalo Trail/North Cumberland Street from North Liberty Hill Road to Lincoln Avenue. The city says intersections will be refitted with traffic signals on mast arms and crosswalks upgraded to meet ADA standards. A complete streets redesign will improve the roadway, creating a shared turning lane, add sidewalks, a multiuse path, and attractive landscaping.

Construction is likely to begin in 2025 or 2026.

