ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATE

Morristown gets $23M grant to improve S. Cumberland St corridor

By Melanie Vásquez Russell
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=470kLh_0hMZNTcv00

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A stretch of roadway that’s a main corridor through Morristown and the Lakeway area in Hamblen County will be getting improvements thanks to a multimillion-dollar grant. The City of Morristown announced that it had been selected as a recipient of the federally funded RAISE Grant, and is one of three cities in Tennessee selected.

Chattanooga and Dunlap are the other two Tennessee cities that will be awarded the RAISE Grant. The Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Discretionary Grant Program is a federal grant to help urban and rural communities move forward on projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, and intermodal transportation to make transportation systems safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable. The City of Morristown received $23,430,325 which is currently listed as the total anticipated cost for the project.

“We are incredibly fortunate to be able to secure funding for such an aggressive project so soon after completing the corridor study within the last year,” Morristown Mayor Gary Chesney said. “It’s not uncommon for concepts like that to sit on a shelf for many years and have to be done in smaller phases. This will have a great impact on an area that has seen its better days and would benefit from a turn back in that direction. This is just another major step to make us happy to say, ‘We are Morristown.’”

Smokies: Parking pass requirement, camping fee increase coming in 2023

The city says the South Cumberland Street corridor had been identified as an area of the city that is in need of safety and aesthetic improvements. Last year, a study of the South Cumberland Street corridor was conducted along with public input.

After the study was completed, the Lakeway Area Metropolitan Transportation and Planning Organization or LAMTPO and the City of Morristown identified some potential improvements that could be made to the South Cumberland Street corridor in order to make it safer for motorists and pedestrians.

The project will be done in two parts. It will include new traffic signal coordination on Buffalo Trail/North Cumberland Street from North Liberty Hill Road to Lincoln Avenue. The city says intersections will be refitted with traffic signals on mast arms and crosswalks upgraded to meet ADA standards. A complete streets redesign will improve the roadway, creating a shared turning lane, add sidewalks, a multiuse path, and attractive landscaping.

Construction is likely to begin in 2025 or 2026.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 2

Related
WATE

Missing Morristown woman found safe

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Silver Alert has been canceled for a woman whom had been reported missing out of Morristown over the weekend. She had reportedly been missing for a week. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation had initially issued a Silver Alert for Mary Ann Sampson, 55, from...
MORRISTOWN, TN
WJHL

Hidden vault of county records found in Ashe St. Courthouse

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials discovered a literal ton of documents thought to be lost to time earlier this week, revealing parts of local history that likely haven’t been seen for decades. While working to clear and restore the Ashe Street Courthouse, which was recently transferred into the ownership of The City of Johnson […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WBIR

Smith & Wesson on track to open new Maryville headquarters in 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Gunmaker Smith & Wesson is on track to open its new headquarters in Maryville by summer of next year. Jeff Muir, the Blount County Chamber of Commerce's communications director, said construction on the new facility is still on track nearly a year after the company announced it would be relocating its historic headquarters in Springfield, Massachusetts to Blount County.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Liberty Hill#Landscaping#Tennessee#Urban Construction#Lakeway#Chattanooga
wvlt.tv

Breathing new life into historic Blount County property

BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - RT Lodge has sat on Maryville College’s campus in Blount County since the 1930s. Now, new owners are revitalizing it but holding true to the property’s roots. “When you step on our property, we want you to feel at home,” said Beth McCabe...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WATE

Volunteering with seniors

The Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee Office on Aging talks about the importance of volunteering with senior citizens. WATE Midday News.
WJHL

Missing Gatlinburg woman found dead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Gatlinburg woman who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead. The body of Claudene Whaley, 76, was recovered Saturday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. A Silver Alert was issued Monday, Aug. 8 for Whaley. TBI reported Wednesday investigators found the car believed to be Whaley’s. […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

One year since Waverly floods

The Morristown Police Department is still working to identify the suspected driver. Wears Valley cafe holding fundraiser for fire department. The café is holding the fundraiser for a fire department that spearheaded efforts in the March 2022 wildfires. How do University of Tennessee’s digital tickets work?. Updated: 23...
MORRISTOWN, TN
993thex.com

Southwest Virginia Man Charged With Numerous Offenses After Leading Police On Three County Chase

A Southwest Virginia man is jailed after attempting to break into a woman’s residence in Abingdon Virginia, then setting fire to a neighboring house before leading authorities on a three county chase over the weekend. 33 year old Chandler Meade, of Meadowview, Virginia was finally apprehended after leading police on a chase through Washington, Sullivan and Johnson Counties. Chandler, allegedly set fire to a house and fled the scene into Sullivan and Johnson County where he was stopped with the aid of spike strips. Chandler is charged with two felony counts of arson, two felony counts of vandalism, breaking and entering, a firearms charge and felony eluding.
ABINGDON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Rogersville City School donates computers to new youth center, veterans center

ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville City School Board of Education voted to donate 15 laptops to two organizations in Hawkins County: the Brighter Horizons Youth Center and the Veterans Center. The BOE decided to declare the 15 Dell Latitude 3460 laptop computers as surplus property at its Aug. 9 meeting.
Kingsport Times-News

Pedestrian struck on Lynn Garden Drive dies at hospital

KINGSPORT — A Kingsport man chasing after a dog was struck by a minivan on Lynn Garden Drive on Monday and later died at an area hospital, according to a Kingsport Police Department press release. Tom Patton, public information officer for the KPD, said Gordon Gale Johnson, 33, was...
KINGSPORT, TN
WATE

Knoxville woman working to save lives during Overdose Awareness Month

A Knoxville woman speaks about how to help those who face overdose incidents by providing help to them. Knoxville woman working to save lives during Overdose …. Information sought on fugitive considered armed and …. Knoxville bar owner wants beer permit back. Knoxville woman avoids package delivery scam. Zoo Knoxville...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill owner working to get beer permit reinstated

FOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville bar owner wants to make things right by staying in business, but the city has taken away his beer permit for 10 years. . Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill on Tazewell Pike has seen its fair share of trouble. In April, two people were shot and killed in the parking lot.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy