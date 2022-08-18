Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Erie residents now have a chance to view houses on Millionaires Row
Erie residents will soon have an opportunity to view the homes on Millionaires Row to learn about the city’s history. A walking tour is taking place where people can view the interior of 11 historic properties this Wednesday. The homes will be open for two hours for a self-guided tour where participants can see them […]
erienewsnow.com
Crawford County Fair Crowns Sarah Lasko as Miss Crawford County
The Crawford County Fair, out of concern for the weather, moved the The Miss Crawford County Pageant indoors on Sunday evening. Four young ladies competed for the title to serve as an ambassador for the Crawford County Fair, Pennsylvania Youth and Agriculture. The winner is Sarah Lasko of Conneaut Lake,...
erienewsnow.com
Erie City Councilwoman Irate Over Not Being Invited to Reception at Celebrate Erie, Vows to Block Funding for Annual Event
An Erie city councilwoman went on a social media tirade, because she wasn't allowed in to the Sponsor Reception at Celebrate Erie. This weekend was the first year the reception, on the steps of the art museum, was only for sponsors who make Celebrate Erie possible. Because of space restraints, organizers made that decision back in 2019.
erienewsnow.com
Yard Sale Bonanza
For many people, it's not a productive weekend unless they spend some time cruising the neighborhoods for yard sales. I'm spending a Friday morning at a big community yard sale in Springfield Township, Erie County. An ad for the event revealed that there would be 30 miles of sales. Everyone in the sprawling township was invited to inspect their homes and sell whatever items they no longer want. I have ten dollars and have no idea of what will spark my interest. I asked fellow bargain hunter Linda Blount to tell me her strategy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
erienewsnow.com
World's Largest Rubber Duck & Her Duckling are Headed Back to Erie's Bayfront for Tall Ships 2022
Tall Ships is coming back for the first time since 2019. Among the tall ships making their way back to Presque Isle Bay is the World's Largest Rubber Duck. Mama Duck was "born" is 2014, in a factory near Cleveland, Ohio, called Scherba Industries. Since its debut in 2014, the...
Nothing done to Raccoon Refuse transfer station means state moving case to court
The state’s battle with Raccoon Refuse has now moved to Crawford County courts. At issue is the condition of the company’s transfer station near Spartansburg. Last week, the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) gave Raccoon Refuse 48 hours to clean up the site. According to a spokesperson from DEP, a check of the transfer station […]
erienewsnow.com
Velocity Net Keeps Erie County Connected: Giving You the Business
Going online to work, shop or search something has become an immediate part of daily life for many people across the U.S. An Erie-based company works every day to make sure internet and phone service is working as it should. Brad and Matt Wiertel monitor servers from an area inside...
Thousands attend CelebrateErie; cleanup underway in downtown Erie
Cleanup is underway following a successful return of CelebrateErie this past weekend. Over the weekend, thousands of people came out to hear live music and enjoy all that downtown has to offer. Now Erie Public Works are cleaning up the area and working to reopen that portion of State Street that has been closed since […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
erienewsnow.com
State Takes Legal Action Against Raccoon Refuse
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is taking legal action against Raccoon Refuse, trying to force the now-closed business to clean up mountains of trash it left in Crawford County. Last Tuesday, the DEP inspected the Raccoon Refuse transfer station in Spartansburg, finding huge piles of trash, overflowing dumpsters and...
Vehicle restriction posted for Harborcreek bridge
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has implemented a vehicle restriction on a heavily traveled bridge in Harborcreek Township. After a routine inspection, one bridge on East Lake Road is now restricted to one truck at a time. The inspection found deterioration to the 50-foot bridge that was built back in 1933. The bridge is […]
chautauquatoday.com
North Chautauqua Dental Cuts Ribbon on New Dunkirk Facility
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held recently for North Chautauqua Dental's new location at 10765 Bennett Road in the Town of Dunkirk. The new facility boasts an abundance of room, including but not limited to a spacious lobby, 16 large size dental cleaning rooms, and ample parking. North Chautauqua Dental's active patient pool contains 8,900 people, with 35% of the residents from the City of Dunkirk. The dental practice currently has 20 employees and hopes to grow in the coming years. Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas, Town of Dunkirk Supervisor Richard Purol and State Senator George Borrello were among the officials on hand for the ceremony.
District Attorney’s office shares age-progressed photo of missing Erie County woman
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County District Attorney’s Office has released a new age-progressed photo of a woman who went missing in 2002. On June 24, 2002, 20-year-old Sabrina Mae “Bree” Kahler was last seen with David Sherman Heck at a swimming hole at Eagley Park in Erie County. According to a post on the District […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
yourdailylocal.com
Conewango Creek Clean-Up Slated
WARREN, Pa. – The Conewango Creek Watershed Association will hold its 13th Annual Conewango Creek Clean-up on Sept 10. The event will run from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Participants are asked to pre-register on our website: www.conewangocreek.org. A variety of jobs on-water and off are available. Please help us plan the event by pre-registering on our website.
erienewsnow.com
McKean Township Man Trying to Purchase Puppy Falls Victim to Scam
A McKean Township man recently fell victim to a gift card scam while trying to purchase a puppy, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The 59-year-old victim reported it to troopers Saturday morning. He told State Police he was using Facebook to purchase a puppy through a chihuahua puppies page, and...
wesb.com
Gas Prices Fall Further in Bradford, Western PA
Gas prices in Bradford are down again this week, and by more than the rest of the region. According to the AAA survey, the average price of a gallon of Regular in Bradford this week is $4.31, down nine cents from last week. In the rest of Western Pennsylvania, the...
wesb.com
Roadwork to be Done on Mechanic Street in Smethport
The Smethport Police issued a statement over Facebook apologizing for the future roadwork that will take place on Monday. According to the post, Mechanic St will be closed in front of the iu9 removing a chunk of road and cutting out a structure the department “didn’t know existed.”
explore venango
Franklin Contractor Accused of Ripping Off 80-Year-Old Woman
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin contractor is facing charges for accepting nearly $2000.00 from an 80-year-old Seneca woman and then failing to perform the work. Franklin-based State Police said the alleged crime was reported on August 19 around 4:00 p.m. Police said known 80-year-old Seneca woman reported...
yourdailylocal.com
PSP Investigating After Brake Line Cut on Woman’s Vehicle
BROKENSTRAW TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Warren-based Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a criminal mischief incident in Brokenstraw Township where a brake line was intentionally cut. Troopers responded to Edgewood Drive in Brokenstraw after a 24-year-old Columbus woman reported that sometime between 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17 and 11 a.m....
Government Technology
Crawford County Looking to Add New Communications Tower
(TNS) - A second new emergency communications tower is being proposed for Crawford County. The Department of Public Safety is requesting county commissioners approve Mobilcom, a telecommunications provider, as the project manager for construction of a communications tower in southeastern Crawford County. The construction management cost would be $15,000 for a proposed tower in the area of Sugar Lake in Wayne Township, east of Cochranton.
chautauquatoday.com
SUNY Fredonia Street Piano Project Hits the Streets
Live piano music has arrived on the streets of Dunkirk and Fredonia. The State University of New York at Fredonia's Street Piano Project has placed three truly unique pianos outdoors in the Village of Fredonia, the City of Dunkirk, and the SUNY Fredonia campus. Each are adorned with a different colorful painted design created by Fredonia students and alumni and prepared by the Fredonia School of Music to withstand inclement weather. They were unveiled during a dedication ceremony on the Fredonia campus in April.
Comments / 0