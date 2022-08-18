Read full article on original website
Teachers at Ohio's largest school district vote to strike just before start of school year
Teachers at Ohio's largest school district voted Sunday to go on strike for better learning and teaching conditions, just days before school is scheduled to start, according to the teachers' union. The Columbus Education Association union -- which represents more than 4,000 teachers, nurses and other education professionals at the...
State Takes Legal Action Against Raccoon Refuse
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is taking legal action against Raccoon Refuse, trying to force the now-closed business to clean up mountains of trash it left in Crawford County. Last Tuesday, the DEP inspected the Raccoon Refuse transfer station in Spartansburg, finding huge piles of trash, overflowing dumpsters and...
Millcreek Police Look to Identify Suspects in Retail Theft Case
Millcreek Township Police are asking for help to identify three suspects in a retail theft investigation. Investigators did not release the name of the business involved, time or date of the incident or what was taken. Anyone who can identify any of the suspects is asked to call Det. Chris...
