Read full article on original website
Related
erienewsnow.com
Tall Ships Erie 2022 is Just Days Away
Erie's Tall Ships Festival will be making its return to Erie's bayfront in just a few days, and will kick off with the Parade of Sail. When those ships sail into Presque Isle Bay there will be some members of the Erie News Now team on board. Erie's own Brig...
erienewsnow.com
State Takes Legal Action Against Raccoon Refuse
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is taking legal action against Raccoon Refuse, trying to force the now-closed business to clean up mountains of trash it left in Crawford County. Last Tuesday, the DEP inspected the Raccoon Refuse transfer station in Spartansburg, finding huge piles of trash, overflowing dumpsters and...
District Attorney’s office shares age-progressed photo of missing Erie County woman
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County District Attorney’s Office has released a new age-progressed photo of a woman who went missing in 2002. On June 24, 2002, 20-year-old Sabrina Mae “Bree” Kahler was last seen with David Sherman Heck at a swimming hole at Eagley Park in Erie County. According to a post on the District […]
erienewsnow.com
Crawford County Fair Crowns Sarah Lasko as Miss Crawford County
The Crawford County Fair, out of concern for the weather, moved the The Miss Crawford County Pageant indoors on Sunday evening. Four young ladies competed for the title to serve as an ambassador for the Crawford County Fair, Pennsylvania Youth and Agriculture. The winner is Sarah Lasko of Conneaut Lake,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie residents now have a chance to view houses on Millionaires Row
Erie residents will soon have an opportunity to view the homes on Millionaires Row to learn about the city’s history. A walking tour is taking place where people can view the interior of 11 historic properties this Wednesday. The homes will be open for two hours for a self-guided tour where participants can see them […]
Vehicle restriction posted for Harborcreek bridge
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has implemented a vehicle restriction on a heavily traveled bridge in Harborcreek Township. After a routine inspection, one bridge on East Lake Road is now restricted to one truck at a time. The inspection found deterioration to the 50-foot bridge that was built back in 1933. The bridge is […]
2 The Outdoors: Helping bats in the Southern Tier
WESTFIELD, N.Y. — Few animals are more feared and misunderstood and have suffered greatly at the hands of man. But their reputation could not be further from the truth. They pose no threat, and to the contrary, play an important role in our environment. In Chautauqua County, research is...
erienewsnow.com
World's Largest Rubber Duck & Her Duckling are Headed Back to Erie's Bayfront for Tall Ships 2022
Tall Ships is coming back for the first time since 2019. Among the tall ships making their way back to Presque Isle Bay is the World's Largest Rubber Duck. Mama Duck was "born" is 2014, in a factory near Cleveland, Ohio, called Scherba Industries. Since its debut in 2014, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phone scammer is not an Erie County Sheriff’s deputy
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a scam. According to an Erie County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, the office is warning that a scammer is impersonating a deputy and trying to get money or financial information. The post said the scammer may be using the name “Bill Smith.” It’s a scam. […]
erienewsnow.com
ANNA Shelter Rescues Dozens of Dogs from Hoarding Situation
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – The ANNA Shelter rescued 31 Jack Russell terriers from a hoarding situation in Pennsylvania. They were full of fleas, had varying degrees of skin infections, overgrown nails and overall neglect issues, according to the ANNA Shelter, who recovered the dogs from a Conneautville, Pa. home.
Nothing done to Raccoon Refuse transfer station means state moving case to court
The state’s battle with Raccoon Refuse has now moved to Crawford County courts. At issue is the condition of the company’s transfer station near Spartansburg. Last week, the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) gave Raccoon Refuse 48 hours to clean up the site. According to a spokesperson from DEP, a check of the transfer station […]
Thousands attend CelebrateErie; cleanup underway in downtown Erie
Cleanup is underway following a successful return of CelebrateErie this past weekend. Over the weekend, thousands of people came out to hear live music and enjoy all that downtown has to offer. Now Erie Public Works are cleaning up the area and working to reopen that portion of State Street that has been closed since […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
erienewsnow.com
Erie Isn't Only Place in Northwest Pa. to Find a Lighthouse
It's no secret that three lighthouses are located along Lake Erie in Erie County. But did you know that Northwestern Pennsylvania has yet another impressive lighthouse? It’s located in a county best known for its forests. This lighthouse is located in Forest County, on an island in the middle...
erienewsnow.com
Erie City Councilwoman Irate Over Not Being Invited to Reception at Celebrate Erie, Vows to Block Funding for Annual Event
An Erie city councilwoman went on a social media tirade, because she wasn't allowed in to the Sponsor Reception at Celebrate Erie. This weekend was the first year the reception, on the steps of the art museum, was only for sponsors who make Celebrate Erie possible. Because of space restraints, organizers made that decision back in 2019.
Crews battle Mercer County garage fire
Firefighters were called to Elm Street around 8:30 p.m.
abc27.com
Jack Russell Terriers rescued from neglect
ERIE, Pa. (WHTM) — Too often we have to report on animals being rescued from cruel situations, however this is not one of those stories. A shelter located in Erie is now taking care of more than 30 Jack Russell Terriers. Some called into the shelter and spoke to the humane officer to say they needed help. They have too many dogs and couldn’t care for them properly. Staffers believe that the dogs were truly loved, the owner just couldn’t handle them.
Leaders across region working to collect trash build-up
Leaders from across the region are working to find a new trash collecting company, after the sudden closure of Raccoon Refuse. For several weeks, trash has accumulated in neighborhoods across the region. It’s the result of the closure of a garbage collecting company called Raccoon Refuse. Several municipalities contracted with the company include Union City, […]
chautauquatoday.com
Several fire departments respond to mobile home fire
Firefighters from several departments responded to a trailer fire on Carpenter-Pringle Road near Ashville early Monday morning. Chautauqua County Sheriff's dispatchers say that Ashville firefighters got the call around 12:30 am and received mutual aid from Panama, Bemus Point, Lakewood, Chautauqua, Sherman, Ellery Center and County Emergency Services. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
erienewsnow.com
Road Work In Jamestown: Where We Stand Today
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The City of Jamestown has been busy this Summer with a record number of projects underway. From rebuilding brick roads, to creating new intersections, to delays in major projects, it’s been a record year from local crews. Public Works Chairman Randy Daversa...
Puppy purchase goes wrong when chihuahua isn’t delivered
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A McKean Township resident recently was scammed while attempting to purchase a puppy. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the 59-year-old McKean man attempted to buy a puppy through Facebook on the “Chihuahua Puppies” page. The seller reportedly wanted $400 in Amazon gift cards as the form of payment. The victim bought […]
Comments / 0