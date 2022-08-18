ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

erienewsnow.com

Tall Ships Erie 2022 is Just Days Away

Erie's Tall Ships Festival will be making its return to Erie's bayfront in just a few days, and will kick off with the Parade of Sail. When those ships sail into Presque Isle Bay there will be some members of the Erie News Now team on board. Erie's own Brig...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Takes Legal Action Against Raccoon Refuse

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is taking legal action against Raccoon Refuse, trying to force the now-closed business to clean up mountains of trash it left in Crawford County. Last Tuesday, the DEP inspected the Raccoon Refuse transfer station in Spartansburg, finding huge piles of trash, overflowing dumpsters and...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Crawford County Fair Crowns Sarah Lasko as Miss Crawford County

The Crawford County Fair, out of concern for the weather, moved the The Miss Crawford County Pageant indoors on Sunday evening. Four young ladies competed for the title to serve as an ambassador for the Crawford County Fair, Pennsylvania Youth and Agriculture. The winner is Sarah Lasko of Conneaut Lake,...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie residents now have a chance to view houses on Millionaires Row

Erie residents will soon have an opportunity to view the homes on Millionaires Row to learn about the city’s history. A walking tour is taking place where people can view the interior of 11 historic properties this Wednesday. The homes will be open for two hours for a self-guided tour where participants can see them […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Vehicle restriction posted for Harborcreek bridge

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has implemented a vehicle restriction on a heavily traveled bridge in Harborcreek Township. After a routine inspection, one bridge on East Lake Road is now restricted to one truck at a time. The inspection found deterioration to the 50-foot bridge that was built back in 1933. The bridge is […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Phone scammer is not an Erie County Sheriff’s deputy

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a scam. According to an Erie County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, the office is warning that a scammer is impersonating a deputy and trying to get money or financial information. The post said the scammer may be using the name “Bill Smith.” It’s a scam. […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

ANNA Shelter Rescues Dozens of Dogs from Hoarding Situation

ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – The ANNA Shelter rescued 31 Jack Russell terriers from a hoarding situation in Pennsylvania. They were full of fleas, had varying degrees of skin infections, overgrown nails and overall neglect issues, according to the ANNA Shelter, who recovered the dogs from a Conneautville, Pa. home.
CONNEAUTVILLE, PA
YourErie

Thousands attend CelebrateErie; cleanup underway in downtown Erie

Cleanup is underway following a successful return of CelebrateErie this past weekend. Over the weekend, thousands of people came out to hear live music and enjoy all that downtown has to offer. Now Erie Public Works are cleaning up the area and working to reopen that portion of State Street that has been closed since […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Isn't Only Place in Northwest Pa. to Find a Lighthouse

It's no secret that three lighthouses are located along Lake Erie in Erie County. But did you know that Northwestern Pennsylvania has yet another impressive lighthouse? It’s located in a county best known for its forests. This lighthouse is located in Forest County, on an island in the middle...
TIONESTA, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie City Councilwoman Irate Over Not Being Invited to Reception at Celebrate Erie, Vows to Block Funding for Annual Event

An Erie city councilwoman went on a social media tirade, because she wasn't allowed in to the Sponsor Reception at Celebrate Erie. This weekend was the first year the reception, on the steps of the art museum, was only for sponsors who make Celebrate Erie possible. Because of space restraints, organizers made that decision back in 2019.
ERIE, PA
abc27.com

Jack Russell Terriers rescued from neglect

ERIE, Pa. (WHTM) — Too often we have to report on animals being rescued from cruel situations, however this is not one of those stories. A shelter located in Erie is now taking care of more than 30 Jack Russell Terriers. Some called into the shelter and spoke to the humane officer to say they needed help. They have too many dogs and couldn’t care for them properly. Staffers believe that the dogs were truly loved, the owner just couldn’t handle them.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Leaders across region working to collect trash build-up

Leaders from across the region are working to find a new trash collecting company, after the sudden closure of Raccoon Refuse. For several weeks, trash has accumulated in neighborhoods across the region. It’s the result of the closure of a garbage collecting company called Raccoon Refuse. Several municipalities contracted with the company include Union City, […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Several fire departments respond to mobile home fire

Firefighters from several departments responded to a trailer fire on Carpenter-Pringle Road near Ashville early Monday morning. Chautauqua County Sheriff's dispatchers say that Ashville firefighters got the call around 12:30 am and received mutual aid from Panama, Bemus Point, Lakewood, Chautauqua, Sherman, Ellery Center and County Emergency Services. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
ASHVILLE, NY
erienewsnow.com

Road Work In Jamestown: Where We Stand Today

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The City of Jamestown has been busy this Summer with a record number of projects underway. From rebuilding brick roads, to creating new intersections, to delays in major projects, it’s been a record year from local crews. Public Works Chairman Randy Daversa...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Puppy purchase goes wrong when chihuahua isn’t delivered

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A McKean Township resident recently was scammed while attempting to purchase a puppy. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the 59-year-old McKean man attempted to buy a puppy through Facebook on the “Chihuahua Puppies” page. The seller reportedly wanted $400 in Amazon gift cards as the form of payment. The victim bought […]
MCKEAN, PA

