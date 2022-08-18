ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

CBS LA

"The most ridiculously detailed" photo of the moon has arrived

A viral post has revealed an incredible new image of the moon – but it wasn't captured by NASA. "The most ridiculously detailed" image of Earth's lunar neighbor was a two-year project captured by two astrophotographers.The 174-megapixel image, which shows the moon's colors, craters and glowing aura in stunning detail, was first revealed on Reddit on Saturday. Through Reddit and Instagram, Andrew McCarthy, known for his breathtaking astrophotography skills, teamed up with planetary scientist and fellow photographer Connor Matherne, who has been acclaimed for his striking and vibrant photos of galaxies and nebulae. The two previously worked together to create an...
Variety

Twitter Lied About ‘Extreme, Egregious’ Security Lapses, According to Fired Exec

Senior Twitter executives deceived regulators — and the company’s own board — about lax security standards and its efforts to fight spam bots, according to an SEC complaint filed by the social network’s former head of security. Twitter fired Peiter “Mudge” Zatko in January 2022, just three months after he was hired in November as head of security. The exec claims his termination was in retaliation for his refusal to stay quiet about the company’s vulnerabilities. Last month, Zatko filed a complaint with the SEC accusing Twitter of misleading shareholders, alleging it failed to disclose “extreme, egregious deficiencies” in its security practices...
The Associated Press

Knightscope Robot Roadshow Coming to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced its Robot Roadshow - an engaging experiential event used to grab attention fast, forge direct connections with potential clients, and strike up conversations in a compelling fashion – will land at Burns Scalo Real Estate in Pittsburgh, PA, on 25 August 2022 from 12:00pm to 5:00pm ET. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005628/en/ Knightscope Robot Roadshow Coming to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (Photo: Business Wire)
