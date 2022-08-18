Read full article on original website
"The most ridiculously detailed" photo of the moon has arrived
A viral post has revealed an incredible new image of the moon – but it wasn't captured by NASA. "The most ridiculously detailed" image of Earth's lunar neighbor was a two-year project captured by two astrophotographers.The 174-megapixel image, which shows the moon's colors, craters and glowing aura in stunning detail, was first revealed on Reddit on Saturday. Through Reddit and Instagram, Andrew McCarthy, known for his breathtaking astrophotography skills, teamed up with planetary scientist and fellow photographer Connor Matherne, who has been acclaimed for his striking and vibrant photos of galaxies and nebulae. The two previously worked together to create an...
Twitter whistleblower has just handed Elon Musk major ammunition in his battle over bots — and his lawyers are already on the case
A former Twitter executive issued a damning report of the social media company, in a move that has perked the Tesla CEO's ears.
Twitter Lied About ‘Extreme, Egregious’ Security Lapses, According to Fired Exec
Senior Twitter executives deceived regulators — and the company’s own board — about lax security standards and its efforts to fight spam bots, according to an SEC complaint filed by the social network’s former head of security. Twitter fired Peiter “Mudge” Zatko in January 2022, just three months after he was hired in November as head of security. The exec claims his termination was in retaliation for his refusal to stay quiet about the company’s vulnerabilities. Last month, Zatko filed a complaint with the SEC accusing Twitter of misleading shareholders, alleging it failed to disclose “extreme, egregious deficiencies” in its security practices...
Knightscope Robot Roadshow Coming to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced its Robot Roadshow - an engaging experiential event used to grab attention fast, forge direct connections with potential clients, and strike up conversations in a compelling fashion – will land at Burns Scalo Real Estate in Pittsburgh, PA, on 25 August 2022 from 12:00pm to 5:00pm ET. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005628/en/ Knightscope Robot Roadshow Coming to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (Photo: Business Wire)
Business Insider
Twitter's former security chief says Jack Dorsey suffered a 'drastic loss of focus' in final year as CEO
Dorsey attended meetings "sporadically" and was "extremely disengaged" when he did, a complaint filed by whistleblower Peiter Zatko says.
buzzfeednews.com
"Sesame Street" Fans Expressed Outrage On Social Media After HBO Max Included Episodes Of The Series As Part Of Its Purge
B is for bye. And M is for mad. The decision by HBO Max to remove roughly 200 episodes of Sesame Street from its platform sparked outrage from many viewers on social media Friday as the series became the latest victim of the streaming platform's purge to make room for other content as it merges with Discovery+ by summer 2023.
