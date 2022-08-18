Read full article on original website
Friedman's
Friedman’s was opened with celiacs in mind, with the goal of creating an entirely GF menu. At any of their 6 NYC locations, you can get brunch favorites like pancakes, waffles, french toast and fried chicken, as well as sandwiches and dinner entrees made completely GF or the traditional way. The GF waffles here could take on their wheaty counterparts any day of the week, and the chicken comes out satisfyingly crispy. Leave some room for a side of mac and cheese as well. Most things with a ton of cheese sauce mixed in are a go, but that doesn't make us any less impressed by the rice-based version here.
Bird & Tie
Bird & Tie has one focus and one focus only: Nashville-style hot chicken. Deep-fried pieces covered in a cayenne-heavy dry rub or hot oil, it’s the kind of tear-inducing spicy chicken that only a handful of places in London serve. And the dishes you’ll find at this small spot directly opposite Clapham Common are worth breaking a sweat over. Come here for a casual, comfortable pit stop where you can eat messily and worry about wiping your hot oil-covered hands later.
Daleview Biscuits & Beer
NYC has unsurprisingly provided the gluten-free crowd with plenty of good GF pizza and pasta, lest any of us go without one of the city’s major forms of sustenance. This means that local chefs can move onto new, more specific challenges like gluten-free biscuit sandwiches. At Daleview Biscuits and Beer, the hot buttermilk biscuits reach optimum fluffiness and beautifully compliment their cheesy eggs and impressively crispy GF fried chicken. Go for the Cobb Biscuit with smashed avocado, or experiment with cheese and slaw combinations via the Build-Your-Own Biscuit sandwich option. Just be careful when choosing your beer—for the most part, the beer selection is not gluten-free.
Jollibee
This fast food Filipino fried chicken is taking over the world. And Jollibee’s mascot is way less scary than Ronald McDonald, which is a bonus. Their signature breaded chickenjoy’s secret marinade keeps the queues long, but it moves fast. Do not knock the combination of fried chicken, steamed rice, and gravy until you try it, and make sure you don’t forget a peach mango pie.
Kippered
Kippered is a downtown wine bar with a unique specialty: tinned fish. Lots of tinned fish in fact, with over 50 different cans on the menu. The tinned fish platters here are pretty fantastic—ask the passionate staff for suggestions and you’ll be digging into Spanish octopus in olive oil with a pile of crackers, olives, good butter, and hot sauce. But if you aren’t someone whose eyes light up at a freshly popped tin of sardines, you should head to this charming, dark wood-lined bar steps from Grand Central Market anyway. It’s run by the same people behind DTLA Cheese, which means you can go to town on sheep’s milk pecorino and aged gouda, which pair well with the nice selection of wines by the glass and draft beer (there’s even a soft-rind cheese from France that’s served with a glug of Champagne poured over the top). Drinking snacks don’t get much better than this.
Zaytinya
When José Andrés isn’t busy trying to save the world, he’s opening restaurants like this Eastern Mediterranean spot (from D.C.) in the Ritz-Carlton in Nomad. The spacious blue and white dining room makes you feel like you’re at a fancy seaside resort, and soon after you sit, someone will bring you puffy pita. You’ll find a bunch of interesting small plates on the menu, so bring a group and share some subtly rich bone marrow kibbeh, sautéed shrimp in creamy mustard sauce, and spiced ground lamb hummus with pickled vegetables. Tables for dinner are tough to get, so give your boss a heads up about your “chiropractor appointment” this week, and plan a leisurely lunch here.
Dhom
Really good barbecued meat on a stick is hard to beat. At Dhom, a Lao spot in the East Village, they’ve pretty much mastered the form. They have three types of skewers: duck heart, hanger steak, and chicken thigh, all marinated in a sweet-and-smoky sauce and served on little wooden sticks charred black from the fire. Get them with a side of sticky rice, served with a garlicky chili sauce that will make your lips buzz. Pad out your order with spring rolls and a crunchy coconut rice salad. The food here is snacky and designed for drinking, so avail yourself of their extensive list of beer, sake, and cocktails. We’re also super into their limeade. It tastes exactly like a melted popsicle.
Corks
Drinking wine and eating some pasta in the presence of your own company is one of life’s greatest pleasures. You don’t have to share your noodles with anyone, and can ponder all the ways you’ll furnish your imaginary villa in the countryside in peace. One great place for this carb-y solo date is Corks. The lowkey spot in the Richmond has shelves full of Italian wine, shareable appetizers like prosciutto with burrata and caprese salads, and house-made pasta, including an excellent fettuccine all’amatriciana. It has caramelized chunks of guanciale, slick red onions, bell peppers for added sweetness, and is topped with fresh parmesan. And even though that villa might very much be an unattainable dream, the amatriciana will always be here for you.
Barkada
Barkada means “friends,” but it’s nothing like Central Perk in here. This hangout in Edmonds replaces coffee and muffins with Red Horse beer and musubi. Watch the Seahawks game while you chase pork sisig down with San Miguel Negra. If you’re not feeling beer, go with their ube horchata spiked with rum. There’s no leather couch like in the sitcom, but the fire pit outside will keep you and your friends cozy.
Un Caffe Altamura
Un Caffe Altamura is a counter-service European spot that’s about as casual as someone’s living room. It’s versatile, since it’s open for breakfast and lunch service during the day and transitions to a wine bar in the evenings. There’s plenty of smaller bites on the menu and few dishes cost more than $20. From ham and cheese croissants to matcha pancakes with blueberry-basil creme fraiche, they serve exactly the kind of food you’d want after a morning stroll along the pier. If you’re looking to share something more substantial, they have a couple of seafood pastas and entrees like a piece of grilled salmon on brioche.
Ham & Cheese Deli
Stopping by Ham & Cheese Deli always puts us in a great mood. The outside is painted bright yellow and blue, arcade games like Pac-Man and Donkey Kong are inside, and rainbow and Pac-Man decals cover the walls. But the real day-maker at this lunch spot is their creatively named (and super flavorful) sandwiches. One we love is the Dropped A Banh On Mie loaded with smoked chicken, rich pâté, and spicy pickled carrots. It’s pressed until toasty and oozing with creamy lemon pepper mayo. Grab an Arnold Palmer or fresh orange juice to go with it, and feel better about taking on the rest of your day from one of the sidewalk tables.
Chicken & The Egg
You have to be brave to open a fried chicken sandwich spot these days, because there isn’t exactly a shortage of great ones that already exist. Not only that, but this place in the East Village is right next door to a KFC. But the gamble is paying off for the team behind Chicken & The Egg. They’re serving some of the better chicken sandwiches in the city.
Thyme & Tonic
Being the gluten-free one in your dinner group can sometimes feel like you’re asking to eat off a kids menu that doesn’t come with crayons or any other types of fun. At Thyme & Tonic, you can take an entire GF crew to an adult restaurant just for them, or at least make your gluten-tolerant friends feel like they’re the picky eaters. The menu is GF and mostly-vegan, with everything from kung pao cauliflower rice bowls to a daily brunch provided with assistance from the GF bakery next-door, Modern Bread and Bagel. They also have an extensive bar with great cocktails, and there's a lively scene both inside and out on their flower-powered outdoor dining area. We like to go full-veg and order the Old School Burger, a slightly sweet beet and black bean burger with non-dairy cheese on top, but they also have excellent signature fish tacos.
High Treason
High Treason is a moody, skylight-lit wine bar in the Richmond where we go to impress someone who still makes weekly trips to Amoeba Music, and grab an easy dinner without feeling any pressure to change out of sweats. Records are always playing, music-themed trivia nights happen monthly, and there’s a long menu of wine, sake, cocktails, and cider. And when you inevitably get hungry after dissecting one potentially flirty DM from your crush for an hour straight, there’s a Hawaiian menu by Unco Frank’s pop-up. Their crispy mochiko chicken, mini fried cod sandwiches, and fried rice with Portuguese sausage are just what you want to be snacking on while admiring High Treason’s vinyl collection with a glass of riesling in hand.
Dunsmoor
Dunsmoor, which serves old-timey Southern food and calls its menu a “Bill of Fare,” has a quaint vintage aesthetic to it that currently feels a little half-baked. Although the gigantic space is visually stunning—the high ceilings are grand, dark orange walls add some sultry warmth, and there’s a full wine bar in the back—the Glassell Park restaurant is slightly chaotic. Strangers sit elbow to elbow at claustrophobically packed communal tables. Servers disappear for 30 minutes at a time. And dishes cooked over wood fire range from “pretty good” (like mushroom-stuffed trout with a side of sliced heirloom tomatoes) to “definitely burnt” (as with the near-blackened sour milk cornbread.) There’s also an ongoing discussion happening surrounding gentrification and the restaurant’s context within the neighborhood. We’ll keep an eye on it and report back.
Juana Tamale
Juana Tamale is a true test of strategy, as this East Passyunk taqueria is only open on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Not only that, but the BYOB serves the best birria tacos in town. So when you plan a trip, you’ll be fighting two battles: plotting to secure your order before everything sells out, and getting a spot at one of the few tables in the dining room. And if you're doing takeout, there's the added challenge of resisting the urge to rip open the bag before walking out the front door.
Honeyhole Sandwiches
You might think that Honeyhole is a tropical-themed bar based on the red lighting and piranha dangling from the ceiling. But it’s actually a restaurant that specializes in tasty baguette sandwiches with combinations like turkey, dill havarti, and ranch or tri-tip with horseradish mayo and cheddar dipped in au jus. If you want to have a night out and eat a club at the same time, this is the place—just don't forget a side of their excellent french fries.
Voodoo Vin
Voodoo Vin is a Virgil Village wine bar with an impressive collection of 400 bottles, but its small plates menu slightly upstages the generous pours. Sipping wine in this candlelit space feels like you’re in a barebones Parisian café with only a few posters on the walls, two communal tables, and a few chairs scattered on the sidewalk. It’s an intimate gathering spot that doesn’t take reservations, so walk in with three friends who actually know what “full-bodied” means and sample several of the simple, quickly assembled dishes that just work. Think a great beef tartare on bread with Caesar cream, a bowl of spicy ‘nduja bolognese, and a plate of the kitchen’s homemade mortadella with pickled sweet chilis for an extra kick.
Daichan
Daichan is a strip mall spot on Ventura that specializes in Japanese comfort food. There’s spicy curry udon, Japanese-style fried chicken, cold soba, and gigantic tempura rice bowls. The main draw at this family-run cafe, though, is the “original poki bowl”. Decades before chopped raw fish in plastic bowls became part of the LA food pyramid, Daichan was cranking out giant portions of fresh fish on top of rice and lettuce. It's also one of the most popular lunch spots in the neighborhood, and wait times generally run about a half hour.
Péché
Head to Péché in the warehouse district when you need an escape from the busyness of downtown Austin. Grab a cocktail or some absinthe—they have one of the biggest selections in town—then saunter over to a dark corner of the always-full dining room and order some classic French comfort foods. They’re also one of our favorite spots in town for Happy Hour, with plenty of cocktails and menu items discounted heavily for a few hours every night, and all day Sunday and Monday.
