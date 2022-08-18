Being the gluten-free one in your dinner group can sometimes feel like you’re asking to eat off a kids menu that doesn’t come with crayons or any other types of fun. At Thyme & Tonic, you can take an entire GF crew to an adult restaurant just for them, or at least make your gluten-tolerant friends feel like they’re the picky eaters. The menu is GF and mostly-vegan, with everything from kung pao cauliflower rice bowls to a daily brunch provided with assistance from the GF bakery next-door, Modern Bread and Bagel. They also have an extensive bar with great cocktails, and there's a lively scene both inside and out on their flower-powered outdoor dining area. We like to go full-veg and order the Old School Burger, a slightly sweet beet and black bean burger with non-dairy cheese on top, but they also have excellent signature fish tacos.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO