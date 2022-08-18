ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Study: Kentucky ranks among worst states to live in

A recent study ranked all 50 states from best to worst to live in for 2022, and Kentucky was among the 10 worst in the country. WalletHub compared the 50 states based on 52 key indicators of livability. These included categories like affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life, and safety.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
WKRC

Wisconsin boy advances to the top 25 in USA Mullet Championship

MENOMONIE, Wis. (KMSP/CBS NEWSPATH) - With his Minnesota Wild t-shirt, it's easy to see Emmitt Bailey is wild about hockey. But from his luscious locks, it's also clear Emmitt is a fan of hockey hair. "I think it's cool. I really do. Some of the coolest people in the world,...
MENOMONIE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy