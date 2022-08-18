Read full article on original website
WKRC
Mt. Healthy murder-suicide highlights need for danger risk assessments
MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WKRC)- Mt. Healthy Police responded to an apartment on Lakenoll Dr. just before noon Sunday. A mother said she was trying to get her six-year-old daughter back from her father. Police tried to get a response from the father, 40-year-old Eric Johnson, but say they heard gunshots...
WKRC
Task Force Tribute in Ohio on national tour, finding new ways to honor service members
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) — Project Relo visited the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on Monday. It’s the second stop on the organization's 7,000 mile task force tribute journey across the United States to honor service members who have lost their lives since 9/11. Project Relo is...
WKRC
Study: Kentucky ranks among worst states to live in
A recent study ranked all 50 states from best to worst to live in for 2022, and Kentucky was among the 10 worst in the country. WalletHub compared the 50 states based on 52 key indicators of livability. These included categories like affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life, and safety.
WKRC
Ford faces $1.7 billion verdict over fatal F-250 pickup truck crash
WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) - Ford Motor Co. says it plans to appeal a $1.7 billion verdict against the automaker after a pickup truck crash that claimed the lives of a Georgia couple, a company representative said Sunday. Jurors in Gwinnett County, just northeast of Atlanta, returned the verdict late last...
WKRC
Wisconsin boy advances to the top 25 in USA Mullet Championship
MENOMONIE, Wis. (KMSP/CBS NEWSPATH) - With his Minnesota Wild t-shirt, it's easy to see Emmitt Bailey is wild about hockey. But from his luscious locks, it's also clear Emmitt is a fan of hockey hair. "I think it's cool. I really do. Some of the coolest people in the world,...
