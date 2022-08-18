ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

UC welcomes record number of students, special class of CPS scholars

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati is welcoming back a record number of students for the 2022-2023 school year. Enrollment topped 48,000 for the first time, and the final study body numbers are still being tallied and are expected in September. Vice provost for enrollment Jack Miner says excitement...
WKRC

Kindergarten Kickstart pilot forms well-balanced classrooms at Fairwood Elementary

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - As kids head back to school, leaders from a local school district are thinking outside the box to form well-balanced classrooms. Four classrooms make up the Kindergarten team at Fairwood Elementary School. The students that make up each classroom are specifically placed there. “In no better...
WKRC

Woman accused of stabbing man in his sleep

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman is accused of attacking a man with a knife in his sleep. The alleged attack happened in August at an apartment on Harper Point Drive near the intersection of East Kemper and Montgomery Road. Katherine Bucklin reportedly stabbed a man in the arm while...
WKRC

Annual 'Honor Ride' in Harrison honors men and women who serve

HARRISON, Ohio (WKRC) - A special event in Harrison recognized the men and women who have served, or are serving, in our armed forces. Easterseals Redwood hosted an Honor Ride at Miami Whitewater Park in Harrison Saturday morning. More than 250 riders participated in the second annual bike ride. Participants...
WKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: Paige wants to be the apple of your eye!

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - No one loves attention and petting more than Paige!. She is very sweet, affectionate, and absolutely loves cheese. Paige does need to be the only animal in the home, but she would make a great dog for a family. For more information, or to fill out an...
WKRC

1 injured in Corryville shooting

CORRYVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was shot in Corryville Sunday. Police say they arrived at a Walgreens parking lot where they found a man who was shot. The man was taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man charged with punching, choking pregnant woman

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man is facing charges after, police say, he assaulted a pregnant woman. Officers were called to the scene at a residence on East State Road near Dowling Street on July 3. Adam Tinker and the victim, who are apparently both homeless, were staying there for...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Hotel Covington sets opening for $22.5M expansion

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The developer converting the former Covington YMCA building into a $22.5 million extension of Hotel Covington expects to welcome guests before the end of the year. The Salyers Group and vR Group on Oct. 22 will host their first event in the ballroom of what...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Teen dies in Clermont County crash

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A teenager is dead after a crash in Clermont County Saturday night. Police were called to the scene on Bethel-New Richmond Road in Monroe Township around 10 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed Noah Walton, 19, traveled off the side of the road while going around a...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Man in Blue Ash accidentally shoots himself in the leg

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) - A man is recovering after accidentally shooting himself at a busy intersection. Blue Ash Police were called to Kenwood at Conrell Road just after noon Monday. Officers say the man had shot himself in the leg. The driver of the vehicle took him to the...
BLUE ASH, OH
WKRC

Pedestrian fatally hit in Liberty Township after domestic altercation

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKRC) - A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle on a highway in Liberty Township Sunday. The crash happened on SR 129 near the Cincinnati-Dayton Road exit around 5:30 a.m. Police say 38-year-old Ronald Winans, Jr. was a passenger in a vehicle traveling...
WKRC

Local skyscraper sold to New York City buyer

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - One of downtown Cincinnati's iconic buildings has a new owner. The Business Courier reports the Carew Tower has been sold. Property records say it went for $18 million dollars. The new owner is listed as a firm with an address in New York City. The former owners...
CINCINNATI, OH

