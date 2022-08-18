Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
WKRC
UC welcomes record number of students, special class of CPS scholars
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati is welcoming back a record number of students for the 2022-2023 school year. Enrollment topped 48,000 for the first time, and the final study body numbers are still being tallied and are expected in September. Vice provost for enrollment Jack Miner says excitement...
WKRC
Kindergarten Kickstart pilot forms well-balanced classrooms at Fairwood Elementary
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - As kids head back to school, leaders from a local school district are thinking outside the box to form well-balanced classrooms. Four classrooms make up the Kindergarten team at Fairwood Elementary School. The students that make up each classroom are specifically placed there. “In no better...
WKRC
Task Force Tribute in Ohio on national tour, finding new ways to honor service members
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) — Project Relo visited the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on Monday. It’s the second stop on the organization's 7,000 mile task force tribute journey across the United States to honor service members who have lost their lives since 9/11. Project Relo is...
WKRC
Woman accused of stabbing man in his sleep
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman is accused of attacking a man with a knife in his sleep. The alleged attack happened in August at an apartment on Harper Point Drive near the intersection of East Kemper and Montgomery Road. Katherine Bucklin reportedly stabbed a man in the arm while...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRC
Annual 'Honor Ride' in Harrison honors men and women who serve
HARRISON, Ohio (WKRC) - A special event in Harrison recognized the men and women who have served, or are serving, in our armed forces. Easterseals Redwood hosted an Honor Ride at Miami Whitewater Park in Harrison Saturday morning. More than 250 riders participated in the second annual bike ride. Participants...
WKRC
Police search for endangered missing person with dementia near Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are searching for a missing man near Wilmington. The Galion Police Department called for the statewide search. Authorities say Herbert Bucher, 79, was last seen near Wilmington, Ohio. He is a white male with gray hair and brown eyes. A vehicle involved is a tan...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Paige wants to be the apple of your eye!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - No one loves attention and petting more than Paige!. She is very sweet, affectionate, and absolutely loves cheese. Paige does need to be the only animal in the home, but she would make a great dog for a family. For more information, or to fill out an...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Bebop will be your best friend (especially if you have cheese)!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bebop is a very friendly dog and loves making friend, but he will love you even more if you give him his favorite treat: cheese. He came to the shelter after someone found him in their yard. That person says he was a very polite house guest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRC
Community rallies around family of mother, singer, coffee shop worker hit while bicycling
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - Police are searching for the person responsible for hitting and killing a beloved mother, singer, and barista. Gloria San Miguel, 32, made a mark on those around her. "Outside of the fact she was one of the most amazing singers who had an incredible voice coming...
WKRC
Students, faculty, staff reflect on former Lakota East high school student killed in crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A student and football player from the Tri-State is among three killed in a horrific crash on an Indiana road. All the students involved were from Indiana State University. Caleb VanHooser, 19, was a graduate of Lakota East High School, where he played football. Authorities...
WKRC
1 injured in Corryville shooting
CORRYVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was shot in Corryville Sunday. Police say they arrived at a Walgreens parking lot where they found a man who was shot. The man was taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries.
WKRC
Man charged with punching, choking pregnant woman
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man is facing charges after, police say, he assaulted a pregnant woman. Officers were called to the scene at a residence on East State Road near Dowling Street on July 3. Adam Tinker and the victim, who are apparently both homeless, were staying there for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKRC
Hotel Covington sets opening for $22.5M expansion
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The developer converting the former Covington YMCA building into a $22.5 million extension of Hotel Covington expects to welcome guests before the end of the year. The Salyers Group and vR Group on Oct. 22 will host their first event in the ballroom of what...
WKRC
Teen dies in Clermont County crash
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A teenager is dead after a crash in Clermont County Saturday night. Police were called to the scene on Bethel-New Richmond Road in Monroe Township around 10 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed Noah Walton, 19, traveled off the side of the road while going around a...
WKRC
Man in Blue Ash accidentally shoots himself in the leg
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) - A man is recovering after accidentally shooting himself at a busy intersection. Blue Ash Police were called to Kenwood at Conrell Road just after noon Monday. Officers say the man had shot himself in the leg. The driver of the vehicle took him to the...
WKRC
Award-winning Westwood winery closes its doors for good after 26 years
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A local, award-winning winery closes for the last time after more than 25 years. Henke Winery in Westwood has been on Harrison Avenue for more than 20 years. In that time, Joe Henke has made a lot of friends and brought a sense of community to the corner where his winery is.
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Emmet and Maggie would love a home together, and Summer wants to come too!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Emmet and Maggie want to stay together when they find their forever home, and Summer would be a great addition, too!. They are both very sweet eight-year-old Beagles that grew up together, but are not from the same litter. The two dogs still love each other very...
WKRC
Pedestrian fatally hit in Liberty Township after domestic altercation
LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKRC) - A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle on a highway in Liberty Township Sunday. The crash happened on SR 129 near the Cincinnati-Dayton Road exit around 5:30 a.m. Police say 38-year-old Ronald Winans, Jr. was a passenger in a vehicle traveling...
WKRC
Local skyscraper sold to New York City buyer
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - One of downtown Cincinnati's iconic buildings has a new owner. The Business Courier reports the Carew Tower has been sold. Property records say it went for $18 million dollars. The new owner is listed as a firm with an address in New York City. The former owners...
WKRC
Driver of SUV killed in head-on crash with car hauler in Butler County
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was killed in a head-on crash in Butler County on Monday afternoon. An SUV collided with a hauler carrying eight cars about 12:30 p.m. on Hamilton Eaton Road between Wayne Milford and Eaton roads, according to the Butler County Sheriffs Department. The driver...
Comments / 0