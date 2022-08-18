ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Elle Del Valle
4d ago

Sadly, tenant-to-tenant beefs & harassment is more common than you think. The apartment management or landlord has an obligation to file police incident reports, arrests & restraining orders in the harassing tenant's file and is obligated to take action against that tenant if the offensive behavior persists including eviction. The victimized tenant can also sue the harassing tenant & apartment management or landlord for creating and permitting a hostile living environment. You have tenant's rights so exercise them to reclaim & restore a hospitable living environment for yourself & your family. 👍😊

Raquel H.
4d ago

They need to sue the apartment building owners and managers for no acting. That area is pretty racist, so I believe the authorities allowed it to continue.

NBC New York

After Fight With Bronx Worker, Armed Man Rips Bodega Door Off Hinges

The front door of a Bronx bodega was torn off its hinges by a man police say threatened to hurt the man working inside. Police said the unidentified man entered the bodega on East 179th Street in Claremont Village around 11:30 p.m. Friday and got into a verbal argument with the 31-year-old worker.
BRONX, NY
Daily News

VIDEO: Boy, 14, wounded in drive-by shooting while waiting for Queens bus

A 14-year-old boy was shot and wounded in a drive-by while waiting for a Queens bus, startling video released by the NYPD Sunday shows. The teen was standing at a bus stop on Beach 31st St. near Seagirt Blvd. in Far Rockaway when a white Toyota Camry pulled up at about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and someone opened fire from a car window, police said. The boy was struck in the ankle. The driver sped ...
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Fatally shot Brooklyn woman recently reported assaults from ex-boyfriend, cousin, stranger

A 42-year-old woman shot to death in the lobby of her Brooklyn apartment building early Monday had recently reported separate assaults from an ex-boyfriend, her cousin and a stranger, police said. Police raced to the building on Rockaway Parkway near Winthrop St. in East Flatbush after someone reported hearing gunfire at 1:17 a.m. Cops found the victim shot six times in her body in the lobby. ...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Police: Man, woman rob Bronx Family Dollar, employee put in chokehold

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for a man and a woman they said were caught on video stealing from a Family Dollar in the Bronx and attacking an employee who tried to stop them.It happened on Aug. 14 at the Family Dollar on Webster Avenue in the Claremont section.Police said a 23-year-old woman who worked at the store confronted the suspects when they tried to leave without paying.Video showed the worker tried to grab a cart from the female suspect, who attacked the worker and placed her in a chokehold. It went on to show an ensuing struggle between...
BRONX, NY
News 12

Police: Body of man pulled from waters of Long Beach

The Homicide Squad and Long Beach Police are investigating after a man was pulled from the water Saturday. Police say someone was walking by when they saw a man in Reynolds Channel around 1 p.m. First responders arrived and brought the victim to shore. He was later pronounced dead at...
LONG BEACH, NY
Jeffery Mac

Brooklyn Man Killed Over Electric Scooter

(Lloyd Mitchell/New York Times) Brooklyn resident Ginder Rodas Perez has been stuck trying to process the senseless death of his brother. “My brother is 31 years, don’t have kids. Don’t have tattoos. Is only working in the morning to bring money to my father and my mom,” said Ginder.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Teens thrown down stairs, beaten, slashed, robbed in Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for five people in connection to the brutal robbery of two teenagers in the Bronx. Investigators said two 16-year-old boys were thrown down a flight of stairs before being beaten, slashed and robbed of their cellphones and cash. It happened at around 5:30 a.m. Saturday inside a building on East 171st Street near College Avenue in the Claremont Section. The teens were treated at Montefiore Medical Center and are expected to be OK. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
HipHopDX.com

Biggie's Daughter Posts $1M Bond For Boyfriend Following Hit-&-Run Arrest

Queens, NY – The daughter of the late Notorious B.I.G. reportedly shelled out $1 million bond for her boyfriend after he was involved in a hit-and-run earlier this month. According to the New York Post, T’yanna Wallace put up the money for longtime partner Tyshawn Baldwin after he was arrested for an accident that injured three people, including a mother and her toddler.

