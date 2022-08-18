Sadly, tenant-to-tenant beefs & harassment is more common than you think. The apartment management or landlord has an obligation to file police incident reports, arrests & restraining orders in the harassing tenant's file and is obligated to take action against that tenant if the offensive behavior persists including eviction. The victimized tenant can also sue the harassing tenant & apartment management or landlord for creating and permitting a hostile living environment. You have tenant's rights so exercise them to reclaim & restore a hospitable living environment for yourself & your family. 👍😊
They need to sue the apartment building owners and managers for no acting. That area is pretty racist, so I believe the authorities allowed it to continue.
Comments / 7