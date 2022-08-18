ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

'Humbling, Liberating': Brooklyn Man Claims $10M Lottery Prize

A New York man is celebrating after he claimed a $10 million scratch-off lottery prize. Wayne Murray, of Brooklyn, claimed a top prize from New York Lottery's $10,000,000 Black Titanium game, the lottery announced on Monday, Aug. 22. “It feels very humbling and liberating,” he told NY Lottery after claiming...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Business
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
Brooklyn, NY
Society
essexnewsdaily.com

9-year-old West Orange girl is crowned Little Miss New Jersey

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Gianna Detmar, a 9-year-old West Orange resident, was crowned Little Miss New Jersey–East Coast USA in May. She went on to compete and title at the East Coast USA Pageant’s national finals last month. There she was titled Miss Congenial, Best Smile and People’s Choice Queen. For each pageant she has competed in, she has won — a crown, a sash, wall plaques and cash prizes to help cover entry fees.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Eater

Why Does Eric Adams Keep Dining at Osteria La Baia?

Midtown Italian restaurant Osteria La Baia — one of mayor Eric Adams’s regular nighttime haunts — is run by twin brothers Robert and Zhan Petrosyants, who have a checkered history of felony convictions, unpaid tax bills, and other legal issues, according to the New York Times. So why does Adams keep patronizing the restaurant? Times reporters staked out the restaurant and watched as the mayor visited the restaurant at least 14 times in June alone, heightening the restaurant’s profile as one of the mayor’s go-to dinner spots in town. It’s also unclear if the mayor pays his check at La Baia, which may put him on murky ethical ground. Times reporters never saw Adams pay for his meals, but a spokesperson for the mayor says he pays his bill monthly. The spokesperson didn’t provide receipts, nor did the restaurant.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eyesight#A New Journey#Blindness#Racism#Africans#Hibiscus
thisis50.com

Meet Ki BandZ – A Rising Star Out Of New York

We recently had a chance to have a 1 on 1 with Ki BandZ coming out of the great state of New York. Most recently Ki has been putting out fire visual after visual for his singles and has been gaining momentum for about a year now. Why the name...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
foodieflashpacker.com

5 Best NYC Ice Cream Shops | The Best Ice Cream In New York City

When most people think of eating in New York City, they think of starting their morning with a bagel or chowing down a slice of pizza, but what if I told you that the city that never sleeps is filled with phenomenal ice cream shops? I deem this to be true, and I’ve had a lot of ice cream throughout my lifetime.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsideHook

Celebrity-Backed Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens Its First NYC Location

In 2017, Dave’s Hot Chicken was open less than a week before lines were around the block. A sparkling writeup in Eater’s LA edition that year turned the late night chicken spot into a must-try food haven. As the story famously goes, the founders–Arman Oganesyan, Tommy and Gary Rubenyan, and chef Dave Kopushyan–together had $900 they used to buy a fryer; the Rubenyans’ mother encouraged them to start their business the next day. Dave’s Hot Chicken set up in the parking lot near where the Rubenyans’ parents had a flower shop in a Los Angeles’s Thai Town neighborhood.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy