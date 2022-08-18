ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
nationalinterest.org

China Says U.S. Arm Supplies to Ukraine Intended to ‘Crush’ Russia

“Non-intervention in [other countries’] internal affairs is the most fundamental principle of maintaining peace and stability in our world,” the Chinese ambassador said. Chinese ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui declared on Tuesday that the United States bore the primary responsibility for the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, insisting that U.S. policymakers had sought to expand NATO eastward with the explicit purpose of provoking a conflict with Russia in order to defeat it.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Nuclear Reactor#Bbc News Un#Turkish#Russians#Crimean Peninsula#Sevastopol#Ukraini
Daily Mail

Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip

Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
FOREIGN POLICY
Business Insider

Russian intelligence knew that Ukrainians would not welcome Russia, but still told the Kremlin they would, report says

Russian officials had intelligence that Ukrainians would not welcome invasion by Russia, but intelligence officials still told the Kremlin that they would, The Washington Post reported. Polls conducted for Russia's security service, the FSB, before the February 24 invasion showed that Ukrainians would oppose a Russia invasion and that a...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Russia deploys three MiG-31 fighter jets armed with nuclear-capable hypersonic missiles on 'high alert' to its European enclave of Kaliningrad in fresh threat to NATO

Russia has deployed three new fighters armed with nuclear-capable missiles to its European enclave in a fresh threat to NATO. The MiG-31 jets landed at Chkalovsk airbase in Kaliningrad - which borders NATO members Poland and Lithuania - on Thursday, Moscow's defence ministry said. The jets are specially modified MiG-31K...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy