Nuclear war between the U.S. and Russia would kill more than 5 billion people – just from starvation, study finds
The toll of nuclear war would be instantly catastrophic for those who are within the immediate path of the weapons. But a new study shows just how deadly the scope of such a war would be. A nuclear blast would cause worldwide famine, according to the study, published in Nature...
U.S. Uncovered Putin's Secret Plans for Ukraine War: Report
President Joe Biden was first briefed on a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine last fall, according to a new report.
China Says U.S. Arm Supplies to Ukraine Intended to ‘Crush’ Russia
“Non-intervention in [other countries’] internal affairs is the most fundamental principle of maintaining peace and stability in our world,” the Chinese ambassador said. Chinese ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui declared on Tuesday that the United States bore the primary responsibility for the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, insisting that U.S. policymakers had sought to expand NATO eastward with the explicit purpose of provoking a conflict with Russia in order to defeat it.
NATO chief warns Putin 'the whole alliance will react' if he invades a NATO nation and says Ukraine war 'is the most dangerous situation in Europe since WW2'
The war in Ukraine is the most dangerous moment for Europe since World War Two, and Russia must not be allowed to win, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday. To prevent Moscow from succeeding, NATO and its member countries may have to continue to support Ukraine with arms and...
If Biden Wants to Talk Nuclear Weapons, China Says U.S. Needs Less of Them
A U.S. official argued China had a "responsibility" to discuss arms control; a Chinese official called it an attempt to "deflect blame and distract attention."
U.S. Air Division Deploying Soldiers as Kremlin Says Russia, NATO at War
The first deputy chief of the Russian presidential staff said the West was conducting a "hot military operation" against Russia in Ukraine.
A former federal prosecutor says Donald Trump may have committed 'treason' by launching 'an armed attack on the Capitol'
Ex-prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said that Trump's action on Jan. 6 last year forced Congress to 'stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power.'
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip
Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
Russian paratrooper says it was weeks before he realized that Russia hadn't been attacked and that he had actually invaded Ukraine
A former Russian paratrooper said he didn't understand why his unit invaded Ukraine. Pavel Filatyev told the Guardian that it took him weeks to realize Russia wasn't under attack. The Kremlin peddled a propaganda narrative that it started the Ukraine war to defend itself. A former Russian soldier who invaded...
Russian intelligence knew that Ukrainians would not welcome Russia, but still told the Kremlin they would, report says
Russian officials had intelligence that Ukrainians would not welcome invasion by Russia, but intelligence officials still told the Kremlin that they would, The Washington Post reported. Polls conducted for Russia's security service, the FSB, before the February 24 invasion showed that Ukrainians would oppose a Russia invasion and that a...
Russia 'Humiliated' by Ukraine, U.S. HIMARS Around Kherson: U.K. Author
Louise Mensch, a former Conservative member of Britain's parliament, described it as "the greatest tactical success in modern military history."
Russia Names Three Countries in Nuclear Danger Over Shelling of Plant
The UN's nuclear watchdog has called for an immediate end to military action near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, warning of the "very real risk of a nuclear disaster."
Ukraine Needs F-16s 'Now'—Putin 'Exhausted' But Clock Ticking: ex-President
Petro Poroshenko told Newsweek Kyiv needs "game changer" fighter jets to retake Russian-occupied territory.
Vladimir Putin's Rumored Girlfriend Slapped With US Sanctions Linked To Russia's Ukraine Invasion
The U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned Russian President Vladimir Putin's rumored girlfriend, Alina Maratovna Kabaeva, in Tuesday's latest round of sanctions. The sanctions are a part of a series of measures targeting Kremlin elites in the Biden administration's latest attempt to punish Moscow for its ongoing war in Ukraine. Kabaeva, who...
Russia deploys three MiG-31 fighter jets armed with nuclear-capable hypersonic missiles on 'high alert' to its European enclave of Kaliningrad in fresh threat to NATO
Russia has deployed three new fighters armed with nuclear-capable missiles to its European enclave in a fresh threat to NATO. The MiG-31 jets landed at Chkalovsk airbase in Kaliningrad - which borders NATO members Poland and Lithuania - on Thursday, Moscow's defence ministry said. The jets are specially modified MiG-31K...
Ukraine under pressure in east as NATO chief says Russia must not win
KYIV, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Ukraine said on Thursday it had been forced to cede some territory in the east of the country in the face of a Russian offensive, and the head of the NATO military alliance said Moscow must not be allowed to win the war.
Macron calls Putin over fears Russia is weaponising captured nuclear plant
Putin agrees to allow inspectors to travel to Zaporizhzhia plant, French president says, amid fears of radioactive accident if it is taken off grid
Ex-Russian MP claims Russian partisans responsible for Moscow car bomb
A former member of Russia’s Duma who was expelled for anti-Kremlin activities has claimed that Russian partisans were allegedly behind a car bomb which blew up the daughter of one of Vladimir Putin’s close political allies on the outskirts of Moscow. Speaking in Kyiv, where he is based,...
