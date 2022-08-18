Read full article on original website
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in California
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los Angeles
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It's Not Who You Think)
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your date
LA And OC Will Feel Significant Temperature Increases From Climate Change
California is one of four states expected to see the largest increase in hot days. The other three are Texas, Arizona and Florida.
Canyon News
Calls To Suspend Outdoor Watering To Fix Waterline Pipe In September
WEST HOLLYWOOD/BEVERLY HILLS—The city is spreading the word that the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD) is calling on more than 4 million people in the region to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days from Tuesday, September 6 through Tuesday, September 20 as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs, which will impact Beverly Hills Water customers.
Water main break drenches residential street in Encino
An intersection in a residential neighborhood in Encino was blocked by fire crews Monday afternoon after a broken water main flooded the roadway. The break happened around 3:10 p.m. on the 5300 block of Andasol Avenue, according to Bryan Humphrey, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department. Video from Sky5 showed an LAFD fire […]
Government Technology
Palmdale Water District Takes the Paper out of Field Maintenance
The Palmdale Water District (PWD) is a retail water provider serving the city of Palmdale and other areas in northern Los Angeles County. The district deployed a mobile GIS application to replace paper notes used by maintenance crews. Impact. The new technology modernized a cumbersome and error-prone process where maintenance...
SoCal to see hot temps in some parts Tuesday, slight chance of thunderstorms in mountains, deserts
Southern California on Tuesday will see temperatures range from warm to hot as a chance of thunderstorms continues in the mountains and deserts.
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First Dates
Imagine it’s a beautiful afternoon and you and your date are seated at one of the tables on Parker’s Lighthouse Restaurant patio in Long Beach. You notice that the restaurant staff is courteous and kind, and they greet every customer that enters with a warm smile.
To Shower or Not To Shower in California, That is The Question
Shakespeare most famous play, Hamlet, has the famous line, “To be, or not to be, that is the question.” Hamlet cannot decide what is better, ending all the sufferings of life by death, or bearing the mental burdens silently. In California, one of the hottest states in the USA where drought is a serious problem, Hamlet's soliloquy should begin with the line,"To shower, or not to shower, that is the question".
NBC San Diego
What's in Your Drinking Water? If You Live in One of These States, It Might Soon Be Recycled Sewage
The idea of drinking water that was recently sewage swirling down your toilet bowl, shower drain, or kitchen sink may sound pretty icky. But experts say it's actually nothing to be squeamish about — and it might be coming to your state and city soon. It's a water recycling...
PLANetizen
Inland Port Planned for Mojave Desert
According to an article by Jack Rogers in Globe St., “Kern County has approved the establishment of California’s first inland port in the middle of the Mojave Desert, a 410-acre container hub that will receive cargo by rail from congested ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach.”. The...
nypressnews.com
Vandals destroy several headstones at historic Long Beach cemetery
Julie Bartolotto was greeted with toppled headstones, smashed memorials and defaced photos when she walked around Long Beach’s historic Sunnyside Cemetery on Saturday. Rina Nakano reports.
monrovianow.com
West Nile Mosquitoes in Monrovia; Multiple Houses on Single-Family Lots; Book Locker; Etc.
In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:. ~ Mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus have been discovered in Monrovia by the San Gabriel Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District. Empty stagnant water weekly, toss unused containers (which can collect water), and use mosquito repellent containing oil of lemon, eucalyptus (or PMD), picaridin, IR3535, or DEET.
California Retail Store Bans Masks
Anyone wearing a mask has to set up an appointment to shop.
CBS News
Mosquito prevention: how to avoid getting bit by a mosquito
Los Angeles is one of the country's highest ranked cities with the most mosquitos. CBSLA Anchors Rachel Kim and Nichelle Medina talked to mosquito expert Ben Hottel.
This Popular Burger Chain's Secret Menu Items For Dogs
Looking for something your pup will love? In-N-Out has a paw-some menu just for the canine crowd. This Is How You Get A Pet-Friendly In-N-Out Burger / image: Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - Like humans, dogs love burgers. However, they shouldn't be eating all the extra toppings that come with them.
‘Dangerous days’: These will be the hottest California counties in 2053, study finds
California, along with Arizona, Florida and Texas, make up a new list of the top 20 counties projected to see the most days per year with temperatures above 100° F, according to a new study.
Fast-moving brush fire burns in Azusa; threatens several structures, officials say
A fast-moving brush fire in Azusa that erupted Friday afternoon quickly grew to nine acres, sending smoke billowing over the area and threatening several structures, officials say.
theeastsiderla.com
East Hollywood family comes to the rescue of an urban hawk
East Hollywood -- As he was walking his daughter Clara to school in mid-June, Asa Shumskas noticed a pile of feathers on the sidewalk near a chain link fence overlooking the 101 Freeway. Walking closer, he discovered a red-tailed hawk, alert but not moving. Knowing something was wrong – he...
theavtimes.com
Free dumping day on Oct. 8
LANCASTER – Waste Management in partnership with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will host a free dumping day for residents of unincorporated Los Angeles County communities in the Antelope Valley. Residents will be able to dump one ton of trash – including appliances and furniture — per household...
Antelope Valley Press
City OKs permit for cannabis facility
LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission approved a Conditional Use Permit to allow for the operation of a cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facility and construction of a 22,843 square-foot building on vacant property between Forbes Street and Sierra Highway, south of Enterprise Parkway. The project site is 1.06 acres...
Pasadena's South Arroyo Neighborhood
South Arroyo Pasadena Residence Catching Sunlight Through the Leaves of a California OakDavid Clark. Nestled between South Pasadena, Eagle Rock and Highland Park resides the 91105 zip code of “The South Arroyo.” This 3.7 square mile area contains approximately 6,543 homes, 13,544 people, and some of the quietest park-like streets in California. Let me introduce you to the homes, estates, shops, trails, and real estate market of Pasadena’s 91105 South Arroyo.
