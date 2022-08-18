ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Canyon News

Calls To Suspend Outdoor Watering To Fix Waterline Pipe In September

WEST HOLLYWOOD/BEVERLY HILLS—The city is spreading the word that the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD) is calling on more than 4 million people in the region to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days from Tuesday, September 6 through Tuesday, September 20 as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs, which will impact Beverly Hills Water customers.
KTLA

Water main break drenches residential street in Encino

An intersection in a residential neighborhood in Encino was blocked by fire crews Monday afternoon after a broken water main flooded the roadway. The break happened around 3:10 p.m. on the 5300 block of Andasol Avenue, according to Bryan Humphrey, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department. Video from Sky5 showed an LAFD fire […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Government Technology

Palmdale Water District Takes the Paper out of Field Maintenance

The Palmdale Water District (PWD) is a retail water provider serving the city of Palmdale and other areas in northern Los Angeles County. The district deployed a mobile GIS application to replace paper notes used by maintenance crews. Impact. The new technology modernized a cumbersome and error-prone process where maintenance...
PALMDALE, CA
Amancay Tapia

To Shower or Not To Shower in California, That is The Question

Shakespeare most famous play, Hamlet, has the famous line, “To be, or not to be, that is the question.” Hamlet cannot decide what is better, ending all the sufferings of life by death, or bearing the mental burdens silently. In California, one of the hottest states in the USA where drought is a serious problem, Hamlet's soliloquy should begin with the line,"To shower, or not to shower, that is the question".
CALIFORNIA STATE
PLANetizen

Inland Port Planned for Mojave Desert

According to an article by Jack Rogers in Globe St., “Kern County has approved the establishment of California’s first inland port in the middle of the Mojave Desert, a 410-acre container hub that will receive cargo by rail from congested ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach.”. The...
KERN COUNTY, CA
monrovianow.com

West Nile Mosquitoes in Monrovia; Multiple Houses on Single-Family Lots; Book Locker; Etc.

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:. ~ Mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus have been discovered in Monrovia by the San Gabriel Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District. Empty stagnant water weekly, toss unused containers (which can collect water), and use mosquito repellent containing oil of lemon, eucalyptus (or PMD), picaridin, IR3535, or DEET.
MONROVIA, CA
theeastsiderla.com

East Hollywood family comes to the rescue of an urban hawk

East Hollywood -- As he was walking his daughter Clara to school in mid-June, Asa Shumskas noticed a pile of feathers on the sidewalk near a chain link fence overlooking the 101 Freeway. Walking closer, he discovered a red-tailed hawk, alert but not moving. Knowing something was wrong – he...
theavtimes.com

Free dumping day on Oct. 8

LANCASTER – Waste Management in partnership with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will host a free dumping day for residents of unincorporated Los Angeles County communities in the Antelope Valley. Residents will be able to dump one ton of trash – including appliances and furniture — per household...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

City OKs permit for cannabis facility

LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission approved a Conditional Use Permit to allow for the operation of a cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facility and construction of a 22,843 square-foot building on vacant property between Forbes Street and Sierra Highway, south of Enterprise Parkway. The project site is 1.06 acres...
LANCASTER, CA
David Clark

Pasadena's South Arroyo Neighborhood

South Arroyo Pasadena Residence Catching Sunlight Through the Leaves of a California OakDavid Clark. Nestled between South Pasadena, Eagle Rock and Highland Park resides the 91105 zip code of “The South Arroyo.” This 3.7 square mile area contains approximately 6,543 homes, 13,544 people, and some of the quietest park-like streets in California. Let me introduce you to the homes, estates, shops, trails, and real estate market of Pasadena’s 91105 South Arroyo.

