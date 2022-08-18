Read full article on original website
Related
ifiberone.com
Four people injured in Sunday night wreck near Quincy
QUINCY — Four people were injured in a Sunday night collision on state Route 28 about four miles west of Quincy. Jimmy L. Diamond, a 46-year-old Ellensburg man, was driving a 2006 Lincoln Town Car east on SR 28. State troopers say he failed to slow for emergency vehicle lights from a previous collision and struck a 2015 Dodge Ram.
kpq.com
Four Injured When Car Hits Trucks in Separate Crash on SR 28
Four people have injuries from a three-vehicle crash on SR 28 west of Quincy Sunday night. Troopers say a 2006 Lincoln Town Car driven by 46-year-old Jimmy Diamond of Ellensburg did not slow down for emergency lights for an unrelated accident and hit two trucks at the scene. Diamond's passenger,...
kpq.com
Overnight Fire North of Orondo Destroys Pickup
A pickup is destroyed in an early morning fire Thursday at Bauer’s Landing, which is eight miles north of Orondo. The Orondo Fire Department was called to the scene at about 2:45 AM to find a fully engulfed pickup truck with a ski boat and trailer attached. Crews were...
ncwlife.com
White River, Irving Peak fires have burned more than 2,000 acres
The land burned in the White River and Irving Peak fires above Lake Wenatchee topped 2,000 acres over the weekend and both fires remain at just 1 percent contained. The lightning-caused fires were first reported Aug. 11, and because of steep and difficult terrain that make the edges of the fires inaccessible are not expected to be fully contained until seasonal rain and snow move in in late October.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ifiberone.com
Body found outside of Quincy potato processing plant
QUINCY - A local man was found dead in the parking lot of a potato processing plant in Quincy early Monday. Quincy Police say the body belonged to an employee of Lamb Weston. The deceased person was discovered in their vehicle by co-workers at around 1 p.m. Police say the...
ncwlife.com
Accident outside Quincy injures 4
One person was hospitalized and three others were injured in a three-car accident Sunday night on Highway 28 west of Quincy. According to the Washington State Patrol, Jimmy L Diamond, 46, of Ellensburg was driving a 2006 Lincoln Town Car eastbound about 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of the highway and White Trail Road when he failed to slow down for emergency lights that had responded to an earlier collision.
ncwlife.com
NCWLIFE Evening News August 22nd, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, One person was hospitalized and 3 others were injured following a 3-car accident at 9:45 last night on Highway 28 west of Quincy. A man who apparently suffered a medical issue crashed his vehicle into the Washington State Patrol building this morning in Wenatchee’s Olds Station and A video by Moses Lake Firefighters gives an inside look at the effort it took to extinguish a house fire earlier this month.
Deputies believe they stopped possible mass shooting at Gorge Amphitheater
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office in Washington believes its deputies stopped a man from carrying out plans to commit a mass shooting at the Gorge Amphitheater Friday night.
ncwlife.com
Vehicle crashes into State Patrol building in Wenatchee
A man who apparently suffered a medical issue crashed his car into the Washington State Patrol building this morning in Wenatchee’s Olds Station. Trooper Collin Cumaravel said the vehicle hit the building to the right side of the entrance to the District 6 detachment building. He said the vehicle...
ncwlife.com
White River, Irving Peak fires top 1,000 acres combined
The fires burning above Lake Wenatchee topped 1,000 acres overnight, according to the incident management team on the fires. It was a continuation over recent days of slow growth for the lightning-caused White Road and Irving Peak fires. In its report Thursday, the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest said the fires had burned a combined 943 acres.
kpq.com
Moses Lake Fire Victims Identified
The identity of the married couple who passed away in a trailer fire Monday near Moses Lake has been discovered. Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison said the bodies of 83-year-old James Nanto and his wife, 71-year-old Debra Nanto, were discovered in their 5th-wheel trailer after the fire. "The cause of...
610KONA
Two Killed In Moses Lake RV Fire
(Moses Lake, WA) -- Two people are dead following an RV fire near Moses Lake. Firefighters responded to a fire in a fifth-wheel trailer at Cougar Campers RV Park around 4 a.m. Monday morning. The trailer was fully involved when firefighters arrived. After putting out the fire, two bodies were found inside. The Medical Examiner will determine how the people died. Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
nbcrightnow.com
Three backcountry hikers rescued in Kittitas County due to heat exhaustion
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- Three back-country hikers have been rescued in two days due to heat exhaustion in Kittitas County. One Hiker was airlifted out of the Deep Lake area after a ground team found him unable to walk or ride a horse out due to severe dehydration. Two others were...
kpq.com
Fight at Grant County Fair Leaves 15-year-old Unconscious
A 15-year-old's family has reportedly indicated they will seek a restraining order but will not press charges after the boy was rendered unconscious following a fight at the Grant County Fair. Grant County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Kyle Foreman said the Tuesday evening fight was between two 15-year-old boys...
65-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Ellensburg (Ellensburg, WA)
According to the Ellensburg Police, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Monday night in Ellensburg. The officials stated that a 65-year-old woman from Riverside was struck by a semi at an Ellensburg truck stop just off I-90 at around 7:45 p.m. The incident happened in the parking lot. According...
kpq.com
Central Washington Hospital and Wenatchee Valley Hospital Getting Name Change
Confluence Health is changing the names of its hospitals and other locations after an announcement Monday. Spokesperson Adam MacDonald said the name changes, which are expected to be completed by next summer, will increase clarity and allow for smoother services for patients. "Most importantly for our patients the current two...
nypressnews.com
The Crime Blotter: Two people arrested for statewide dealership car thefts
Pair accused of statewide dealership car thefts arrested. Bellevue detectives arrested a 29-year-old male and 24-year-old female at a Renton hotel Friday. The pair is suspected of multiple car thefts from car dealerships across the state. Investigators say on Aug. 2, they drove a suspected stolen vehicle to a Bellevue dealership and asked the salesperson to move a similar vehicle to compare with theirs. They then asked for the Carfax report, and when the salesman returned, both vehicles were gone.
ifiberone.com
Wenatchee PD looking to ID two suspects in string of vehicle prowls
WENATCHEE — Wenatchee police are hoping to identify two suspects in a string of vehicle prowls in both Wenatchee and Douglas County parks. The two female suspects reportedly broke windows on parked vehicles at several parks on Tuesday, stealing items including wallets and purses, according to Wenatchee police. Police...
1 killed, 1 injured in crash near Pateros
OKANOGAN CO., Wash. — One man was killed and another injured in a two-car crash on State Route 153 near Pateros Sunday evening. The Washington State Patrol said 39-year-old Tao Stettler was driving southbound and crossed the center line, striking another car head-on. That car was driven by 49-year-old Jason Dixon.
Comments / 0