Kohl's cuts 2022 outlook, capping mixed week for retailers

By By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO and MICHELLE CHAPMAN - AP Business Writers
 4 days ago
Kohl’s on Thursday slashed its sales and profit expectations for the year, a result of its stepped up price cutting to shed unwanted merchandise.

The department store chain also cut back on orders ahead of the critical holiday period, spooking investors and sending shares down almost 8%.

Janesville, WI
