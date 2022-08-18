ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno County, KS

Hutch Post

Car seat day coming up Sept. 1

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Health Department is holding a car seat day Thursday, September 1 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at their office at 209 East 2nd in Hutchinson. Local car seat technicians will be available to help properly fit your car seat in your vehicle and teach you how to make sure it is properly installed to keep your little ones safe.
Hutch Post

Couchman: Be 'very patient' during dropoff and pickup at PHMS

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Buhler USD 313 Superintendent Cindy Couchman knows it will be an adjustment when the traffic light at 30th and Lucille is taken down later this month. "We want everyone to be very cautious, especially at drop off time and dismissal time at Prairie Hills," Couchman said. "If you're traveling along that road during those hours, if you can find an alternative route to work, to free up any congestion, that wouldn't be needed, it might be a good idea until we can get that traffic flow pattern started again."
Hutch Post

McPherson looking for project priorities

MCPHERSON, Kan. — Now that McPherson voters have approved renewing the second half-cent sales tax, administration and staff need to start prioritizing a list of projects. There is a survey available online to find out what the top two projects are for voters in each quadrant of the city, along with drainage projects and public lands projects for the city as a whole.
Hutch Post

Hutch mayor: City council to look at new hotel incentives soon

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho said at least one hotel deal in Hutchinson is close to getting done. "I am very excited about the conversations we've been having with a very proven developer who lives in Wichita," the mayor said. "In fact, we recently, I think on Tuesday, just had an executive session to kind of shore up the incentive package, so we should be voting on that, hopefully within the next month, which could put a new hotel in Hutchinson by 2024."
Hutch Post

150th event with great attendance Thursday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The mile long block party Thursday to celebrate Hutchinson's sesquicentennial was a rousing success. "Early estimates, if I were to guess, we had between five to seven thousand people," said Debra Teufel with the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce. "I walked that mile stretch of that mile long block party multiple times. I put about six miles on my feet last night. My radar says we had five to seven thousand people."
KWCH.com

Kansas Representative Gail Finney dies, leaves behind legacy

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - State Representative Gail Finney has died, the Sedgwick County Democratic Party announced Saturday morning. Finney represented District 84 of Wichita in the Kansas Statehouse for 13 years. Governor Laura Kelly has directed flags be lowered to half-staff on all state buildings, grounds, and facilities effective immediately...
Hutch Post

Driver dead after Kingman Co. head-on semi crash

KINGMAN Kan. —One person died in an accident early Monday in Kingman County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a semi driven by 72-year-old Marcus W. Craven, of Pueblo, Colorado was eastbound on U.S. when his semi crossed the center line and struck a westbound semi driven by 61-year-old Johnnie Randall Jones, of Greenbrier, Arkansas, head-on.
Hutch Post

Two Hutchinson police graduate KLETC

Nineteen new law enforcement officers, including two from Hutchinson, graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Friday at a ceremony held in the KLETC Integrity Auditorium near Yoder. Officer Mitchell Mays of the Hutchinson Police Department was recognized during the ceremony for his firearms proficiency as the...
Hutch Post

Unemployment rises in Reno County in July

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The unemployment rate in Reno County was much higher in July than in June. According to figures released from the Department of Labor, the jobless rate in the county increased to 3.7% from 2.9%. The jobless rate for July of 2021 was 2.8%. There were 1,083 county residents out of work.
Hutch Post

Sunday alcohol sales back before the South Hutchinson City Council tonight

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The issue of Sunday alcohol sales is back before the South Hutchinson City Council for their Monday meeting. At the previous meeting, Councilman Brian Garretson expressed a desire to allow the sale of alcohol on Sundays. City Attorney Mark Tremaine has since drafted an ordinance to present before the council for their consideration.
Little Apple Post

UPDATE: 1 runaway teen located, 2nd teen still missing

Riley County Police Department says missing, runaway teen, Alejandra was located on August 19th. Missing, runaway teen, Trinity, who she ran away from a residence in Salina, Kansas on August 12, 2022, remains missing. Wamego Police Department had requested assistance on Monday, August 15th in locating missing 15-year old, Trinity.
KNSS Radio

Sedgwick County recount vote rescheduled

After a one day delay, Sedgwick County will complete a recount canvass this afternoon at 4 p.m. in the Historic Courthouse in downtown Wichita. Recounts from the Aug. 2 election have changed just 35 votes.
Hutch Post

Solar panel zoning to be discussed by city planning Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The temporary planning contractor for the City of Hutchinson, Matt Williams, AICP from PEC will meet with the Planning Commission on Tuesday and talk to them about several subjects, including solar panels. Looking at the current regulations, they say that no solar panel shall be constructed...
KSN.com

What’s new at the Kansas State Fair this year?

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Aside from the strong lineup at this year’s Nex-Tech Grandstand, there are more exciting events happening at the 2022 Kansas State Fair. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the Kansas State Fair is honoring our seniors. Tickets for anyone 55 and older are only $2. Guests can also enjoy bingo at Dillon Hall from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

