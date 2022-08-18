Read full article on original website
Related
Hutchinson VA clinic would like to serve more Reno County veterans
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Christina Unrein, Nurse Manager with the Hutchinson VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic said they want to serve more veterans, all they have to do is walk in. "We invite any veteran who is seeking health care to just walk on in any time," Unrein said. "We are...
Car seat day coming up Sept. 1
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Health Department is holding a car seat day Thursday, September 1 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at their office at 209 East 2nd in Hutchinson. Local car seat technicians will be available to help properly fit your car seat in your vehicle and teach you how to make sure it is properly installed to keep your little ones safe.
A new kind of housing option likely is coming near 21st and Webb Road
For seniors who still want to own where they live but not take care of a house, there soon may be a new option near 21st and Webb Road.
Couchman: Be 'very patient' during dropoff and pickup at PHMS
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Buhler USD 313 Superintendent Cindy Couchman knows it will be an adjustment when the traffic light at 30th and Lucille is taken down later this month. "We want everyone to be very cautious, especially at drop off time and dismissal time at Prairie Hills," Couchman said. "If you're traveling along that road during those hours, if you can find an alternative route to work, to free up any congestion, that wouldn't be needed, it might be a good idea until we can get that traffic flow pattern started again."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
McPherson looking for project priorities
MCPHERSON, Kan. — Now that McPherson voters have approved renewing the second half-cent sales tax, administration and staff need to start prioritizing a list of projects. There is a survey available online to find out what the top two projects are for voters in each quadrant of the city, along with drainage projects and public lands projects for the city as a whole.
South Hutch Sunday liquor sales never makes it to vote
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It drew a lot of discussion Monday night, but in the end, a motion to allow Sunday alcohol sales in the city of South Hutchinson never made it to a vote. The issue of Sunday alcohol sales was back before the South Hutchinson City Council...
Hutch mayor: City council to look at new hotel incentives soon
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho said at least one hotel deal in Hutchinson is close to getting done. "I am very excited about the conversations we've been having with a very proven developer who lives in Wichita," the mayor said. "In fact, we recently, I think on Tuesday, just had an executive session to kind of shore up the incentive package, so we should be voting on that, hopefully within the next month, which could put a new hotel in Hutchinson by 2024."
150th event with great attendance Thursday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The mile long block party Thursday to celebrate Hutchinson's sesquicentennial was a rousing success. "Early estimates, if I were to guess, we had between five to seven thousand people," said Debra Teufel with the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce. "I walked that mile stretch of that mile long block party multiple times. I put about six miles on my feet last night. My radar says we had five to seven thousand people."
RELATED PEOPLE
KWCH.com
Kansas Representative Gail Finney dies, leaves behind legacy
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - State Representative Gail Finney has died, the Sedgwick County Democratic Party announced Saturday morning. Finney represented District 84 of Wichita in the Kansas Statehouse for 13 years. Governor Laura Kelly has directed flags be lowered to half-staff on all state buildings, grounds, and facilities effective immediately...
Kan. Rep. Gail Finney remembered as champion for Wichita, warrior for justice
TOPEKA — Rep. Gail Finney’s colleagues mourned her death Saturday and remembered the Wichita Democrat as a fierce advocate for child welfare, a warrior for justice, a champion for her community, and a shining example of a public servant. Finney’s death was announced by fellow Democrats on social...
Driver dead after Kingman Co. head-on semi crash
KINGMAN Kan. —One person died in an accident early Monday in Kingman County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a semi driven by 72-year-old Marcus W. Craven, of Pueblo, Colorado was eastbound on U.S. when his semi crossed the center line and struck a westbound semi driven by 61-year-old Johnnie Randall Jones, of Greenbrier, Arkansas, head-on.
Two Hutchinson police graduate KLETC
Nineteen new law enforcement officers, including two from Hutchinson, graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Friday at a ceremony held in the KLETC Integrity Auditorium near Yoder. Officer Mitchell Mays of the Hutchinson Police Department was recognized during the ceremony for his firearms proficiency as the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Unemployment rises in Reno County in July
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The unemployment rate in Reno County was much higher in July than in June. According to figures released from the Department of Labor, the jobless rate in the county increased to 3.7% from 2.9%. The jobless rate for July of 2021 was 2.8%. There were 1,083 county residents out of work.
Sunday alcohol sales back before the South Hutchinson City Council tonight
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The issue of Sunday alcohol sales is back before the South Hutchinson City Council for their Monday meeting. At the previous meeting, Councilman Brian Garretson expressed a desire to allow the sale of alcohol on Sundays. City Attorney Mark Tremaine has since drafted an ordinance to present before the council for their consideration.
UPDATE: 1 runaway teen located, 2nd teen still missing
Riley County Police Department says missing, runaway teen, Alejandra was located on August 19th. Missing, runaway teen, Trinity, who she ran away from a residence in Salina, Kansas on August 12, 2022, remains missing. Wamego Police Department had requested assistance on Monday, August 15th in locating missing 15-year old, Trinity.
Opening day at Wichita’s fourth free-standing Chick-fil-A won’t look like past openings
The company has changed its famous opening-day protocols.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sedgwick County recount vote rescheduled
After a one day delay, Sedgwick County will complete a recount canvass this afternoon at 4 p.m. in the Historic Courthouse in downtown Wichita. Recounts from the Aug. 2 election have changed just 35 votes.
Former Wichita chiropractors, brothers, accused of $3.7 million in healthcare fraud
Court records allege the fraud occurred through several businesses between 2017 and 2019.
Solar panel zoning to be discussed by city planning Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The temporary planning contractor for the City of Hutchinson, Matt Williams, AICP from PEC will meet with the Planning Commission on Tuesday and talk to them about several subjects, including solar panels. Looking at the current regulations, they say that no solar panel shall be constructed...
KSN.com
What’s new at the Kansas State Fair this year?
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Aside from the strong lineup at this year’s Nex-Tech Grandstand, there are more exciting events happening at the 2022 Kansas State Fair. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the Kansas State Fair is honoring our seniors. Tickets for anyone 55 and older are only $2. Guests can also enjoy bingo at Dillon Hall from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
18K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0