bartlesvilleradio.com
Washington County Partners with Cherokee Nation on Roads
A major road improvement project in Washington County near Ochelata has been completed with the helpf of funds from the Cherokee Nation. Washington Commissioner Mike Dunlap said the original amount for the improvements were close to $600,000 but with the help of Cherokee Nation, who contributed nearly one-third of the cost, the project was finished on time and efficiently.
COVID-19 Tracing Gets Approval in Washington County
A discussiong between the Washington County Commissioners and the Washington County Sheriff's department has resulted in approval of ARPA funds for Enhanced Contact Tracing protocols for COVID-19 outbreaks that may occur in the future, per the definitions under Public Health Initiatives for public government buildings. A little over $59,000 was...
Bartlesville City Planning Commission to be Held August 23
The Bartlesville City Planning Commission will hold their regular meeting tonight at 5:30 pm in the Council Chambers on the first floor of City Hall at 401 South Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville. On the agenda are two cases to consider for John and Kimberly Thompson. Case number one is a...
Highlights from CITY MATTERS 8-22-22
Smoke testing of the Bartlesville city sewer system continues. Appearing on CITY MATTERS, city manager Mike Bailey said if problems are discovered during testing, the city will be there to help homeowners financially to fix those problems. It could be another 30 days or so before the finishing touches are...
Burn Ban Extended To Labor Day
Both the Washington County and Nowata County Commissioners elected to extend the current burn ban for another 14 days through Labor Day Weekend. Washington Commissioner Mitch Antle said he had reviewed the regulations for burn bans and his county clearly meets the criteria for retaining the ban. The Washington County Commissioners also rely on Kary Cox, Director Emergtency Management for the county, to provide them with information about how the ban is working. Cox reported there have not been any complaints about the ban to his office. Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen confirmed they have not issued any citations thus far so the ban must be working.
2022-2023 Fishing & Hunting Regulations Guide Reprinted
New regulations for the 2022-2023 Fishing & Hunting seasons are now available both online and in print. Several new changes were made recently after the guide was printed and were originally available only on the website but with the importance of the regulations changes, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation decided to do a reprint of the guide.
County Commissioners Honor Fallen Deputy at Weekly Meeting
The Osage County Commissioners honored Osage Deputy who passed away in a car accident on Friday. During the regular meeting, the board took a moment to honor Captain William “Willy” Hargraves. District Attorney Mike Fisher talked about Hargraves’s legacy. If you would like to donate to the...
Nowata Commissioner Talks Hit and Run
The Nowata County Commissioners approved several items on Monday morning at their regularly scheduled meeting. After a 30-minute executive session, the commissioners approved a motion to participate in a settlement process as it relates to Opioid litigation that was awarded to the state of Oklahoma. The commissioners also extended the...
Court Docket Addresses No-Shows
Today's Washington County court docket was primarily devoted to processing outstanding warrants for those who had failed to show for previous court dates. Timony Povlick is being held over on a $10,000 bond for two out-of-county warrants. His next court date will be August 26 to address earlier charges. Summer...
Primary Runoff Election Day is Today
Voters will head to the polls today for the Runoff Primary Election. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Washington County Election Board reminds voters to bring a current federal or Oklahoma state-issued photo ID, or federally recognized tribal ID to their polling place. An official Voter Identification Card can also be used as proof of identity.
BPD and OHP Investigate Boating Accident on Hudson Lake That Critically Injures a Child
Bartlesville Police responded to an injury boat accident on Hudson Lake, northwest of Bartlesville. on Saturday. The occured on Saturday August 20, 2022, at 6:05 p.m. A preliminary report indicates the throttle may have stuck on the boat, which then struck the concrete spillway. There were five occupants in the boat, two adults and three children.
Zero Week In HS Football Statewide
Speaking of high school football, it is a real game week for a handful of clubs across Northeast Oklahoma, as Zero Week is here on Friday night. Two matchups will headline our immediate area. Pawhuska and Caney Valley will play one another in the newly-named CR W 3350 and HWY 11 Rivalry. It is a District matchup right out of the shoot for both teams, as both the Trojans and Huskies are making the jump from Class A to Class 2A District 8.
Boynton Shines at Sports Spectacular
The annual Samaritan Sports Spectacular took place on Friday night at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Bartlesville. This year’s speaker was a good one, Oklahoma State head men’s basketball coach Mike Boynton took the stage. The event is a fundraiser for the Samaritan Counseling and Growth Center in Bartlesville.
