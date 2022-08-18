ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis' election police unit announces voter fraud cases

By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oD0Dr_0hMZGk0H00

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced criminal charges against 20 people for illegally voting in 2020, the first major public move from the Republican's controversial new election police unit.

The charges mark the opening salvo from the Office of Election Crimes and Security, which from its conception drew widespread criticism from Democrats and voting rights groups who feared the unit would serve as a political tool for the governor.

DeSantis said the people charged were convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense and therefore exempt from a constitutional amendment that restores voting rights to some felons. He said most of those charged were from Broward, Miami-Dade or Palm Beach counties, all Democratic strongholds. He released few details.

The 20 people were among more than 11 million Florida voters who cast ballots in the 2020 election.

“They did not go through any process, they did not get their rights restored, and yet they went ahead and voted anyways," DeSantis said at a campaign-style event in Fort Lauderdale before cheering supporters. “That is against the law and now they’re gonna pay the price for it.”

DeSantis, an ascendant Republican and potential 2024 presidential candidate, pushed the state legislature to create the election police unit to address voter fraud concerns that have proliferated in the GOP following former President Donald Trump's false claims that his reelection was stolen.

Voter fraud is rare, typically occurs in isolated instances and is generally detected. An Associated Press investigation of the 2020 presidential election found fewer than 475 potential cases of voter fraud out of 25.5 million ballots cast in the six states where Trump and his allies disputed his loss to Democratic President Joe Biden. DeSantis has previously praised Florida for carrying out a smooth election in 2020.

The Office of Election Crimes and Security was created as part of a voting law package approved by the GOP-controlled Legislature earlier this year. The unit reviews fraud allegations and conducts preliminary investigations, with the law requiring the governor to appoint a group of special officers from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to pursue alleged violations.

Preexisting state law had allowed the governor to appoint officers to investigate violations of election law but did not require him to do so.

Peter Antonacci, a former Broward County Supervisor of Elections tapped by DeSantis to lead the election police unit, said more voter fraud charges were coming. Antonacci said he is "certain" there were illegal votes cast in a recent Broward County congressional election decided by five votes. He provided no additional details.

“You'll see more of these actions, and you'll see more of these actions until the people who are behind it quit promoting it and the people that want to take risks know that there is a downside risk to voting when you're not eligible to vote,” he said.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, a Democrat running for governor, said DeSantis' announcement was meant “to intimidate voters and suppress turnout in the most Democratic counties in Florida.”

“Everybody wants elections to be secure, but Ron DeSantis — who has never refuted Donald Trump’s Big Lie— is the last person we can trust with 'election police,'” she said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

DeSantis rival to emerge from high-stakes Florida primary

MIAMI — (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is poised to learn the identity of his general election opponent on Tuesday as Democrats choose between a man who spent a lifetime in politics — much of it as a Republican — and a woman casting herself as "something new" as she seeks the energy of her party's resurgent base.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Redrawn maps shuffle US House primaries in New York, Florida

NEW YORK — (AP) — Redrawn maps shuffling U.S. House districts in New York are threatening the political career of a first-term progressive and will ensure the ouster of one of the most powerful Democrats in Congress. The scramble has led to contentious races between Democrats in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
Action News Jax

‘Human Life Protection’ amendment proposed in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Amid debates across the country about abortion rights, a political committee has proposed a ballot initiative in Florida that would recognize a “God‐given right to life of the preborn individual.”. The Protect Human Life Florida Committee received an initial approval Aug. 12 from the...
Action News Jax

Two top House Democrats reluctantly battle in NY primary

NEW YORK — (AP) — He helped lead the fight to impeach Donald Trump. She battled for people sickened by clouds of toxic soot after the Sept. 11 attacks. At least one of New York City's most veteran members of Congress will be voted out of office Tuesday in a Democratic primary pitting U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler against U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney in a race both hoped to avoid.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Fried
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Action News Jax

Board: SD Gov. Kristi Noem may have 'engaged in misconduct’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — (AP) — A South Dakota ethics board on Monday said it found sufficient information that Gov. Kristi Noem may have “engaged in misconduct” when she intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license, and it referred a separate complaint over her state airplane use to the state's attorney general for investigation.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Legislature#Election State#Republican#Democrats#Democratic#Gop
Action News Jax

Fetty Wap pleads guilty to federal drug charge, faces at least 5-year sentence

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — Rapper Fetty Wap pleaded guilty Monday to a federal drug charge carrying a minimum five-year prison sentence. Prosecutors alleged that the rapper, whose legal name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, participated in “a multimillion-dollar bicoastal drug distribution organization” responsible for shipping more than 100 kilos of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine from California to New York for distribution, according to Billboard.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Action News Jax

Gas prices continue dropping in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Florida was $3.53 on Monday, down 11 cents from a week earlier, according to the AAA auto club. It was down from $4.15 a gallon a month ago. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Action News Jax

Watch: Fiancée of critically wounded Indiana officer walks down aisle at hospital

DAYTON, Ohio — A now-viral video captured an emotional moment between a critically wounded Indiana police officer and her fiancée. According to WHIO-TV, Sierra Neal and her bride-to-be, Richmond police Officer Seara Burton, had planned to exchange vows last Friday. But that all changed Aug. 10 when a man shot Burton during a traffic stop, leaving her in critical condition, authorities said.
RICHMOND, IN
Action News Jax

SpaceX ship to splash off the coast of Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The SpaceX Dragon resupply ship is headed back to Earth and after re-entering Earth’s atmosphere, the spacecraft will make a parachute-assisted splashdown off the coast of Florida. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The Dragon supply ship will be loaded with scientific cargo for...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain and storms in Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking rain and storms across Northeast Florida Monday afternoon. There is an Areal Flood Warning for Columbia County until 7:45 p.m. Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:. Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
108K+
Followers
119K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy