Nebraska State

Narcity USA

A US Child Likely Died From A Brain-Eating Amoeba After Swimming & Here's What We Know

A child in Nebraska most likely died from an infection caused by a rare brain-eating amoeba after going for a swim in a river, local health officials say. According to a news release by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the child, who has not been identified, was swimming with family in the shallow end of the Elkhorn River on Sunday.
