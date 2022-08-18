Read full article on original website
Acero’s WWE RAW Review 8.22.22
How fun! My Mac decided to update about 1 minute before RAW automatically, so I had to cover the first ten minutes on my damned phone! Forgive the truncated report to start. It’s Monday…you know what that means. We are starting hot and heavy, with zero foreplay, as...
William Regal Recalls Working With Bobby Eaton In WCW, What He Learned About Tag Team Wrestling From Him
On a recent edition of Gentleman Villain, William Regal discussed working with Bobby Eaton as part of the Blue Bloods in WCW, what he learned about tag team wrestling from Eaton, and much more. You can read his comments below. William Regal on working with Bobby Eaton as part of...
Toxic Attraction Out Of WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament Due to Injury
The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament has been changed again due to an injury to Gigi Dolan. WWE announced on Monday that Dolan has suffered an injury and as a result, Toxic Attraction is out of the tournament. Dolan and Jacy Jayne defeated Natalya & Sonya Deville on...
Titus O’Neil Believes Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Will Guide WWE Into Another Stratosphere
– While speaking to TMZ, WWE Superstar and Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil discussed Triple H and Stephanie McMahon taking charge in WWE following Vince McMahon’s retirement. O’Neil also praised Triple H as a “visionary” who has a “great mind” for the wrestling business.
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Have Confrontation After Smackdown Goes Off The Air (Clip)
After last night’s episode of Smackdown went off the air, Sami Zayn was left in the ring following the segment with Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns. Prior to the end of the show, Zayn took a Claymore from McIntyre that was meant for Reigns. After the show ended, Kevin Owens came out to join him. Owens told Zayn that he’s “way too good” to be Roman Reigns’ “bitch” or anyone else’s. Things appeared to get heated, but Riddle came out and told them to hug, and they did. You can see clips of the segment below.
Top 7 Pro Wrestling Leglocks
If you’re going to be a wrestler of any repute, you need to have a good finishing move. Many opt to use something that will ensure a pinfall. Others prefer to make their opponents submit, as it’s just fun to make your rival quit. Not that I know from experience, but I know a lot of wrestlers feel this way.
Hangman Page Reveals His Wrestling Mt. Rushmore
Hangman Page is the latest wrestling star to name his “Mt. Rushmore” of wrestling. The former AEW World Champion was asked the oft-posed question during his Q&A at GalaxyCon recently and shared his thoughts on the topic. “Four of me,” Page joked in response to the question (per...
WWE Reportedly Interested In Bringing Back NXT Creative Producer
WWE is reportedly looking to bring a creative figure from NXT’s past back into the fold in Ryan Katz. Fightful Select reports that the company is interested in bringing back Katz, who was a creative producer for NXT before he was released in January as part of the company’s NXT cuts.
NJPW Fans Will Be Allowed To Cheer At Events Next Month
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that fans will finally be allowed to cheer at their events starting with shows in Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. The events, which will have a limited capacity, happen on September 5 and 6. Matches include. September 5:. * Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs....
NJPW Sells Out Pre-Sale For Return To New York City
As previously reported, NJPW will return to New York City for Rumble on 44th Street on October 28. PWInsider reports that the the PPV at the Palladium in Times Square immediately sold out all tickets put on sale. The venue seats 2,100 people. There are still a few tickets on...
MLW News: Tickets On Sale For Fightland 2022 Tomorrow, Live Event This Week
– Tickets go on sale for MLW Fightland 2022 tomorrow. PWInsider reports that tickets go on sale at 10 AM ER here for the October 30th show, which takes place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. – MLW’s next show is a live event on Saturday in El Paso,...
NJPW Rumble on 44th Street Ticket Presale Code Available
– As previously reported, NJPW is returning to New York on Friday, October 28 for Rumble on 44th Street. The event will be held at The Palladium in Times Square with wrestlers from the NJPW and Stardom rosters. The ticket presale for the event will begin on Monday, August 22 at Ticketmaster.com. Per NJPW, the ticket presale code for the event is RUMBLE.
RevPro Ten Year Anniversary Night Two Results: British Heavyweight Title Changes Hands
We have a new Undisputed British Heavyweight Champion following RevPro’s Ten Year Anniversary Night Two show. The company held the second night of the event on Sunday in London, and you can see the results below (per Cagematch.net):. * Greedy Souls def. Destination Everywhere. * Southside Women’s Championship Match:...
Stable Gets New Member at AEW Dark TV Tapings (SPOILERS)
– It looks like The Trustbusters have a new member in the form of a “Trust Butler” for the group. During this weekend’s AEW Dark TV tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, VSK made his debut at the tapings, appearing as a butler for The Trustbusters stable (h/t Fightful).
WWE News: Beth Phoenix Appears On Raw to Save Edge, Bayley Defeats Aliyah
– Beth Phoenix made her on-screen return to WWE on Raw, making the save for her husband Edge. Monday’s show saw Edge defeat Damian Priest in the main event, after which he prepared to do a Con-Chair-To before Rhea Ripley low blowed him. Finn Balor then delivered a Coup de Grace before Phoenix came out and grabbed the chair, forcing the three to retreat:
Latest On Good Brothers’ Impact Wrestling Contract Status
A new report has details on the Good Brothers’ contract status with Impact Wrestling. As previously reported, the teams’ contracts were set to expire in late July although it has seen been reported that were committed to working with the company through August. Fightful Select reports that the...
Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage
Two Matches Set For NJPW Declaration of Power In October
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced two matches for the upcoming NJPW Declaration of Power event on October 10. The event happens at Ryogoku Sumo Hall. The lineup includes:. * IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Jay White (c) vs. Tama Tonga. * Kazuchika Okada vs. JONAH. October 10 will see NJPW...
Johnny Gargano Makes Return On WWE Raw, Superkicks Theory
Johnny Gargano is back in WWE, making his appearance on tonight’s episode of Raw. The former NXT star appeared on tonight’s show and cut a promo, running down his accomplishments and talking about his reasons for returning after he exited WWE in December to get ready for the birth of his child.
