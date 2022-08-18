Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bar Spirit Jersey, Crocs, and Loungefly Backpack Arrive at Disneyland Resort

Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
WATCH PARKSCENTER — Changes to the Magic Key Program, Dessert Parties, and Dining Packages — Worth the Price?
Join us live tonight, Sunday, August 21st, now at 9:00 p.m. ET or watch ParksCenter anytime on our new home, WDWNT.TV. Magic Keys actually came back for renewals, but the options are less than “favorable.”. Each week, we cover the top stories in Disney Parks news and discuss the...
WDW News Today
Halloween MagicBand+ Debuts at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Halloween merchandise continues to creep into Walt Disney World, and the latest offering is a new MagicBand+ design!. Halloween MagicBand+ – $44.99. The MagicBand+ features the same artwork as the Mickey & Friends merchandise that was...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Spicy Asian-Style Dipping Sauce Now Available With Corn Dogs at Little Red Wagon in Disneyland
The Little Red Wagon on Main Street, U.S.A. in Disneyland is now offering spicy Asian-style dipping sauce with their hand-dipped corn dogs. A corn dog, which comes with a mandarin orange or small bag of chips, is $10.59. The sauce is an additional $1.69. You can see our video review...
WDW News Today
Lil’ Boo Socks, Candy, Decals, and More Arrive for Halloween Horror Nights 31 at Universal Orlando Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. With just over a week to go before the start of Halloween Horror Nights 31, even more merchandise has crept into Universal Orlando Resort. Let’s take a look at what’s new!. Halloween Horror Nights 2022...
WDW News Today
Early Park Entry, Complimentary PhotoPass, Special Meet & Greets, and More Announced for Disney+ Day at Disney Parks
Disney has announced a slate of offerings for guests visiting the parks and Disney Cruise Line for Disney+ Day 2022. Disney+ subscribers and their travel party with valid admission and reservations are once again invited to enter the theme parks at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort 30 minutes before regular park opening.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Jasmine Cookie Returns for World Princess Week at EPCOT
Specialty food and beverages have returned to Walt Disney World for World Princess Week 2022, including the Jasmine cookie at EPCOT. The cookie is available at Oasis Sweets & Sips in the Morocco Pavilion. Jasmine Cookie – $2.50. Sugar cookie with apricot jam. The cookie is printed with a...
WDW News Today
Disney Confuses the Ghost Host for Master Gracey on New Haunted Mansion Merchandise
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. It’s Halloween season, and a ton of new Haunted Mansion merchandise has been released, including several new ornaments. One such ornament was released featuring a figure that appeared to be the Ghost Host in front of the mansion’s gates.
WDW News Today
New Striped Haunted Mansion Pajamas From Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. New Haunted Mansion pajamas are available at Disneyland Resort, perfect for a spooky nap with the new Haunted Mansion weighted blanket. Haunted Mansion Pajamas – $49.99. This pajama set includes a button-up top and shorts. They...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO, REVIEW: Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique Finally Reopens at Magic Kingdom, Full Walkthrough of ‘The Carriage Package’￼
Ahead of its official August 25th reopening, Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique is currently undergoing a soft reopening at the Magic Kingdom. Join us today at a look at the reopening and give you a full walkthrough of “The Carriage Package”!. This upcharge experience, which offers styling experiences for children,...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: New Italian Sausage Dog from Refreshment Corner at Disneyland
We’re in the dog days of summer, and that means it’s time for a new offering at Refreshment Corner in Disneyland: the Italian Sausage Dog!. A display of the sandwich can be found at the counter service eatery, next to a sign for the Rocket Soda. You can...
WDW News Today
Monstro Tiki Mug Coming August 26th to Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Resort
The next mug coming to Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Resort will make a big splash!. Straight from Storybook Land Canal Boats, Monstro is the subject of the next tiki mug, set to release on August 26th. Orders may be placed through Mobile Order on the Disneyland app as early as 6 AM on release day, with pickup windows available from 7 AM to 3 PM. Orders are limited to 2 mugs per customer, and the mugs are $50 each.
WDW News Today
New Groot Jack-o’-Lantern Plush and More Halloween Marvel Merchandise Arrives at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. New Halloween Marvel merchandise featuring Groot and other characters is available at Disneyland Resort. We found most of these items in The Collector’s Warehouse at Disney California Adventure. Groot Candy Bowl – $39.99. Baby Groot...
WDW News Today
New Thor Loungefly Mini Backpack Available at Universal Studios Florida
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Raise your hammer and then store it inside this Thor Loungefly mini backpack, now available at Universal Studios Florida. Thor Loungefly Mini Backpack – $82. The backpack resembles Thor’s blue and gold armor from “Thor: Love...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Tiana Banana Pudding Arrives at Regal Eagle Smokehouse in EPCOT for World Princess Week
World Princess Week is sweeping its way through Walt Disney World, and Regal Eagle Smokehouse at EPCOT has a special treat to mark the occasion, Tiana Banana Pudding!. Banana Pudding, Whipped Cream, Vanilla Wafers, and Caramel Sauce, topped with a Tiana White Chocolate Piece. The banana pudding itself is delicious...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: ‘Disney Enchantment’ Debuts New Walt & Roy Disney Sequence to Celebrate Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary
Nearly a year after its debut, “Disney Enchantment” has added a new sequence to celebrate Walt Disney and his brother Roy, who were both instrumental in the creation of Walt Disney World. There’s also new pyrotechnics, updated narration, and even an appearance by the main mouse himself!
disneytips.com
Will Disney Ever Build a Third U.S. Theme Park?
Disney Parks have never struggled with a lack of Guest attendance, and Disney’s U.S. Resorts lead the way as the most coveted destinations. Walt Disney World dominates as the most visited Disney Theme Park, followed by Disneyland Resort. With overcrowding and price hikes continuing to be problematic at both...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 8/19/22 (New Magicband+ Designs, Halloween T-Shirt, Light Crowds & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Good morning from Magic Kingdom! Today we are planning on doing some shopping on Main Street, U.S.A. We are also going to check out TRON Lightcycle / Run to see if there are any construction updates. Let’s get started!
WDW News Today
Refurbishment of ‘For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration’ Pushed to January 2023 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
The refurbishment of “For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration” has been delayed to January 2023 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Last week, the closure scheduled to begin today was cancelled, after previously having it shortened to run through September 9. It’s now scheduled to begin January 9, running through January 27, with performances resuming the following day. Reportedly, the refurbishment is aimed at the theater itself, with the seating and carpets set to be replaced.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: New Potato Sambusa from Troubadour Tavern at Disneyland
Troubadour Tavern at Disneyland Park is serving a new potato sambusa dish alongside their “Lion King”-themed dishes. You can see our video review of this dish and all the other new flavors that hit the resort this week on our YouTube channel or by clicking the video below. And keep scrolling for more photos and our full review:
