Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bar Spirit Jersey, Crocs, and Loungefly Backpack Arrive at Disneyland Resort

The next mug coming to Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Resort will make a big splash!. Straight from Storybook Land Canal Boats, Monstro is the subject of the next tiki mug, set to release on August 26th. Orders may be placed through Mobile Order on the Disneyland app as early as 6 AM on release day, with pickup windows available from 7 AM to 3 PM. Orders are limited to 2 mugs per customer, and the mugs are $50 each.

TRAVEL ・ 18 HOURS AGO