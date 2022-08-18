Read full article on original website
elkhornmediagroup.com
Critchley talks about the flour mill fire
PENDLETON – Pendleton Fire Chief Jim Critchley said Friday that firefighters remain at the Pendleton Flour Mills around the clock. The fire has been contained to the building of origin, but danger still exists. “The building collapsed in,” he said. “There’s still a lot of product – flour, not...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Eastern Oregon Burn Ban Reminders
EASTERN OREGON – Summer might be winding down according to the calendar, but fire season is still in full swing. As a reminder, various township throughout Eastern have announced partial or complete burn bans via press releases and social media. Union restated its burn ban in its August 2022...
elkhornmediagroup.com
North Powder- Ladd Canyon Paving Project
NORTH POWDER – (Release from the Oregon Department of Transportation) A project to pave the section of freeway from Ladd Canyon to North Powder (MP 272 to MP 285) will begin next week. The basic scope of the project is to pave the slow lanes in both directions from where the Ladd Canyon project ended several years ago to the North Powder Interchange. There will also be intermittent short sections of the fast lanes and shoulders that will be paved. The project is expected to wrap up in mid-October.The contractor will be setting up temporary signs early in the week. They are tentatively scheduled to begin paving the intermittent sections of the fast lane shoulders in both directions on Wednesday (August 31). They will have fast lane closures during daylight hours at the locations being paved when work is occurring. The speed limit will be reduced to 55 MPH at the locations being paved when work is occurring.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Storm Damage Update from Wallowa Mayor Gary Hulse
WALLOWA – While Eastern Oregon is host to a sprawling and often picturesque natural environment, the potential destructive force that is nature should never be underestimated, even in the most pristine of places. Recently, a devastating hailstorm shook the region, with the town of Wallowa suffering the brunt of it.
Pendleton casino robber demanded $1 million, threatened to ‘bathe everyone in blood’
The gunman is now in a Portland jail on federal robbery charges.
nbcrightnow.com
Umatilla County man charged in shooting at Wildhorse Resort & Casino Wednesday afternoon
PORTLAND, Ore.- Javier Francisco Vigil, 51, from Umatilla County, Oregon was charged with committing a Hobbs Act robbery at Wildhorse Resort & Casino on August 17. Vigil made his first appearance in federal court on Friday in Portland where we was detained until further court proceedings. The Federal Bureau of...
‘I was five feet away:’ Tribal member recounts terrifying experience during Pendleton casino shooting
PENDLETON, Ore. — It was supposed to be a fun day filled with brunch and gambling for Portland resident and tribal member Shalaya Williams and her 90-year-old grandmother as they headed out to the Wildhorse Resort and Casino in Pendleton. The duo had decided to split up — with...
yaktrinews.com
‘Wasn’t in his right mind:’ Mother of accused Pendleton casino gunman ‘shocked’ at Wednesday’s events
PENDLETON, Ore. — Elizabeth Melendrez hasn’t seen her son, 51-year-old Javier Francisco Vigil, in years, deciding to live in Portland, Ore. after falling ill to stay close to her doctors. That’s why she was “shocked” when a friend called her on Wednesday, Aug. 17 to notify her that...
Washington man faces manslaughter in connection with La Grande woman’s death after wrong-way collision
PENDLETON — Law enforcement booked a Washington state man into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in connection with the death of a La Grande woman. Kari Lindeman, 49, was killed when the Ford Fiesta she was driving collided with a Dodge 3500 pickup driven by Gabriel Velasquez, 55, of Kennewick, who was traveling in the wrong direction in the eastbound lane near milepost 216, 5 miles east of Pendleton, according to Oregon State Police.
KHQ Right Now
Shooting at casino in Pendleton, Oregon leaves three people injured
PENDLETON, Ore. - A shooting at Wildhorse Casino in Pendleton, Oregon has left three people wounded. The suspect is currently in custody. This is a developing story and we will keep you updated as details become available.
elkhornmediagroup.com
BREAKING NEWS: Shooting at Wildhorse Resort and Casino
UPDATE 6:35 p.m. from Pendleton School Superintendent Kevin Headings:A message from Superintendent Headings:RE: Incident at Wildhorse Resort & Casino. Today at approximately 1:00 PM there was a shooting at Wildhorse Casino. There were some PSD staff onsite for a school event. Several members of our staff witnessed the incident and one staff member was injured. The safety and well-being of our students and staff are always our number one priority. The PSD staff involved will be meeting to debrief and receive support. Please keep everyone involved in your thoughts.If you or a family member are impacted by this tragic incident, please call for assistance to the mental health emergency line 988.
focushillsboro.com
2 Shot In Oregon Casino (Latest News)
According to Wildhorse Resort & Casino and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, a police firefight resulted from an attempted robbery on the Umatilla Indian Reservation on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect and a bystander were rushed to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton after being hurt in a police...
Armed robber threatened to ‘bathe everyone in blood,’ before walking out of Pendleton casino with cash, firing at police, feds say
Javier Francisco Vigil, a 51-year-old man accused of robbing the Wildhorse Resort and Casino at gunpoint Wednesday, claimed he was “God” and threatened to “bathe everyone in blood” before he stole thousands of dollars in cash, walked out the casino doors, pointed his gun and fired at a responding officer, according to court records.
Update | Person wounded in casino robbery and shooting was Pendleton schools employee
Wildhorse Resort and Casino off Interstate 84 is open, except for the food court.
yaktrinews.com
WATCH: Armed robbery suspect at Wildhorse Casino identified, may have alluded to attack in cryptic YouTube post
PENDLETON, Ore. — The identity of a man who allegedly robbed cashiers at the Wildhorse Resort and Casino at gunpoint was confirmed as 51-year-old Javier Francisco Vigil. KAPP-KVEW independently confirmed the suspect’s identity with family members who say he struggled with mental health problems for years. Umatilla County...
End of an era. China Cafe demolished and new restaurant is in the works
Plus update on Ice Harbor Brewing’s downtown move.
elkhornmediagroup.com
City to ask for millions from state
PENDLETON – Mayor John Turner said the city is working with developers for hundreds of acres of land on the southeast side of Pendleton. The owners of the Rees and Goad properties want to develop it and the city is helping with the infrastructure. Turner said the request for...
kptv.com
Eastern Oregon company ordered to pay $100K after violating Clean Air Act
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Smith Frozen Foods, Inc. of Weston, Oregon has agreed to pay $100,000 for Clean Air Act violations. According to an EPA statement on Monday, during inspections conducted in 2016, the EPA found the company failed to maintain and implement its required Risk Management Plan when using and storing anhydrous ammonia. This chemical can lead to serious lung damage and even death when not handled safely.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good steak then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. No matter how you prefer to eat your steak, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these fantastic steakhouses. All of them are known for using only high-quality ingredients and for providing excellent services to their customers. In conclusion, if you have never visited them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a delicious steak. Here's what made it on the list:
New heat wave poised to roast the Northwest
Temperatures have been trending upward across the Pacific Northwest since this past weekend, and AccuWeather meteorologists say that Mother Nature will turn the thermostat up higher for the remainder of the week. The heat began to expand on Wednesday with temperatures reaching about 10 degrees Fahrenheit above normal in Seattle,...
