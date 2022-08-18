Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Several Upstate, WNC cities in running for Top Adventure Town of 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Blue Ridge Outdoors is looking for the top adventure town of 2022, and several Upstate and Western North Carolina cities are in the running. Blue Ridge Outdoors has narrowed the field down to 100 contenders spanning from tiny towns to large cities with numerous trails, public greenspaces, water recreation, and an abundance of parks.
my40.tv
Report of plane crash the result of strong storm, tree on high voltage line, officials say
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE:. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office confirms shortly before the 911 call a strong storm had occurred in the area and that a large tree had fallen on high voltage power lines causing the explosion sound and electrical flash just seconds after a small aircraft had flown over a residential area.
ems1.com
‘1 in a million’: Driver goes off N.C. overpass, lands on another car in fiery crash
FRANKLIN, N.C. — A Western North Carolina driver went off an overpass and landed on another car in a “1 in a million” crash, officials said. “We responded to one of those 1 in a million type of calls,” Franklin Fire & Rescue wrote on Facebook.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
“No Boiling Springs in Mill Spring”
Hwy. 9 residents oppose road widening, ask for countywide support at Sept. 22 public mtg. Monday’s county commission meeting was dominated by discussion of the state’s plans for the widening of Hwy. 9, with commissioners and Hwy. 9 property owners unanimously voicing concerns, questions, and opposition. Polk County...
WLOS.com
'We get to see this full circle': Former NC brewery to become space for ministry, recovery
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A former Hendersonville brewery will soon be a space for ministry and recovery. Triskelion Brewing Company closed in June after the owners, Jon and Becky Ayers, opened up on Facebook about their struggles with mental health and alcohol. Their vulnerability elicited a huge response on social media, with many applauding their candor about issues that are often difficult to speak about.
Deputies look for missing man in Buncombe Co.
Deputies are looking for a man who was last heard from on August 16 in Buncombe County.
tribpapers.com
Hotel Remains Unfinished, Supply Chain Issues Says Owner
Woodfin – The owner of an unfinished hotel in Woodfin, which began construction in 2018 with a permit pulled for the project in 2017, said the building remains incomplete due to the inability to get materials. The building is located at 4 Reynolds Mountain Blvd, off of the Weaverville Hwy.
Kingsport Times-News
Hidden historic documents have been discovered at Ashe Street Courthouse
A hidden treasure trove of Washington County records was recently uncovered during renovation of the old Ashe Street Courthouse in Johnson City. In removing a wall partition, contractors uncovered a two-level vault hidden for decades. When they got it open, 113 bound volumes of Washington County court records were found inside.
territorysupply.com
11 Most Beautiful Swimming Holes in North Carolina
Trade a trip to the beach for a magical day in the cool mountain waters of one of North Carolina’s most beautiful swimming holes. There’s nothing quite as refreshing as a dip in the fresh waters of a swimming hole. Often found at the base of waterfalls or amongst flowing rivers, swimming holes are naturally occurring bodies of water deep enough for a swim. And thanks to the continuous flow of water, swimming holes stay fresh and clean.
my40.tv
7 of the 4,000 beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility arrive in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville animal rescue has stepped up to help amid a national effort to rescue 4,000 beagles seized from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. Brother Wolf Animal Rescue has already taken in 7 rescue beagles, and has offered to accept more, said Brother Wolf Executive Director Leah Craig Fieser.
iheart.com
Bullets Fly in AVL-4 Shot, Car Drives Off Bridge , Social Districts in HVL
(Asheville, NC) -- Asheville police are continuing to investigate a downtown shooting. Four people were taken to the hospital after gunfire erupted on Grove Street early Saturday morning. WLOS-TV reports three of them had been released from care before the end of the day. It's unclear if any suspects have been charged.
thesmokies.com
The surprising Cherokee history behind Devil’s Courthouse in NC
They say the Lord works in mysterious ways but so, too, must the Devil. It stands to reason, right? He’s in Georgia inexcusably losing fiddle contests and in Mississippi luring Blues men to their eternal fate. But as much as it appears the Devil enjoys having a hand in...
‘Bizarre, but miraculous’: 1 injured after BMW crashes off NC overpass, landing on Corvette and catching fire
"Yesterday we responded to one of those 1 in a million type of calls," Franklin fire officials said on Facebook.
visitncsmokies.com
What’s HOPpining in Frog Level?
Like many Western North Carolina towns, Waynesville did not see its initial development boom until the railroad was built in 1884. The agricultural, lumber, and tourism industries in Waynesville and Haywood County began to thrive as access to the west was opened up. Frog Level, the area of town located...
wnctimes.com
Brother Wolf Animal Rescue Saves Beagles from Envigo Facility
ASHEVILLE, NC — August 19, 2022 — Brother Wolf Animal Rescue is taking in beagles who are part of a national effort to relocate 4,000 beagles from the Envigo breeding and research facility. in Cumberland, VA. The facility was found to be in violation of several federal regulations,...
NC winery named nation’s Best New Winery in USA Today 10Best contest
The winery that won the readers’ choice award for the best new winery in the United States is about a four-hour drive from Raleigh.
my40.tv
JK's Kitchen, beloved breakfast, lunch spot in south Asheville, to close doors
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A beloved breakfast, lunch and brunch spot for south Asheville has announced it will be closing its doors. JK's Kitchen, located off Long Shoals Road, made a post on Facebook Saturday evening, Aug. 20, that they "hope to remain open" until Sunday, Aug. 28. The...
weatherboy.com
Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina
While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale. On Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude is how […]
Woman robbed at knifepoint in downtown Asheville
Police are looking for a man who robbed a woman at knifepoint in downtown Asheville early Saturday morning.
