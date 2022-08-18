ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Mendocino Farms opens Plano location at Legacy West

Mendocino Farms opened in Plano's Legacy West development in early August. (Courtesy Mendocino Farms) Mendocino Farms, a fast-casual restaurant known for its wide-ranging and seasonally inspired menu options opened Aug. 2 at Legacy West in Plano. The eatery, located at 7700 Windrose Ave., specializes in sandwiches and salads. The menu also features grain bowls, including the chimichurri steak and shishito bowl made with roasted steak and ancient grains, and tossed with caramelized onion jam, chimichurri, baby spinach, roasted shishito peppers, broccolini, tomatoes, red onions and grilled lemon. The company has locations across California and Texas. The Plano location also serves local craft beers and wine. 214-440-5788. www.mendocinofarms.com.
PLANO, TX
matadornetwork.com

Dining in Dallas: A Neighborhood Guide To the City’s Best Food

You’ll be about one meal in when you realize the food scene in Dallas is just as vibrant as the city itself. Its culinary offerings stretch far beyond the drool-worthy barbecue Texas is famous for (of course, there are some great options for that too). In each pocket of the city are food finds worthy of any guidebook — from golden-fried seafood piled high in a simple takeout container to fire-grilled wagyu steak plated like a work of modern art. Let your taste buds guide your journey, and you’ll leave more than satisfied.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Frisco, TX
Business
Frisco, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Frisco, TX
Frisco, TX
Food & Drinks
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Fajita Pete’s opens first location in Frisco

Fajita Pete's opened its first Frisco location at 4150 Legacy Drive, Ste. 416. (Courtesy Fajita Pete's) Fajita Pete’s opened its first Frisco location Aug. 15 at 4150 Legacy Drive, Ste. 416. The restaurant’s menu includes fajitas, chips, queso cheese, guacamole and desserts, according to its website. Its “bread and butter” comes in the form of family orders and catering though, the Frisco location’s owner David Howell said.
FRISCO, TX
Dallas Observer

Hirsch’s Meats – An Old-School Butcher Who’s a Cut Above

Hirsch’s Meats in Plano is a throwback to an era of dedicated food shops, before the big box supermarkets took over the landscape. It’s an old-school butcher shop, but without the sawdust on the floor. The only butcher many people may be familiar with is Sam the Butcher from old Brady Brunch show, and while we have nothing against Alice’s beau and occasional bowling partner, a good butcher and meat market deserve to be more a part of consumers' lives than simply a nostalgic memory from saccharine sitcoms.
PLANO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Cream Pie#Cocoa#The Pie#Fruit#Food Drink
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Sugared + Bronze coming soon to Hillside Village Shopping Center in Dallas

Sugared Bronze is opening its new location in Hillside Village Shopping Center near Lakewood. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Sugared + Bronze, a national beauty salon, plans to open a new location in the Hillside Village Shopping Center at 6465 E. Mockingbird Lane near Lakewood sometime this winter, according to an Aug. 17 release. The Dallas location will mark the company’s first opening in Texas. Services include professional airbrush tanning and sugar-based waxing. The business will be located between Ebby Halliday and Texas Goods Co. A phone number is not yet available. www.sugaredandbronzed.com.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

5 restaurants, businesses slated to open soon in Grapevine, Colleyville, Southlake

Shipley Do-Nuts serves several doughnut types, including glazed, chocolate, iced and jelly-filled. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) From a personal training facility to a doughnut shop, these five new businesses are coming soon to Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake. 1. Max Resultx will be located in Vineyard Marketplace at 2030 Glade Road, Ste....
COLLEYVILLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Foodie Friday: Prairie House Lewisville

When you combine the history of a 150-year-old feed mill with the history of a family who’s been operating restaurants here in Denton County for over 30 years, there is a special kind of magic that happens. And that’s the magic you’ll discover when you visit Prairie House in Old Town Lewisville.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
papercitymag.com

Fort Worth’s Getting a New Burger and Brisket Restaurant Near TCU — Jon’s Grille is Almost Here

The neon signage has been installed at the new Jon's Grille along Berry Street in Fort Worth. Jon’s Grille is in the hiring and training stages now, prepping for its September 9 opening. Chef Jon Bonnell’s newest restaurant will be a welcome addition to the Fort Worth food scene, planted near the TCU campus. The craft burger joint will bring ranch-to-table cuisine, promising burgers, brisket, cocktails and, of course, a tap wall of beer.
FORT WORTH, TX
Local Profile

10 Restaurants To Try Before The Summer Ends

Kids are back to school, fall is only a month away and we are as close to Halloween as we are to the last Memorial day, time is of the essence! Check our bucket list and plan your last days of summer. Let’s begin with our favorite restaurants. After two...
PLANO, TX
WFAA

Adventures galore at the Dallas Arboretum

DALLAS — Have fun at the Dallas Arboretum this Labor Day weekend!. It’s adventures galore during Kelley Family Days at the Dallas Arboretum for Labor Day weekend. Explore 66 acres of amazing gardens, fountains, fun statutes and create landscapes. Come discover where science and fun become one at...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

City Meets Country In This Fort Worth Home Near Benbrook Lake

Just east of Downtown Fort Worth and adjacent to the beautiful Benbrook Lake, the Bella Flora community offers tons of amenities and beauty (it’s in the name). Here, the scenic North Texas skyline meets wide open country with no shortage of shopping, dining, and entertainment nearby. Whether you love to play golf, hike, or fish, this location is perfect for any outdoor enthusiast. Also, with the city in view, it’s just outside the action.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

‘ICE!’ is back this year at Gaylord Texan

Gaylord Texan Resort announced this week that its longtime holiday tradition, ICE!, is returning late this year after a two-year hiatus. Using more than 1,000 tons of ice, a team of 40 ice artisans will work for six weeks to bring the holiday classic movie, The Polar Express, to life in the 17,000-square-foot frozen attraction, according to a news release from the hotel. Ice carvings will range in size from details as tiny as a coin to soaring scenes more than 30 feet tall, and the environment will be kept frozen by a state-of-the-art chilling system that maintains the temperature at a frosty 9 degrees Fahrenheit.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Zoom Room Dog Training coming soon to Highland Village

Zoom Room Dog Training is expected to open in Highland Village. (Courtesy Zoom Room) Zoom Room Dog Training is expected to open in Highland Village, according to its website. The indoor facility will provide dog training classes in small groups or private sessions. Trainers will teach obedience, dog agility, puppy training classes and enrichment workshops. Zoom Room will be located at 1842 Justin Road, Highland Village. ‪An opening date is unknown, but the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation lists the estimated completion date for the construction of the facility as April 30, 2023. 972-638-7402‬. www.zoomroom.com.
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy