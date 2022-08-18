Read full article on original website
Beto calls Abbott "the inflation governor."Ash JurbergTexas State
Meet the Black business owners making an impact in the DFW area: Afro Soca Marketplace Event RoundupJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Flash Floods Leave Some Stranded in North TexasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Rain at DFW Airport Becomes Second Highest Recorded in 24 HoursLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Storms Delay Hundreds of Flights at DFW and Love Field AirportsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Mendocino Farms opens Plano location at Legacy West
Mendocino Farms opened in Plano's Legacy West development in early August. (Courtesy Mendocino Farms) Mendocino Farms, a fast-casual restaurant known for its wide-ranging and seasonally inspired menu options opened Aug. 2 at Legacy West in Plano. The eatery, located at 7700 Windrose Ave., specializes in sandwiches and salads. The menu also features grain bowls, including the chimichurri steak and shishito bowl made with roasted steak and ancient grains, and tossed with caramelized onion jam, chimichurri, baby spinach, roasted shishito peppers, broccolini, tomatoes, red onions and grilled lemon. The company has locations across California and Texas. The Plano location also serves local craft beers and wine. 214-440-5788. www.mendocinofarms.com.
Get the taste of Chicago with this North Texas restaurant
We are taking you to a restaurant that's bringing the tastes of Chicago to North Texas. It's called Weinberger's Deli.
Minnesota-Based Super Food Restaurant Expanding into Texas
Nautical Bowls is expected to open in Flower Mound in late 2022.
Dining in Dallas: A Neighborhood Guide To the City’s Best Food
You’ll be about one meal in when you realize the food scene in Dallas is just as vibrant as the city itself. Its culinary offerings stretch far beyond the drool-worthy barbecue Texas is famous for (of course, there are some great options for that too). In each pocket of the city are food finds worthy of any guidebook — from golden-fried seafood piled high in a simple takeout container to fire-grilled wagyu steak plated like a work of modern art. Let your taste buds guide your journey, and you’ll leave more than satisfied.
Fajita Pete’s opens first location in Frisco
Fajita Pete's opened its first Frisco location at 4150 Legacy Drive, Ste. 416. (Courtesy Fajita Pete's) Fajita Pete’s opened its first Frisco location Aug. 15 at 4150 Legacy Drive, Ste. 416. The restaurant’s menu includes fajitas, chips, queso cheese, guacamole and desserts, according to its website. Its “bread and butter” comes in the form of family orders and catering though, the Frisco location’s owner David Howell said.
Dallas Observer
Hirsch’s Meats – An Old-School Butcher Who’s a Cut Above
Hirsch’s Meats in Plano is a throwback to an era of dedicated food shops, before the big box supermarkets took over the landscape. It’s an old-school butcher shop, but without the sawdust on the floor. The only butcher many people may be familiar with is Sam the Butcher from old Brady Brunch show, and while we have nothing against Alice’s beau and occasional bowling partner, a good butcher and meat market deserve to be more a part of consumers' lives than simply a nostalgic memory from saccharine sitcoms.
Eggs Up Grill to Open 30 Locations Across DFW
The first Texas location for this breakfast franchise is expected to open in spring of 2023.
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) – Adults looking for a day of fun in the sun without their kids have been traveling across the country to visit The Cove at Bear-X in Texas. “This summer is drastically different because we’re actually getting people that are coming from all over...
Sugared + Bronze coming soon to Hillside Village Shopping Center in Dallas
Sugared Bronze is opening its new location in Hillside Village Shopping Center near Lakewood. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Sugared + Bronze, a national beauty salon, plans to open a new location in the Hillside Village Shopping Center at 6465 E. Mockingbird Lane near Lakewood sometime this winter, according to an Aug. 17 release. The Dallas location will mark the company’s first opening in Texas. Services include professional airbrush tanning and sugar-based waxing. The business will be located between Ebby Halliday and Texas Goods Co. A phone number is not yet available. www.sugaredandbronzed.com.
Best spots for thick, crispy bacon in Dallas, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Protein at breakfast or anytime is important and one of the best proteins out there outside of the obvious ones, is bacon. Bacon can be flimsy or crispy and most of the time it’s going to be delicious no matter how you like it. We’re...
5 restaurants, businesses slated to open soon in Grapevine, Colleyville, Southlake
Shipley Do-Nuts serves several doughnut types, including glazed, chocolate, iced and jelly-filled. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) From a personal training facility to a doughnut shop, these five new businesses are coming soon to Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake. 1. Max Resultx will be located in Vineyard Marketplace at 2030 Glade Road, Ste....
Foodie Friday: Prairie House Lewisville
When you combine the history of a 150-year-old feed mill with the history of a family who’s been operating restaurants here in Denton County for over 30 years, there is a special kind of magic that happens. And that’s the magic you’ll discover when you visit Prairie House in Old Town Lewisville.
Fort Worth’s Getting a New Burger and Brisket Restaurant Near TCU — Jon’s Grille is Almost Here
The neon signage has been installed at the new Jon's Grille along Berry Street in Fort Worth. Jon’s Grille is in the hiring and training stages now, prepping for its September 9 opening. Chef Jon Bonnell’s newest restaurant will be a welcome addition to the Fort Worth food scene, planted near the TCU campus. The craft burger joint will bring ranch-to-table cuisine, promising burgers, brisket, cocktails and, of course, a tap wall of beer.
10 Restaurants To Try Before The Summer Ends
Kids are back to school, fall is only a month away and we are as close to Halloween as we are to the last Memorial day, time is of the essence! Check our bucket list and plan your last days of summer. Let’s begin with our favorite restaurants. After two...
WFAA
Adventures galore at the Dallas Arboretum
DALLAS — Have fun at the Dallas Arboretum this Labor Day weekend!. It’s adventures galore during Kelley Family Days at the Dallas Arboretum for Labor Day weekend. Explore 66 acres of amazing gardens, fountains, fun statutes and create landscapes. Come discover where science and fun become one at...
City Meets Country In This Fort Worth Home Near Benbrook Lake
Just east of Downtown Fort Worth and adjacent to the beautiful Benbrook Lake, the Bella Flora community offers tons of amenities and beauty (it’s in the name). Here, the scenic North Texas skyline meets wide open country with no shortage of shopping, dining, and entertainment nearby. Whether you love to play golf, hike, or fish, this location is perfect for any outdoor enthusiast. Also, with the city in view, it’s just outside the action.
Bentley Tibbs and Mark Siepiela’s Bluffview Modern is a Study in Subtlety
If you know much about Dallas architects and builders, you can always spot a Bentley Tibbs and Mark Siepiela collaboration. This Bluffview modern was a custom project for a young couple and one that I could tell meant a lot to Tibbs when we spoke last week. “The clients were...
‘ICE!’ is back this year at Gaylord Texan
Gaylord Texan Resort announced this week that its longtime holiday tradition, ICE!, is returning late this year after a two-year hiatus. Using more than 1,000 tons of ice, a team of 40 ice artisans will work for six weeks to bring the holiday classic movie, The Polar Express, to life in the 17,000-square-foot frozen attraction, according to a news release from the hotel. Ice carvings will range in size from details as tiny as a coin to soaring scenes more than 30 feet tall, and the environment will be kept frozen by a state-of-the-art chilling system that maintains the temperature at a frosty 9 degrees Fahrenheit.
Frisco approaching build-out increases demand for local housing
While Frisco still has acreage available, the city is developing rapidly. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact Newspaper) Drivers regularly sit in stop-and-go traffic at the Frisco intersection of Preston Road and Main Street, while a few blocks away cattle graze in an open field. Both scenes represent the rapidly developing city for the time being, officials said.
Zoom Room Dog Training coming soon to Highland Village
Zoom Room Dog Training is expected to open in Highland Village. (Courtesy Zoom Room) Zoom Room Dog Training is expected to open in Highland Village, according to its website. The indoor facility will provide dog training classes in small groups or private sessions. Trainers will teach obedience, dog agility, puppy training classes and enrichment workshops. Zoom Room will be located at 1842 Justin Road, Highland Village. An opening date is unknown, but the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation lists the estimated completion date for the construction of the facility as April 30, 2023. 972-638-7402. www.zoomroom.com.
